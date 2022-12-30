Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosionGodwinPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
sauconsource.com
Letter: ‘Heartbreak’ After Boy Told He Can’t Borrow Books from Library
Editor’s Note: Lower Saucon Township says it will pursue legal action against the state for approving a Hellertown Area Library plan removing Lower Saucon from its service area. The change takes effect Jan. 1 and will leave township residents without a home library. HAL made the request after the township stopped providing regular financial support for library services by rejecting a new five-year-agreement earlier this year. The township has said it will reimburse residents up to $40 if they purchase library cards from area libraries that offer them for a fee, although it is unclear which–if any–local libraries offer or will be offering them to nonresidents on that basis.
wdiy.org
People’s Light Theatre Hires Security Firm After Threats to Its Holiday Panto Featuring a Drag Performer
People’s Light theater in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has been devising holiday plays called pantos every year for two decades - a zany musical genre usually geared toward children. This year they took a critical look at how they create pantos, and made changes to make it more LGBTQ inclusive. But...
A Sunday strut: Mummers perform their way through Philly for the 123rd year
Music, confetti, glitter, bright colored costumes and people of all ages filled the streets of Philadelphia Sunday for the city’s annual Mummers Day Parade, which kicked off at 9 a.m. outside City Hall.
Neshaminy Mall’s Pop-Up Ice Skating Rink Has Become a Hit Amongst Locals and Visitors
The new rink is a great place for family and friends to have a fun time.Photo byiStock. After opening in the middle of the month, an ice skating rink in Bucks County has proven to be a huge success for visitors to a local mall. Staff writers for the Bucks County Courier Times wrote about the fun pop-up.
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Liberty Place | Shopping mall in Philadelphia
With an excellent location in the center of the city is another of the best malls in Philadelphia, The Shops at Liberty Place. It is located on Chestnut Street, one of the epicenters of shopping in Philadelphia that we mentioned before. It is not very big but it is quite beautiful inside with a large glass dome that gives light to the center and where you can also see the buildings that surround it. One of the stores that you should definitely go to is the Bloomingdale's outlet store.
After 30 Years, This Burlington County Hallmark is Shutting Its Doors in 2023
It's been a decades-long run for this beloved store in Marlton, New Jersey, but now it's coming to an end. Joy's Hallmark, located in the Crispin Square in Marlton NJ (230 N Maple Ave C1), has announced that after 30 years, they'll be shutting their doors for good come Jan 25, 2023, according to Facebook community page A View from Evesham.
billypenn.com
Colorful costumes and sunny skies: Photos from the 2023 Mummers Day Parade
On an unseasonably warm Sunday morning, a century of tradition marched down Broad Street for the annual Mummers Parade. Spectators enjoyed sunshine and temps hovering around 60 degrees, but kept the holiday spirit going — there were at least a dozen Santa outfits among the crowd, and just as many “2023” sunglasses floating around.
morethanthecurve.com
PREIT loses appeal regarding apartments at the Plymouth Meeting Mall
PREIT, the owner of the Plymouth Meeting Mall, has lost an appeal before the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas involving its effort to construct a 503-unit apartment community on the mall property. In 2021, Plymouth Township’s zoning hearing board voted to not grant a special exception to PREIT that would have allowed the planned development to move forward.
EHT’S Adventure Village: The Story & Never Before Seen Photos
Adventure Village was an iconic amusement park that was open (during the summer months) for 10 years (1959-1969) on The Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. It was located between Storybook Land and Zaberers Restaurant. Before I go a moment further into this project, I want to...
phillyvoice.com
Philly's newest boutique pasta shop will feature handmade Italian meals, a deli and hoagies
A new restaurant in Philadelphia just had a soft opening to announce its presence to the Italian food community in the city. Farina Di Vita, a boutique pasta shop located at 250 Catherine Street, opened its doors Dec. 28-30 for guests to come and try their foods before the restaurant officially opens in 2023.
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
Here's a look at some of the New Year's babies in our area!
Several couples in our area started off the New Year with new additions to their families!
Atlantic City, NJ Tavern Memorialized Legendary Patron In 2022
In 2022, The Ducktown Tavern family lost Clarence “CC” Davenport, who was a beloved regular customer at this Atlantic City, New Jersey establishment. This is a special in memoriam. In reality, Davenport was much more than just a regular customer. Davenport was also a longtime (30 year) employee...
Friends and family asking for help locating missing man
Mansfield, Pa. — Friends and family of Edward Kozaczka are asking for the public's help in finding the 37-year-old who has been missing since October.Kozaczka was formerly of Troy and both attended and taught at Mansfield University. He has brown hair, weighs between 130-140-pounds, and is approximately 5-foot, 9-inches tall. Kozaczka was staying in Northampton, located just north of Allentown, after he transferred from a rehab facility to a halfway house. Ed left the halfway house and went on to live with his sister, Danielle...
PA Mom Of 3, CIGNA Director Of Global Social Media Sarah Dudzic Dies At 38
Tributes are pouring in for Pennsylvania mom of three and CIGNA Director Of Global Social Media Sarah E. (Lindsay) Dudzic of Fort Washington, who died on Wednesday, Dec. 21 aged 38. Born in Bethlehem, Sarah graduated from Bethlehem Catholic High School in 2002 before earning a Bachelor of Science degree...
Plastic bag ban goes into effect in Media & Haverford Twp.
A plastic bag ban is now in effect in two Delaware County communities.
Obsession with Waves Helped Phoenixville Photographer Capture Perfect Photo
"Freeze Frame of A Frozen Frame"Photo byNate Hawes. An obsession with waves helped Nathaniel Hawes, a Phoenixville photographer, capture the perfect photo of “Frame of a Frozen A-Frame,” he writes for The Inertia.
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
WFMZ-TV Online
Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden County, NJ, According to You!
We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions. Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's certainly easier to prioritize when food looks THIS good. From diners...
