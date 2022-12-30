ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

Three arrested after early morning chase, crash in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested, including a teen, after an early morning high-speed chase in Elmira that police say sent one person to the hospital and uncovered an illegal gun. Elmira Police said the incident began around 1:30 a.m. on January 2, 2023 when officers stopped a vehicle near W. Washington […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Teen Charged in Tompkins County

An 18-year-old Binghamton man is charged after an attempted robbery in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Police Department, just after 7 p.m. on December 30th, Sean J. Reese entered a Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street and pointed an AR-style rifle at the cashier. He then fled in...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot on Syracuse’s North Side, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot Friday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. The city’s shotspotter system detected two rounds fired in the 800 block of Highland Street around 9:40 p.m. before a caller reported seeing a man shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
SYRACUSE, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police Search for Missing Vulnerable Adult in Onondaga County

On January 2, 2023, Atif Hasan was located by Syracuse Police in good health. We would like to thank everyone for their assistance. State Police in Elbridge are searching for a missing vulnerable adult, 70-year-old Atif Hasan who was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7 pm at a bus stop in front of his apartment complex on West Genesee Street in Camillus.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Shooting in Lansing leaves one injured, police looking for suspect

LANSING, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in Lansing. Undersheriff Jennifer Olin said that police responded to the Milton Meadows Apartments on Robins Way in the Town of Lansing around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 after a report of a shooting. Upon police’s arrival, one victim was found.
LANSING, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
SENECA FALLS, NY
whcuradio.com

Cicero officer cleared in death investigation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) — An officer in Onondaga County has been cleared of wrongdoing in the death of a resident. New York Attorney General Letitia James says the off-duty officer noticed a car pulled over and someone standing at the side of the car in Cicero last December. The officer says he hit something and immediately stopped. Chatuma Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.
CICERO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua man killed in crash

BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three arrested after chase across two counties

New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Inmate Arrested After Fight at County Jail

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben County inmate was arrested following an investigation into a fight at the County jail. According to police, 28 year old Solomon Hill was arrested. Police say that Hill allegedly struck another inmate causing injury. Hill was charged with Assault and Assault while Confined in...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Death on I-81

(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County man steals items from convenience store

A Cortland County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he stole merchandise from a convenience store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Michael P. Ahearn, 36 of Cortlandville, stole merchandise from the Pit Stop gas station and convenience store late Tuesday evening.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy