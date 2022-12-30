Read full article on original website
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City police officer placed on leave after DUI arrest
SALT LAKE CITY — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested Friday for allegedly driving under the influence and injuring another driver with his vehicle. Thomas Caygle, 37, now faces charges including driving under the influence and negligently...
kslnewsradio.com
Off-duty SLC police officer arrested for DUI in Weber County
OGDEN, Utah — The Salt Lake City Police Department has confirmed that one of their officers was arrested for DUI and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury. Thomas Edward Caygle, age 37, was arrested and has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues. Police documents state...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Driver used meth prior to fatal hit-and-run crash in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man was driving under the influence of methamphetamine during a series of hit-and-run crashes that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition Saturday night. West Valley City police say Jaden Eckes, 22, admitted...
KUTV
SLCPD officer arrested in Weber County, placed on administrative leave
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department was reportedly placed on administrative leave after being arrested by an officer with an outside agency. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed with 2News that their officer was pulled over Friday in...
WVC police name person of interest in homicide
21-year-old Dylan Gregorio Upshaw is a person of interest in the shooting death of 20-year-old Xavier Bernal on December 27, 2022
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Stolen vehicle located through cellphone tracking
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a stolen vehicle on Dec. 26 after its owner tracked the car using his cellphone. A man reported his vehicle was stolen out of Salt Lake City earlier in the day, and he was tracking his phone that was left inside the vehicle, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The phone’s location indicated it was in a grocery store parking lot in Kimball Junction.
kjzz.com
Damage to Magna museum after hit-and-run crash
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A museum in Salt Lake County has been damaged after a hit-and-run crash into the side of the building. Detective Kevin Mallory with Unified Police said the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. It happened at the Ethnic & Mining Museum of Magna,...
ABC 4
Two injured in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two minors were taken to the hospital in stable condition after getting shot in the leg at a party on New Year’s Eve, according to police. Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department, told ABC4 police responded to the area of 1600 West and Wright Circle after receiving reports of a shooting, just before 10 p.m.
KSLTV
WVC Police arrest one person following road rage, shooting incident
WEST VALLEY, Utah — West Valley City Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident. Jason Vincent, of the West Valley City Police Department, told KSL NewsRadio that the incident occurred in the area of 380 W. 3000 South at 3:42 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
ABC 4
POLICE: Woman shot, suspected shooter found dead in SLC duplex
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police said a 57-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and her suspected shooter was found dead in a duplex where the two lived near Liberty Park. Police said the incident happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Dec....
kslnewsradio.com
One dead, one critically injured, after crash at Provo airport
PROVO, Utah — One person is dead after an aircraft carrying four people crashed immediately after takeoff from the Provo Municipal Airport. Another person on board the plane was hospitalized in critical condition according to new information from Provo City. The other two people aboard the plane reportedly received...
KSLTV
West Valley man shot, killed sleeping roommate after waking with ‘bad feeling,’ police say
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was shot and killed by a housemate while he was sleeping in his bed early Thursday, police say. Just after 4 a.m., West Valley police were called to 4268 S. 3270 West on a report that a 23-year-old man renting a room in the basement had been shot. The first arriving officers attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.
Vehicles damaged after West Jordan carport collapses
Multiple vehicles were damaged Sunday morning after a carport collapsed under heavy snow at a West Jordan apartment complex.
kslnewsradio.com
Carport collapses, blocks entrance to apartment homes in So. Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A carport collapse in South Salt Lake City is being blamed on heavy snowfall. Officials from the United Fire Authority were called to an apartment complex at 760 West 3940 South early Monday morning, around 1 a.m. When they got there, officials said...
Police Log: Chairlift assault, drug possession charges
Monday, December 26 Assault Two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according to a complaint. A 52-year-old Florida man allegedly […]
New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement dedicated to memory of 13-year-old boy
Law enforcement agencies team up to crack down on New Year’s Eve drunk drivers in memory of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell
Semi-truck struck by train, splits in half in Summit County
A semi-truck was struck by a train after it rolled off the road and onto the tracks around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
ABC 4
Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down northbound I-15
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car crash involving at least 10 cars shut down northbound I-15 near 500 South on Monday, Jan. 2. The crash occurred after a heavy blanket of wet snow made for slippery road conditions. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol,...
ksl.com
Salt Lake man takes stranger's keys, then tries to take her apartment, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who served time in federal prison after being convicted of child human trafficking is facing new allegations of detaining and inappropriately touching a woman walking her dog, and then trying to kick her out of her own apartment. Saquan Marcell Smith, 30, of...
ksl.com
Man dies at Park City area ski resort
PARK CITY — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die due to...
