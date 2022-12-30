ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station.

The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim.

If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 18

Daniel Macomber
2d ago

this is no poor homeless man . This is a hate crime. He seen an opportunity to attack an old white dude and took it. These type of crimes are on the rise. Hope it's treating the same as if the shoe was on the other foot. but doubtful

Mark Griffin
3d ago

It looks like New York Subways, let's defund Police so more oh hold on you Democrat voters elected a governor who believes in this

