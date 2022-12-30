Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station

BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station.

The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim.

If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

