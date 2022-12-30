Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy declines invite to next PGA Tour event as LIV Golf dealt huge blow
Rory McIlroy is the only PGA Tour winner of last season to refuse an invite to compete in this week's Tournament of Champions at famed Kapalua in Hawaii. McIlroy, who starts 2023 as the World No.1, last played in this tournament on the Plantation Course back in 2019. That marked...
Former Phoenix Suns Executive Says Deandre Ayton's Game Relies on Consistency, Effort
Former Phoenix Suns executive Amin Elhassan recently shared that Deandre Ayton being the Suns' second option is challenging because it guards initiating the offense.
Should The Boston Celtics Sign This 4x NBA All-Star?
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent, and I believe he could be a good fit for the Boston Celtics. .
Lakers: Betting Odds As LA Seeks Vengeance Against Hornets To Wrap Up Road Trip
Our fingers are crossed.
76ers Add Joel Embiid to Injury Report vs. Pelicans on Monday
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup between the 76ers and the Pelicans.
Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Heat-Clippers Game
Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers.
Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. With 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, Hamlin delivered the hit on Higgins. He got up and then a few seconds […]
FOX Sports
Top scorers face off in Oklahoma City-Philadelphia matchup
Philadelphia 76ers (20-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-20, 12th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -4.5; over/under is 231.5. BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's top scorers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Joel Embiid, meet when Oklahoma City and Philadelphia square off. Gilgeous-Alexander is...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 2, 2023
Week 12 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (23-13) tips off Monday at 6 p.m. Central with a road game in Philadelphia (21-14) and features a total of three opponents currently ranked in the top five of their respective conference standings. The Pelicans return home for Wednesday and Friday matchups vs. Houston (10-26) and Brooklyn (24-12), prior to a Saturday back-to-back at Dallas (21-16).
numberfire.com
Miles McBride not in Knicks' Monday lineup
The New York Knicks did not list Miles McBride in their lineup for Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns. McBride started for the Knicks with Jalen Brunson sidelined by a hip injury, but will return to his bench role with Brunson back in the lineup. Our models project McBride for...
How ESPN handled broadcast during horrifying Damar Hamlin injury
see also Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapses on field, receives CPR after making tackle in chilling scene ESPN had to adjust on the fly after Bills safety Damar Hamlin sustained a horrifying injury. Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety on the Bills, collapsed on the field after tacklong Bengals wideout Tee Higgins in the first quarter. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field and taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The game was temporarily suspended in wake of the injury before being postponed for the evening. ESPN cut in and out of break multiple times as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman spoke somberly about what...
Damar Hamlin: 5 Things On NFL Player, 24, Who Collapsed During Game
Monday night’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals came to a grinding halt after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Mid-way through the first quarter, Damar, 24, tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, but upon rising up from the hit, he fell to the ground unconscious.
Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview
The Philadelphia 76ers look to start the new year off with a win as they host the New Orleans Pelicans.
Chicago Bulls lose to the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 on New Year’s Eve
After defeating the Detroit Pistons on Friday, December 30, the Chicago Bulls would lose to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 103-102 on Saturday, December 31, at home. The Bulls came close to earning another buzzer beater victory on New Year’s Eve, but missed on their final play of regulation. DeMar DeRozan nearly made a baseline jumper as time expired.
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers close out 2022 by hosting LA Clippers
The Pacers and Clippers conclude their season series tonight. The Indiana Pacers play their final game of 2022 tonight when they host the Los Angeles Clippers. It will be the second time the teams have battled this season, the Clippers won 114-100 in late November. The Clippers have won seven...
Knicks Dim Suns in Shutdown Defensive Effort
Jalen Brunson's return to the New York Knicks brought about a masterpiece on both ends of the floor.
Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Suns-Knicks Game
Jalen Brunson is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks.
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 31 Tyler Haliburton's 19th Double-Double Leads Indiana Pacers Past Los Angeles Clippers
The Indiana Pacers have been on a roll of late. After a tough 131-130 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, they have now won three straight games. Myles Turner scored 34 points while Tyrese Haliburton had his 19th double-double of the season with 24 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter, and 10 assists.
Comments / 0