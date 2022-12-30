ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Hill, PA

sauconsource.com

Letter: ‘Heartbreak’ After Boy Told He Can’t Borrow Books from Library

Editor’s Note: Lower Saucon Township says it will pursue legal action against the state for approving a Hellertown Area Library plan removing Lower Saucon from its service area. The change takes effect Jan. 1 and will leave township residents without a home library. HAL made the request after the township stopped providing regular financial support for library services by rejecting a new five-year-agreement earlier this year. The township has said it will reimburse residents up to $40 if they purchase library cards from area libraries that offer them for a fee, although it is unclear which–if any–local libraries offer or will be offering them to nonresidents on that basis.
HELLERTOWN, PA
tourcounsel.com

The Shops at Liberty Place | Shopping mall in Philadelphia

With an excellent location in the center of the city is another of the best malls in Philadelphia, The Shops at Liberty Place. It is located on Chestnut Street, one of the epicenters of shopping in Philadelphia that we mentioned before. It is not very big but it is quite beautiful inside with a large glass dome that gives light to the center and where you can also see the buildings that surround it. One of the stores that you should definitely go to is the Bloomingdale's outlet store.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Colorful costumes and sunny skies: Photos from the 2023 Mummers Day Parade

On an unseasonably warm Sunday morning, a century of tradition marched down Broad Street for the annual Mummers Parade. Spectators enjoyed sunshine and temps hovering around 60 degrees, but kept the holiday spirit going — there were at least a dozen Santa outfits among the crowd, and just as many “2023” sunglasses floating around.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

PREIT loses appeal regarding apartments at the Plymouth Meeting Mall

PREIT, the owner of the Plymouth Meeting Mall, has lost an appeal before the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas involving its effort to construct a 503-unit apartment community on the mall property. In 2021, Plymouth Township’s zoning hearing board voted to not grant a special exception to PREIT that would have allowed the planned development to move forward.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Friends and family asking for help locating missing man

Mansfield, Pa. — Friends and family of Edward Kozaczka are asking for the public's help in finding the 37-year-old who has been missing since October.Kozaczka was formerly of Troy and both attended and taught at Mansfield University. He has brown hair, weighs between 130-140-pounds, and is approximately 5-foot, 9-inches tall. Kozaczka was staying in Northampton, located just north of Allentown, after he transferred from a rehab facility to a halfway house. Ed left the halfway house and went on to live with his sister, Danielle...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA

