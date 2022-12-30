Read full article on original website
daytonlocal.com
Level Up Pinball Bar Coming to Dayton
News to cheer about for Miami Valley pinball wizards and aficionados. Level Up Pinball Bar to open with 35 pinball machines and 12 arcade games on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in June 2023. Time to Fire Up Your Flipper Fingers!. Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan, owners of Wild Axe Throwing,...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Looking back at the year in food
With a new year comes new opportunities and a seemingly unlimited list of possibilities. It’s a rebirth of the cycle that allows for fresh starts, novel innovations and the nurturing of growing endeavors and veteran ventures. When it comes to dining and our region’s restaurant scene, there is a...
Crews respond to reported drowning in Piqua on New Year’s Day
A short time later, the same citizen reported seeing what was believed to be a body near the overturned watercraft.
dayton.com
December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed
The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
Man dead after kayak flipped over in Piqua
PIQUA — One man is dead after a kayak flipped over in Piqua near the Great Miami River late Sunday afternoon, according to Piqua Police. >>‘There were heavy fire conditions;’ People displaced following townhouse fire in Beavercreek Twp. Fisherman found a kayak with no one in it...
News Center 7 viewer turns 103 years old
DAYTON — As we all celebrate going into the new year, one News Center 7 viewer is celebrating for another reason. On New Year’s Day, Mrs. Edna Vick marked her 103rd birthday. Vick is a Dayton resident. Out of everyone here at WHIO, we want to wish you...
miamivalleytoday.com
Crooked Handle has opened its doors
PIQUA – Crooked Handle Brewing Company in Piqua has opened its doors to customers, first starting with a soft opening Wednesday, Dec. 28, throughout the New Year weekend. Crooked Handle Brewing Company is located at 123 N. Main St., Piqua, where the former Piqua Granite and Marble Company used to be. The location has been under construction since the beginning of this year and is ready to be opened to the public.
First babies of 2023 in the Miami Valley
Born at 2:53 a.m. on New Year's Day, Riley Shaida Hadassah Nouasi was born at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center. She measured in at 6 pounds, 11.8 ounces and 19.5 inches long.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on I-75 in Miami Township
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on I-75 in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fire burns local Vandalia business
VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
dayton.com
2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene
New development is happening at and near The Greene Towne Center, just off of Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. From a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles to a simulated golfing experience, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:. El...
miamivalleytoday.com
Man drowns on New Year’s Day in Piqua
PIQUA — A New Year’s Day on the water has led to a drowning on the Great Miami River in Piqua. Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove indented the victim as Kyle Ratcliff, 29, of Quincy. Lt. Marcos Rodriguez of the Piqua Police Department said dispatchers at the...
I-75 NB temporarily shut down due to 3-vehicle crash
The crash occurred near Dryden Road and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.
Fire rekindles after it ‘fully engulfed’ Darke Co. barn
HOLLANSBURG — Darke County Fire crews were dispatched again to put out a rekindling barn fire Sunday overnight. The initial fire required mutual aid from six different fire departments and a rescue agency to extinguish the flames the previous day on Saturday. Crews were once again called to the...
Coroner ID’s man killed in kayak incident in Piqua
PIQUA — One man is dead after a kayak flipped over in Piqua near the Great Miami River late Sunday afternoon, according to Piqua Police. The Miami County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Kyle Ratcliff, 29, of Quincy. Fisherman found a kayak with no one in...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton; Police investigating
DAYTON — One man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning. Police and medics responded to a shooting at the cross of Woodbine Avenue and Russet Avenue around 12:19 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>Man killed in Dayton shooting identified.
Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
Man hospitalized after 2 vehicles crash in Dayton
DAYTON — A man was transported to a local hospital after two vehicles crashed Sunday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics responded to the intersection of West Stewart Street and Oldfield Avenue at 2:55 a.m. after two vehicles crashed, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7. A man...
dayton.com
Huber Heights clothing store to close permanently in 2023
HUBER HEIGHTS — The Children’s Place, an apparel store for babies and children, will close its Huber Heights location in February. A store employee confirmed Thursday to Dayton Daily News that the store, located at 8271 Old Troy Pike in the NorthPark Center, will permanently shut its doors on Feb. 23, 2023. The store, which is immediately north of I-70, currently has a closing sale of 60% off all merchandise.
Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
