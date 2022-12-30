Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Bryan woman killed in Burleson County crash
Burleson County, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a 33-year-old Bryan woman was killed in a Saturday afternoon traffic crash near Snook in Burleson County. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on FM-60 – about four miles west of Snook....
KBTX.com
Brazos County hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health in College Station welcomed its first baby of the new year. The baby’s name is Madilynn Renee Breeding, and she was born at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday to Madison Breeding. According to St. Joseph Health in College Station, there have been...
CBS Austin
Georgetown Police Department and Williamson County EMS advise firework safety
AUSTIN, Texas — Georgetown Police Department warns the public not to use illegal fireworks in city limits and 5,000 feet outside of city limits. It is important to remember that fireworks are extremely dangerous and annually responsible for injury. If handled incorrectly, they can cause fire damage. In a...
KBTX.com
One person dead in Burleson County crash
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS confirmed with KBTX one person has died in a crash on Highway 60 in Burleson County. DPS said two vehicles were involved. Sources tell KBTX Highway 60 eastbound is closed just west of FM 3058. We are still working to gather more information.
KBTX.com
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Two Brazos Valley men that happen to be a father and son duo have bonded out of jail after they were arrested on Christmas Eve for theft. College Station Police have charged Randall Fred Eubank, 59, of North Zulch with three counts of theft of property $2,500<30K, and Aubrey Gibson Eubank 28, of College Station with 1 count of the same.
News Channel 25
Texas HS football coach's family accepting donations after fiery bus crash
BRYAN, Texas — A Texas family is asking for donations after a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others. Among those injured was Rudder High School Assistant Coach, Calvin Hill. The overnight crash involved an SUV and a Santa's Wonderland bus near Post Oak Mall,...
fox44news.com
Man charged with indecent exposure
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 19-year-old man is charged with indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. Waco Police Officers arrested 19-year-old Andrew Justice Smith on Friday. The department received multiple calls starting in September regarding a man exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks throughout the city. The Special Crimes Unit investigated and identified the man as Smith.
KWTX
Central Texas communities see improvement on violent crime rate in 2022
(KWTX) - Looking at this past year, our central Texas communities have not see as much criminal activity as the years before. In 2022, the city of Killeen saw 20 murders compared to 18 in 2021 but that is still a drastic drop from the record-breaking 31 homicides the city saw in 2020.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco offices to close Monday for holiday
The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking volunteers to help work the Community Kitchen, especially the week of Jan. 1-7. To sign up, go to The Salvation Army volunteer website, www.southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waco, and choose from the days available in January to help the Community Kitchen operate successfully. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Volunteers with questions can email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.
WacoTrib.com
Waco police report 14 homicides for 2022
Waco police report 7-month lull in homicides, approach end of year with 14. Curtis Freeman, 30, was shot Jan. 16 at a convenience store at 1900 J.J. Flewellen Road, and died of his injuries Jan. 21 at a local hospital. Eddie Bohannan, 24, was served a murder warrant in Freeman’s death while held in Falls County Jail on charges he shoot at a Falls County deputy who pulled him over Jan. 17. Bohannon was indicted on the murder charge in April.
KBTX.com
One dead, one hospitalized in one-vehicle crash
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old from College Station died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Texas DPS Troopers are investigating the crash which happened around 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Rd. Troopers say a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and drove off the road through a barbed wire fence and into a tree.
KBTX.com
Bryan residents help officer after being shot during traffic stop
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a police officer was shot on Thursday trying to conduct a traffic stop, a few Bryan residents aided the wounded officer until they were able to receive the proper medical treatment. Jason Allen and Adam Richardson were inside Allen’s home watching a football game when...
Waco moms look to reunite missing Jessie doll with its owner
WACO, Texas — A Waco Build-A-Bear Workshop employee took to a local Facebook group in hopes to find the owner of a missing Jessie from Toy Story doll on Dec. 24. The Build-A-Bear employee posted to Waco Moms In The Know Facebook group and said that a young guest had accidentally left the doll behind while building a reindeer, one that she planned for Jessie to ride.
KBTX.com
Police arrest driver on DWI charge after Greens Prairie Rd crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a driver Friday morning following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in College Station. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greens Prairie Road near Castlegate Drive. Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when...
Warrant forgiveness is coming to a close in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has given those with outstanding warrants the opportunity to pay fees at the court located on 200 East Avenue D. Suite 1 instead of going to jail from Dec. 1 to 31. Warrants for misdemeanors such as traffic tickets, petty theft or...
KBTX.com
College Station apartment residents living without gas, hot water given no timeline for fix
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Without gas in a home or apartment, hot water turns into a commodity. This week, multiple residents at a College Station apartment complex on Southwest Parkway reached out to KBTX saying they are boiling water to shower due to a gas leak. Residents say they’re...
wtaw.com
More Holiday Break Arrests
For the third time this year, a Bryan man is arrested for driving with an invalid license. Online court records state that six weeks ago, 42 year old Christopher James Ramirez pleaded guilty to illegal driving last March and last July. On Tuesday, a SUV driven by Ramirez was stopped by a Texas A&M police (UPD) officer for having an outdated vehicle registration. According to the UPD arrest report, Ramirez told the officer his license was suspended and that he had no insurance on the vehicle. Ramirez is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond. Online court records show he is serving five years probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Bryan Police Officer released from hospital one day after being shot
A Bryan police officer shot during a traffic stop late Thursday night is out of the hospital.
WacoTrib.com
Tetens outlines plans to tackle challenges as new McLennan County DA
Incoming McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said he will take office in the new year with plans to improve the office’s communication with the courts and law enforcement, tackle a sizeable backlog of cases and improve organization. Tetens said he will swear his oath of office at 12:30...
An Update Regarding Ocean Quest Pools In Belton, Texas
Ocean Quest Pools has left some in Belton wondering when, and if, projects they started will be started. We discussed Ocean Quest back in November, where residents questioned when their pools would be finished. The company began the projects, but failed to complete any of them. However, updated information has...
