Expert advice for achieving your New Year's resolutions

NEW YORK -- Times Square will be at full capacity this New Year's Eve for the first time since the pandemic.

With the new year come new resolutions. Experts say if you want to be successful, keep them simple and specific.

CBS2's John Dias asked New Yorkers what they're working toward in the new year.

"Have fun each and every day, because life is short," one man said.

"Spend more time with my beautiful granddaughter," a woman added.

"Use less social media next year," said another man.

"Travel more and explore more," another woman said.

"To live a happy and healthy life," added another.

Every year, being healthier is consistently the most popular resolution, which includes eating healthier, exercising more or losing weight. Next, is saving money.

But chances are most won't complete their resolutions. A survey by OnePoll found on average Americans stick to their New Year's resolutions for 32 days, and less than 10% of resolutions are actually achieved nationwide.

"One of the biggest obstacles people find is the motivation and accountability," said Jeff Sanders, a partner at Energy Fitness.

Energy Fitness runs five gyms on Long Island that concentrate mostly on group fitness classes and personal training.

Each person who signs up gets a coach, which Sanders says is key to keeping your resolution. They hold you accountable and help you reach the three-month mark, when he says you form a healthy addiction.

"To have your body crave and want to continue, really that 90 days is when you start seeing that happen," he said.

Experts say make sure your resolutions aren't too unattainable, make sure they're more realistic.

Family therapist Dr. Kathryn Smerling says make your resolutions specific, and they can be small at first, not the whole year.

"Maybe on a monthly basis, on a daily basis if that's easier for you," she said.

Even though most break their resolutions, she knows why in the beginning of each year we make them in the first place.

"There is a start and an end to it, and we like things that are structured and have beginnings, middles and ends," she said.

Good luck to all making one this New Year.