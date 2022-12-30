Read full article on original website
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridorWatchful EyeVirginia State
VDOT to start weather patrol in Fredericksburg & on I-95 at 8 p.m., advising drivers to stay inWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
The Confederate victory that caused the Union to reevaluate its strategyWilliam Saint ValFredericksburg, VA
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
southarkansassun.com
Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023
Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
wvtf.org
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
fox5dc.com
Parents want Thomas Jefferson High School leaders fired over awards controversy
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Parents rallied outside Fairfax County Public Schools headquarters Friday afternoon, calling for leaders at one of the nation's top-ranked high schools to be fired. A mother of a student at Thomas Jefferson High School of Science and Technology, Shawna Yashar, claims that for years, students haven't...
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park announces new winter hours
Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park announces new winter hours. Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park will operate under reduced weekday winter hours from January 9, 2023 – March 10, 2023. On weekdays, Monday through Friday, the Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Centers will be open from 10am to...
fredericksburg.today
First babies in the new year at Mary Washington Healthcare!
Congratulations to Allison and Jared of Dumfries, who welcomed the first baby of the new year born in the Fredericksburg region! Baby girl Nevelyn Noelle was born on New Year’s Day at 1:38 a.m. at Stafford Hospital, weighing 6 pounds 15 ounces. Allison and Jared were not expecting a...
fredericksburg.today
Point In Time Count next month still needs volunteers
On January 25th-26th, 2023, volunteers will administer a brief survey to persons experiencing homelessness in the Fredericksburg Region. Your participation is vital to making the 2023 Winter PIT Count a great success!. Sign up to volunteer here: https://forms.gle/5cPTXosHGMbLtwEh8.
WTOP
COVID testing requirements for students in DC, Montgomery Co., and Fairfax Co
Winter break won’t be over for D.C. public school students until they take a COVID-19 test. Meanwhile, kids in neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, and Fairfax County, Virginia, are being strongly encouraged to do so. D.C. The test confirming D.C. children aren’t sick needs to be taken on Monday Jan....
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond remain high; masks urged for 33 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 33 localities in Virginia, including 10 spots in Central Virginia, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
WSET
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
Mother reacts after VCU apologizes for mistakenly sending acceptance emails to prospective students
On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the VCU Office of Admissions sent an invitation to its Spring Open House to people who applied for the Fall 2023 semester.
royalexaminer.com
So what happened?
Several months ago, we witnessed a horrific attack on an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s, resulting in his death. Although the Medical Examiner’s report stated that he died from the disease (he was going to die anyway, we were told as if we all aren’t), rather than from having his head smashed into the pavement by hyped-up rookie WCSO Deputies while multiple other police and deputies haplessly stood by. You just can’t trust those old folks.
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
Midnight? | Some DC families decided to celebrate the new year hours earlier
WASHINGTON — Sometimes, it’s not easy to stay up until midnight to ring in the new year, especially if you have a family with young children. Luckily, those families had an alternative option made available to them to celebrate the holiday together, as one. The Yards, in D.C.’s...
Three-week-old Richmond zoo pygmy hippo has first swimming lesson with mom
The newest star of the Metro Richmond Zoo is strutting her stuff, showing off thousands of years of natural instincts during her first experience swimming, just three weeks after birth.
fredericksburg.today
Germanna grad makes his dream come true. Now he’s helping Afghanistan refugees do the same
Germanna grad makes his dream come true. Now he’s helping Afghanistan refugees do the same. When Babu Brar arrived in Stafford County in 1995 from his native Punjab, India he had $200 in his pocket and no place to live. But he believed in America fervently. Through sheer force...
DC police arrest 18-year-old in killing of DC charter school
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in December of 2021. An 18-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old D.C. high school student. Larelle Washington, a senior at KIPP DC College Preparatory school, was killed near his school over a year ago.
NBC 29 News
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council approved a new plastic bag tax in 2022, with it going into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most customers have already made the switch to using reusable or paper bags. “I think everybody should go...
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal’s Animal Shelter looks back on successful year as Precious looks forward to finding a home
We visited the county Humane Society’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter on Progress Drive a few days before New Year’s, principally to meet Precious, the shelter’s longest term resident. Precious has been at the shelter for two years, followed next by a white pit bull terrier named Neko, who just yesterday appeared to be getting lucky – a potential adopter was in the building! Neko had been waiting a year for his luck to change. We hope that it did.
NBC 29 News
Emergency Communications Center flooded with calls over holiday weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From December 23-26, Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Telecommunications answered more than 1,500 911 calls. There was a 45% increase in workload compared to what first responders dealt with at the same time last year. “A lot of those calls were related to the storm. We had 65 calls...
