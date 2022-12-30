ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless encampment near Quarry Center remains open

 3 days ago

The homeless encampment near the Quarry Shopping Center in northeast Minneapolis remains intact.

For now.

City leaders postponed plans to clear the encampment earlier this week because they believed a violent confrontation was possible based on encampment resident actions.

Earlier in the week, it was proposed to close the encampment for fear of a potential violent confrontation.

People living at the encampment were given other housing options, but they declined to accept them.

Homeless people starting camping in tents near the Quarry Shopping Center two years ago, and were given until Dec. 28 to clear out.

People living there weren't happy with the prospect.

"This is outrageous, it is illegal to turn people's heat off right now," said one man. "It's about humanity here."

The decision not to close the camp was made in a public statement late Wednesday:

Based on the totality of information the City received this (Wednesday) morning, it was clear to us that there was an intention to have a violent confrontation with City staff over this encampment. As a result, and in keeping with the City's commitment to de-escalation, the closure has been postponed.

For the past week, the City, Hennepin County, and partners worked to offer and connect all current Quarry encampment residents with indoor shelter space and storage options. This outreach work has additionally been happening for months. The City intentionally waited to post notice to close the encampment until there were enough shelter beds available for all residents. The City also spoke with leadership at Rescue Now yesterday and was advised that they have not had a full night (50 beds) since they opened last Wednesday. Rescue Now ensured that no one would be turned away.

As of yesterday afternoon, all residents presently at the Quarry encampment had declined shelter options presented to them by the City's Homeless Response Team.

Homeless encampments are illegal in Minneapolis and pose significant safety risks to unsheltered people and surrounding communities. Multiple fires, minors living at the site, and winter weather have all contributed to increasingly unsafe conditions at this encampment and the City's decision to move ahead with a closure.

In Minneapolis, larger issues remains concerning temporary living quarters.

"Encampments are not safe, encampments are not the quality of life that I would like our community members to be experincing," said Emily Bastian with Avivo, which operates a 100-unit homeless shelter in Minneapolis.

"We could easily operate another two or three more Aviva Villages in Hennepin County alone," she told Chad Hartman on WCCO.

Bastian said folks need services and help, particularly in the cold.

