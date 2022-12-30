Read full article on original website
Three arrested after early morning chase, crash in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested, including a teen, after an early morning high-speed chase in Elmira that police say sent one person to the hospital and uncovered an illegal gun. Elmira Police said the incident began around 1:30 a.m. on January 2, 2023 when officers stopped a vehicle near W. Washington […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Teen Charged in Tompkins County
An 18-year-old Binghamton man is charged after an attempted robbery in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Police Department, just after 7 p.m. on December 30th, Sean J. Reese entered a Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street and pointed an AR-style rifle at the cashier. He then fled in...
localsyr.com
25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
Missing 70-year-old man with brain injury from Camillus found
Camillus, N.Y. — State troopers Monday said a missing 70-year-old man considered vulnerable has been located in good health. Atif Hasan was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday at a bus stop in front of his apartment complex on West Genesee Street in Camillus, according to a news release from state police on Sunday.
Update: Syracuse police in standoff near James and Teall, police robot now brought in
Update 3 p.m.: Syracuse police have brought in a robotic device commonly used to enter buildings and search buildings instead of officers. Sometimes they are used to communicate with a person too. A man can now be seen on a porch of the home where police have been trying to...
14850.com
Binghamton man arrested for attempted robbery and weapons charge after displaying a rifle at west end store
Police say officers responding to a report that a man had entered the Dandy Mini Mart in Ithaca’s west end “with an AR style rifle and pointed it at the cashier” were able to locate a man nearby who matched the description of the suspect after he had fled the store.
Man shot on Syracuse’s North Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot Friday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. The city’s shotspotter system detected two rounds fired in the 800 block of Highland Street around 9:40 p.m. before a caller reported seeing a man shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
nyspnews.com
State Police Search for Missing Vulnerable Adult in Onondaga County
On January 2, 2023, Atif Hasan was located by Syracuse Police in good health. We would like to thank everyone for their assistance. State Police in Elbridge are searching for a missing vulnerable adult, 70-year-old Atif Hasan who was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7 pm at a bus stop in front of his apartment complex on West Genesee Street in Camillus.
Solvay man arrested during traffic stop with 568 envelopes of fentanyl
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton Police department arrested 40-year-old, James M. Dougherty, of Solvay after an officer stopped his vehicle in a traffic stop conducted on December 30 at 9:00 a.m. Police arrested Dougherty for lying to the police, operating without a license, and found in possession of 568 individually packaged glassine […]
Shooting in Lansing leaves one injured, police looking for suspect
LANSING, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in Lansing. Undersheriff Jennifer Olin said that police responded to the Milton Meadows Apartments on Robins Way in the Town of Lansing around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 after a report of a shooting. Upon police’s arrival, one victim was found.
AG investigating 15 year-old killed during police pursuit in Homer
The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.
Neighbor sues to block grocery store project in Onondaga County village
Fayetteville, N.Y. – A Fayetteville resident whose home is adjacent to the spot for a newly approved grocery store is suing to block the development, according to a lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court. Marguerite Ross, whose home on Cammot Lane is adjacent to the 30-acre site, formerly an...
WHEC TV-10
Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
whcuradio.com
Cicero officer cleared in death investigation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) — An officer in Onondaga County has been cleared of wrongdoing in the death of a resident. New York Attorney General Letitia James says the off-duty officer noticed a car pulled over and someone standing at the side of the car in Cicero last December. The officer says he hit something and immediately stopped. Chatuma Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
WHEC TV-10
Three arrested after chase across two counties
New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Inmate Arrested After Fight at County Jail
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben County inmate was arrested following an investigation into a fight at the County jail. According to police, 28 year old Solomon Hill was arrested. Police say that Hill allegedly struck another inmate causing injury. Hill was charged with Assault and Assault while Confined in...
Death on I-81
(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and […]
News 12
Police ID man killed in Christmas Eve crash that sent car plunging into Bridgeport Harbor
Police have identified a man killed in a crash that sent his car into the waters of Bridgeport Harbor on Christmas Eve. Police say 33-year-old Jamal Gordon was killed early in the morning the day before Christmas after his car veered off the street and ended up in the water at Stratford and Waterview avenues.
cortlandvoice.com
County man steals items from convenience store
A Cortland County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he stole merchandise from a convenience store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Michael P. Ahearn, 36 of Cortlandville, stole merchandise from the Pit Stop gas station and convenience store late Tuesday evening.
The Ithaca Voice
