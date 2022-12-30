ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

southarkansassun.com

Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023

Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park announces new winter hours

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park announces new winter hours. Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park will operate under reduced weekday winter hours from January 9, 2023 – March 10, 2023. On weekdays, Monday through Friday, the Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Centers will be open from 10am to...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

First babies in the new year at Mary Washington Healthcare!

Congratulations to Allison and Jared of Dumfries, who welcomed the first baby of the new year born in the Fredericksburg region! Baby girl Nevelyn Noelle was born on New Year’s Day at 1:38 a.m. at Stafford Hospital, weighing 6 pounds 15 ounces. Allison and Jared were not expecting a...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Point In Time Count next month still needs volunteers

On January 25th-26th, 2023, volunteers will administer a brief survey to persons experiencing homelessness in the Fredericksburg Region. Your participation is vital to making the 2023 Winter PIT Count a great success!. Sign up to volunteer here: https://forms.gle/5cPTXosHGMbLtwEh8.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
DC News Now

Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.

WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

So what happened?

Several months ago, we witnessed a horrific attack on an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s, resulting in his death. Although the Medical Examiner’s report stated that he died from the disease (he was going to die anyway, we were told as if we all aren’t), rather than from having his head smashed into the pavement by hyped-up rookie WCSO Deputies while multiple other police and deputies haplessly stood by. You just can’t trust those old folks.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

DC police arrest 18-year-old in killing of DC charter school

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in December of 2021. An 18-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old D.C. high school student. Larelle Washington, a senior at KIPP DC College Preparatory school, was killed near his school over a year ago.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC 29 News

Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council approved a new plastic bag tax in 2022, with it going into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most customers have already made the switch to using reusable or paper bags. “I think everybody should go...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Front Royal’s Animal Shelter looks back on successful year as Precious looks forward to finding a home

We visited the county Humane Society’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter on Progress Drive a few days before New Year’s, principally to meet Precious, the shelter’s longest term resident. Precious has been at the shelter for two years, followed next by a white pit bull terrier named Neko, who just yesterday appeared to be getting lucky – a potential adopter was in the building! Neko had been waiting a year for his luck to change. We hope that it did.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
NBC 29 News

Emergency Communications Center flooded with calls over holiday weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From December 23-26, Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Telecommunications answered more than 1,500 911 calls. There was a 45% increase in workload compared to what first responders dealt with at the same time last year. “A lot of those calls were related to the storm. We had 65 calls...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

