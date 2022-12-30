ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Square prepping for New Year's Eve celebrations

NEW YORK -- The countdown is on to 2023, and once again the Crossroads of the World is getting ready to party.

Times Square will be the place to be on New Year's Eve .

The owners of 1 Times Square started rooftop celebrations back in 1904. Three years later, the world famous ball was lowered for the first time. It's been ringing in the New Year ever since.

Friday morning, the ball will be tested to be sure it's ready the big moment.

Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, joined CBS2 to share details about this year's festivities.

You can also ring in the new year on CBS2 with some of country music's biggest stars on "CBS Presents New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash." The show will be hosted by Jimmie Allen, Elle King and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith and will feature feature performances from big names including Zac Brown Band and Brooks & Dunn.

CBS2's Lonnie Quinn will make an appearance from Times Square to count us into 2023.

"CBS Presents New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" airs Saturday from 8-10 p.m., followed by CBS2 News at 10 p.m. We'll return to Nashville at 10:30 p.m. to ring in the new year.

