Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City police officer placed on leave after DUI arrest

SALT LAKE CITY — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested Friday for allegedly driving under the influence and injuring another driver with his vehicle. Thomas Caygle, 37, now faces charges including driving under the influence and negligently...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Off-duty SLC police officer arrested for DUI in Weber County

OGDEN, Utah — The Salt Lake City Police Department has confirmed that one of their officers was arrested for DUI and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury. Thomas Edward Caygle, age 37, was arrested and has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues. Police documents state...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Stolen vehicle located through cellphone tracking

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a stolen vehicle on Dec. 26 after its owner tracked the car using his cellphone. A man reported his vehicle was stolen out of Salt Lake City earlier in the day, and he was tracking his phone that was left inside the vehicle, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The phone’s location indicated it was in a grocery store parking lot in Kimball Junction.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Damage to Magna museum after hit-and-run crash

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A museum in Salt Lake County has been damaged after a hit-and-run crash into the side of the building. Detective Kevin Mallory with Unified Police said the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. It happened at the Ethnic & Mining Museum of Magna,...
MAGNA, UT
ABC 4

Two injured in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two minors were taken to the hospital in stable condition after getting shot in the leg at a party on New Year’s Eve, according to police. Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department, told ABC4 police responded to the area of 1600 West and Wright Circle after receiving reports of a shooting, just before 10 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

WVC Police arrest one person following road rage, shooting incident

WEST VALLEY, Utah — West Valley City Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident. Jason Vincent, of the West Valley City Police Department, told KSL NewsRadio that the incident occurred in the area of 380 W. 3000 South at 3:42 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One dead, one critically injured, after crash at Provo airport

PROVO, Utah — One person is dead after an aircraft carrying four people crashed immediately after takeoff from the Provo Municipal Airport. Another person on board the plane was hospitalized in critical condition according to new information from Provo City. The other two people aboard the plane reportedly received...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down northbound I-15

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car crash involving at least 10 cars shut down northbound I-15 near 500 South on Monday, Jan. 2. The crash occurred after a heavy blanket of wet snow made for slippery road conditions. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man dies at Park City area ski resort

PARK CITY — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die due to...
PARK CITY, UT

