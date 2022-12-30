ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

daytonlocal.com

Level Up Pinball Bar Coming to Dayton

News to cheer about for Miami Valley pinball wizards and aficionados. Level Up Pinball Bar to open with 35 pinball machines and 12 arcade games on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in June 2023. Time to Fire Up Your Flipper Fingers!. Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan, owners of Wild Axe Throwing,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Looking back at the year in food

With a new year comes new opportunities and a seemingly unlimited list of possibilities. It’s a rebirth of the cycle that allows for fresh starts, novel innovations and the nurturing of growing endeavors and veteran ventures. When it comes to dining and our region’s restaurant scene, there is a...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed

The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man dead after kayak flipped over in Piqua

PIQUA — One man is dead after a kayak flipped over in Piqua near the Great Miami River late Sunday afternoon, according to Piqua Police. >>‘There were heavy fire conditions;’ People displaced following townhouse fire in Beavercreek Twp. Fisherman found a kayak with no one in it...
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

News Center 7 viewer turns 103 years old

DAYTON — As we all celebrate going into the new year, one News Center 7 viewer is celebrating for another reason. On New Year’s Day, Mrs. Edna Vick marked her 103rd birthday. Vick is a Dayton resident. Out of everyone here at WHIO, we want to wish you...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Crooked Handle has opened its doors

PIQUA – Crooked Handle Brewing Company in Piqua has opened its doors to customers, first starting with a soft opening Wednesday, Dec. 28, throughout the New Year weekend. Crooked Handle Brewing Company is located at 123 N. Main St., Piqua, where the former Piqua Granite and Marble Company used to be. The location has been under construction since the beginning of this year and is ready to be opened to the public.
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

First babies of 2023 in the Miami Valley

Born at 2:53 a.m. on New Year's Day, Riley Shaida Hadassah Nouasi was born at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center. She measured in at 6 pounds, 11.8 ounces and 19.5 inches long.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns local Vandalia business

VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
VANDALIA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Man drowns on New Year’s Day in Piqua

PIQUA — A New Year’s Day on the water has led to a drowning on the Great Miami River in Piqua. Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove indented the victim as Kyle Ratcliff, 29, of Quincy. Lt. Marcos Rodriguez of the Piqua Police Department said dispatchers at the...
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Coroner ID’s man killed in kayak incident in Piqua

PIQUA — One man is dead after a kayak flipped over in Piqua near the Great Miami River late Sunday afternoon, according to Piqua Police. The Miami County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Kyle Ratcliff, 29, of Quincy. Fisherman found a kayak with no one in...
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man hospitalized after 2 vehicles crash in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was transported to a local hospital after two vehicles crashed Sunday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics responded to the intersection of West Stewart Street and Oldfield Avenue at 2:55 a.m. after two vehicles crashed, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7. A man...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Huber Heights clothing store to close permanently in 2023

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Children’s Place, an apparel store for babies and children, will close its Huber Heights location in February. A store employee confirmed Thursday to Dayton Daily News that the store, located at 8271 Old Troy Pike in the NorthPark Center, will permanently shut its doors on Feb. 23, 2023. The store, which is immediately north of I-70, currently has a closing sale of 60% off all merchandise.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH

