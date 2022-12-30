ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Expert advice for achieving your New Year's resolutions

By John Dias
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lqapZ_0jyfZ8mN00

How to achieve those New Year's resolutions 03:06

NEW YORK -- Times Square will be at full capacity this New Year's Eve for the first time since the pandemic.

With the new year come new resolutions. Experts say if you want to be successful, keep them simple and specific.

CBS2's John Dias asked New Yorkers what they're working toward in the new year.

"Have fun each and every day, because life is short," one man said.

"Spend more time with my beautiful granddaughter," a woman added.

"Use less social media next year," said another man.

"Travel more and explore more," another woman said.

"To live a happy and healthy life," added another.

Every year, being healthier is consistently the most popular resolution, which includes eating healthier, exercising more or losing weight. Next, is saving money.

But chances are most won't complete their resolutions. A survey by OnePoll found on average Americans stick to their New Year's resolutions for 32 days, and less than 10% of resolutions are actually achieved nationwide.

"One of the biggest obstacles people find is the motivation and accountability," said Jeff Sanders, a partner at Energy Fitness.

Energy Fitness runs five gyms on Long Island that concentrate mostly on group fitness classes and personal training.

Each person who signs up gets a coach, which Sanders says is key to keeping your resolution. They hold you accountable and help you reach the three-month mark, when he says you form a healthy addiction.

"To have your body crave and want to continue, really that 90 days is when you start seeing that happen," he said.

Experts say make sure your resolutions aren't too unattainable, make sure they're more realistic.

Family therapist Dr. Kathryn Smerling says make your resolutions specific, and they can be small at first, not the whole year.

"Maybe on a monthly basis, on a daily basis if that's easier for you," she said.

Even though most break their resolutions, she knows why in the beginning of each year we make them in the first place.

"There is a start and an end to it, and we like things that are structured and have beginnings, middles and ends," she said.

Good luck to all making one this New Year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

CBS2 meets first baby born in NYC in 2023

NEW YORK -- A new baby is always a big deal, but when you can say your baby was the first born in the new year, the moment is even more special.CBS2 was honored to meet the city's newest New Yorker.Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight Sunday morning, making him the first baby born in the Big Apple in 2023."This is the best gift for me for this year," mother Holly Zhang said. "I have the 'New Year Baby,' the first one in New York City."Proud mama Zhang said giving birth to the first baby of 2023...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nurses at 7 New York City hospitals set strike date

NEW YORK -- It's official. Thousands of city nurses say they will walk off the job in one week.The move will impact at least seven private hospitals that have been in tense negotiations with the nurse's union for months. Their contract expired on Saturday night.They wanted a fair contract, but by New Year's Day they say they didn't get it, so 12,000 nurses across the five boroughs are turning to what they believe is their last resort -- going on strike on Jan. 9."From the beginning of our contract negotiations, our employers also was aware that there's a deadline," said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tick Tock Day: How to put your best foot forward for the New Year

NEW YORK -- December 29 is known as Tick Tock Day, a chance to wrap up any unfinished business ahead of the New Year.NYU certified life coach Anna Goldstein stopped by to share her expert advice. The holiday season can be hectic, and some people start pushing things aside for later. We asked Goldstein how to avoid that procrastination. She also spoke about planning for the New Year and the power of focusing on the positive.Watch her full interview above for more advice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Thousands brave the rain to ring in 2023 in Times Square

Revelers wait in the rain at Times Square for the midnight ball drop for the New Year's Eve celebration on December 31, 2022 in New York City. Revelers return to a full scale event after two years of scaled-back celebrations in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Revelers wait in the rain at Times Square for the midnight ball drop for the New Year's Eve celebration on December 31, 2022 in New York City. Revelers return to a full scale event after two years of scaled-back celebrations in response to the coronavirus pandemic. People gather...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Remembering Pelé's time in New York

Soccer star Pele watches as talk show host Johnny Carson bounces a soccer ball off his head during a taping of the "Tonight Show" at NBC studios in Manhattan on May 9, 1973. North American Soccer League game on May 17, 1976 between the  New York Cosmos and Los Angeles Aztecs at Yankee Stadium. Pele and Ethel Kennedy circa 1978 in Forest Hills, Queens. With United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan (L) at his side, Brazilian soccer legend Pele (R) answers a question at a press conference on the grounds of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Final New Year's Eve preparations underway in Times Square

NEW YORK -- Times Square will be at full capacity this New Year's Eve, for the first time since the pandemic. As a huge crowd gathers to ring in 2023, more than 100 million Americans will have their eyes on the iconic ball drop. Organizers did some practice runs Friday to make sure everything goes smoothly. The ball has gotten stuck before -- in the 1950s, it got jammed because they used ropes. But that's not the case anymore. The ball is 12 feet in diameter, weighs 6 tons, has more than 2,000 crystals and 32,000 LED lights, which create a wonderful jewel in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Confetti test held in Times Square for New Year's Eve celebration

NEW YORK -- Organizers in Times Square shot confetti onto Broadway between 45th and 46th Streets on Thursday in preparation for New Year's Eve. The annual confetti test is a rehearsal to ensure everything for the world-famous celebration is ready to go. Officials told CBS2 they must test the confetti's "air worthiness.""We're making sure it works. We want to make sure the confetti is going to work on the 31st," said Gary Winkler, VP of events for the Times Square Alliance. "We're back to where we were pre-pandemic times. We're looking for big crowds. Three thousands pounds of shredded paper will rain down on Times Square when the clock hits midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. RELATED STORY: Times Square New Year's Eve ball set to get nearly 200 new crystal trianglesThousands of wishes submitted at the New Year's Eve Wishing Wall in Times Square will be included in the confetti drop. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD looking to younger detectives due to retirement of 500 veterans

NEW YORK -- The NYPD has faced a wave of retirements this year, and not just officers.The department has lost hundreds of detectives since this time last year.John Ulmer spent his entire 35-year career at the 73rd Precinct in Brownsville, Brooklyn. As he walked out one last time on Thursday, he was flanked by family and friends.For the last two decades, he has been a detective, focused on helping the community."Victims of homicides, their families," Ulmer said. "Finding missing kids, runaways. Trying to get them on the right track."That work is time consuming, and there are fewer men and women...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey "Bee Girl" honored with state environmental award

NEW YORK -- A high school junior from Toms River, New Jersey just received a big honor for her work protecting bees.Kaitlyn Culbert is on a mission to protect and educate the world about the importance of bees. She has her own YouTube channel called Katie's Adventures in Beekeeping. While many of us are scared of the insect's sting, she became fascinated by them at the start of the pandemic when she participated in a research contest for the Army Educational Outreach Program. "I created a research proposal utilizing essential oils to combat varroa mites, which are the number one killer of honeybees," Culbert...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS New York

NYPD: 3 officers attacked with machete near Times Square

NEW YORK -- The NYPD and FBI investigation into a machete attack on three police officers near Times Square on Saturday night now spans from New York City to Maine, where the suspect is from.A high-ranking police source told CBS2 the 19-year-old suspect, identified as Trevor Bickford, was recently placed on an FBI terror watchlist, because his aunt reported he had been radicalized online and expressed a desire to travel overseas and fight with Islamic extremists.Watch Tim McNicholas' reportThe crime scene was clear on Sunday, but the unsettling memories of chaos remained."It was nuts for about a good hour," Hell's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York, New Jersey among 23 states increasing minimum wage

NEW YORK -- Minimum wage will go up in 2023 for workers in 23 states, including New York and New Jersey.Most of New York state will see the minimum pay rise to $14.20/hour. There's already a $15 minimum for New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.In New Jersey, the minimum hourly wage goes to $14.13 for most employees starting Jan. 1.Connecticut's minimum wage rose in July and will increase to $15/hour on June 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Times Square prepping for New Year's Eve celebrations

NEW YORK -- The countdown is on to 2023, and once again the Crossroads of the World is getting ready to party.Times Square will be the place to be on New Year's Eve.The owners of 1 Times Square started rooftop celebrations back in 1904. Three years later, the world famous ball was lowered for the first time. It's been ringing in the New Year ever since.Friday morning, the ball will be tested to be sure it's ready the big moment.Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, joined CBS2 to share details about this year's festivities.You can also ring in the new year on CBS2 with some of country music's biggest stars on "CBS Presents New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash." The show will be hosted by Jimmie Allen, Elle King and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith and will feature feature performances from big names including Zac Brown Band and Brooks & Dunn.CBS2's Lonnie Quinn will make an appearance from Times Square to count us into 2023."CBS Presents New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" airs Saturday from 8-10 p.m., followed by CBS2 News at 10 p.m. We'll return to Nashville at 10:30 p.m. to ring in the new year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Paterson opens 1st playground for kids with special needs

PATERSON, N.J. -- A new park in Paterson is dedicated to the memory of Baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. Mayor Andre Sayegh and others cut the ribbon on the Roberto Clemente Playground, the city's first inclusive playground for children with special needs, on Friday. Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Clemente's death in 1972. Clemente, who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, died in a plane crash off the coast of Puerto Rice while delivering relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

American Girl's 2023 "Girl of the Year" is from New Jersey

METUCHEN, N.J. -- American Girl just unveiled their 2023 "Girl of the Year," and she's from New Jersey.Kavika Sharma, or Kavi for short, is a spunky Broadway-loving dancer and singer from Metuchen.She's the line's first ever South Asian character.American Girl says they'll donate $25,000 in scholarships for kids to participate in Camp Broadway's summer programs in New York.The Kavi doll and book sells for $115.
METUCHEN, NJ
CBS New York

Hundreds flock to Carolines on Broadway for one last laugh

NEW YORK -- Saturday, the legendary comedy club Carolines closed the doors for the last time at its iconic Times Square venue.If it's true what they say and laughter really is the best medicine, then the comedy fans at Carolines must be healthy beyond measure.That medicine just might be the cure for the broken hearts of fans, saddened that this institution of the comedy world is closing after 40 years."Norm McDonald, I can't remember when that was," comedy fan Joey Waldman said."And we were at Dave Attell's first show here," comedy fan Lori Waldman added."It's bringing back all the memories...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

A look back at Pope Benedict XVI's visit to New York City in 2008

Pope Benedict XVI arrives for a mass April 20, 2008 at Yankee Stadium. Benedict XVI arrived to a deafening roar from a crowd of tens of thousands who had packed into Yankee Stadium to hear the pope celebrate mass.  Thousands gather at Yankee Stadium for Mass lead by Pope Benedict XVI on April 20, 2008.  Pope Benedict XVI celebrates Mass to an audience of 60,000 people at Yankee Stadium on April 20, 2008.  Pope Benedict XVI (3rd R) celebrates Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral on April 19, 2008.  ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

N.Y. religious leaders remember Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

NEW YORK -- Religious leaders and parishioners in New York are mourning the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.Bells rung out 95 times at St. Patrick's Cathedral, each representing a year of the former pope's life, ahead of a prayer service led by Timothy Cardinal Dolan.The cardinal, who plans to attend his funeral in Rome, remembers him as a quick-witted man, who was also a profound listener."He himself being such a man of intellect and scholarship also knew that his faith was tied to that and that faith illumines the intellect," Dolan said.Benedict appointed Dolan as archbishop in 2009. Three...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bronx man stabbed to death in NYC's 1st homicide of 2023

NEW YORK - New York City marked its first homicide of 2023 only a few hours into the new year. A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death outside an apartment building in Claremont Village, the Bronx. Friends and family gathered Monday to remember Sergio Garcia, better known as "Bito," releasing balloons at a vigil. Many there played basketball with Garcia in the Dominican Republic and in the city, where they became more like family."He was like a brother to me. He was like an older brother, you know, always joking around," friend Rodolfo Peguero said."A really good father and really nice person,"...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD on the hunt for 2 drivers involved in Queens hit-and-run

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for two drivers involved in a hit-and-run in Queens on Sunday.Investigators said a 65-year-old man was struck by two cars just before 7 p.m. in the Laurelton section of the borough.It happened as he was walking on Merrick Boulevard near 233rd Street.Police said neither driver stayed at the scene.The victim is in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy