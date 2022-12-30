Read full article on original website
Cameron County District Clerk to host passport fair
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Clerk’s Office will be hosting a passport fair on Jan. 18 in San Benito. The passport fair will be held at the Cameron County Annex Building meeting room at 1390 W. Expressway 83 in San Benito from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The following is required for […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Weslaco Chamber CEO Earns National Honor
Barbara Jean Garza was in the midst of a lengthy and successful public administration career at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley when a job opportunity arose that piqued her interest. The Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce was looking to hire a new chief executive officer. Garza’s initial thought...
riograndeguardian.com
Audio: Food Bank RGV director’s remarks at Prosperity Task Force meeting
EDINBURG, Texas – Omar I. Rodriguez, director of grants and governmental relations for the Food Bank RGV, is part of the Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force. The task force was set up by Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez to tackle his county’s high rate of poverty. The task...
riograndeguardian.com
Castañeda: Setting up Prosperity Task Force shows strategic and visionary planning
It was extremely wise of Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is set up the Prosperity Task Force to address poverty in his county. It shows excellent strategic planning. The task force can and should give valuable recommendations to the Rio Grande Valley as the region’s economy adjusts to the dangerous impact the pandemic has had on our communities.
valleybusinessreport.com
Shuttle Company Meeting Demand To SPI
Being a kiteboarder, Jason Norwood got a frequent question as a sporting event loomed at South Padre Island in 2021. “How do we get from the airport to the Island?” he recalled being asked. Getting from the Valley International Airport in Harlingen to South Padre can be problematic. Finding...
VBMC Harlingen retains its Level II Trauma Center verification
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen announced it has been re-verified as Cameron County’s only Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. A news release said VBMC was originally designated as Level II in February 2018 and was the first hospital in the Rio Grande Valley to receive […]
2022 saw rents spike in Valley; multiple factors likely contributed
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Put simply, when rent came due in 2022, it came with a higher monthly cost for many people across the Rio Grande Valley. In Hidalgo County, the average fair market value for rental properties increased 10.55% year-over-year during FY2022, and have increased by 7.34% year-over-year as of the end of 2022. In Cameron […]
RGV police stressed safety for this weekend
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police departments across the Rio Grande Valley prepared for celebrations, reminding the public to stay safe during festivities. Authorities issued statements that emphasize the prohibition of presence of fireworks inside of city limits, as seen on the Harlingen PD, San Benito PD and Edinburg PD Facebook page. Police advised the public […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Businessman Cycles To Retirement Plan
The way Jesus Mendiola sees it, “you’ve got to move or you’ll go down.”. It’s a befitting viewpoint for the owner of two Trek Bicycle stores in the Rio Grande Valley. Mendiola recently opened a store in Harlingen to go with his existing shop in Mission. He opened the latter business in 2007. A visit to the Trek Harlingen showroom features dozens of bicycles of differing styles, colors and prices.
KRGV
UPDATE: Edinburg missing K-9 officer found
EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. The Edinburg Police Department has located their missing K-9 officer Sunday. Officer Rasco was found unharmed and was safely returned to his handler, the news release stated. The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating one of its K-9...
City of McAllen set to embark on multiple projects in 2023
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen and its 2,500 employees say they are working hard to improve residents quality of life through numerous anticipated projects this upcoming year. McAllen City Manager Roel Roy Rodriguez tells Valley Central, “We see quality of life in a more holistic approach. That includes transportation, our airport, our […]
Best of the RGV Tamales Winner: Sonia’s Tamales
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — We asked the viewers to vote for their favorite tamales in the Valley and they answered; the winner of Best of the RGV: Tamales Edition is Sonia’s Tamales in McAllen. ValleyCentral spoke with Sonia Rodriguez, the owner of Sonia’s Tamales, who was joined by her daughter Felysha. Rodriguez said her business […]
kurv.com
Affidavit: Palmview Man Struck, Killed Brother With Large Pipe
A Palmview man accused in the Christmas Day killing of his brother admitted to authorities that he struck him with a PVC pipe. That’s according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor. 25-year-old Luis Enrique Cruz is charged with murder in the beating death of his brother Saul.
Bishop Flores to host memorial Mass for Pope Benedict’s passing
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Immaculate Conception Cathedral will host a memorial in honor of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s passing. The memorial will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Cathedral located at 1218 E. Jefferson St. in Brownsville and will be held by Bishop Daniel E. Flores. In 2006, Bishop Flores was appointed […]
Two migrants sentenced for assault on Border Patrol agents
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two migrants have been sentenced for two separate assaults of a federal officer in the Rio Grande Valley, authorities announced this week. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Mexican national and Honduran national both were convicted for assault in separate incidents. On Feb. 18, agents […]
kurv.com
Man Charged After Claiming To Be Deputy, Interfering With Arrest
A man is facing charges in McAllen after trying to interfere in a police investigation and then claiming to be a Hidalgo County deputy. Police arrested Adrian Berrones last week on charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest and impersonating a public servant. Police say Berrones yelled at officers during a...
Teen charged with murder after 14-year-old ejected from car in Rio Grande City
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teen driver has been charged with murder and a 14-year-old passenger who was not wearing a safety belt was ejected from a car and killed Sunday morning, according to state officials. The driver in the single-car crash was identified as Hugo Ernest Rivera, 17, of Rio Grande City, […]
Pharr to host city’s first New Year’s Ball Drop
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr is ready to ring in the new year with the community at its first-ever New Year’s Ball Drop and Festivities event. The upcoming inaugural event comes after the city canceled their New Year’s Eve ball drop event in 2021. The free community event will have family-friendly activities […]
Woman with warrant outside of the Valley arrested in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with a warrant for human smuggling issued in north Texas was arrested Dec. 23 by deputies in Brownsville, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Dec. 23, authorities responded to Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference to a woman with an “outstanding warrant”, Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
Trial set for man accused of severely beating girlfriend in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial for a man accused of brutally beating his girlfriend in Brownsville has been set for early 2023. The trial for Amado Martinez Jr. has been set for Jan. 9, 2023, according to Cameron County records. He is currently facing charges of attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault with a […]
