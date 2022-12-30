The way Jesus Mendiola sees it, “you’ve got to move or you’ll go down.”. It’s a befitting viewpoint for the owner of two Trek Bicycle stores in the Rio Grande Valley. Mendiola recently opened a store in Harlingen to go with his existing shop in Mission. He opened the latter business in 2007. A visit to the Trek Harlingen showroom features dozens of bicycles of differing styles, colors and prices.

HARLINGEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO