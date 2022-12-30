PIQUA – Crooked Handle Brewing Company in Piqua has opened its doors to customers, first starting with a soft opening Wednesday, Dec. 28, throughout the New Year weekend. Crooked Handle Brewing Company is located at 123 N. Main St., Piqua, where the former Piqua Granite and Marble Company used to be. The location has been under construction since the beginning of this year and is ready to be opened to the public.

PIQUA, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO