Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
Related
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat upgraded for Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dense fog is our main issue once again this morning, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through Noon. Most areas should see improvement in visibility by mid-morning, but the fog may be slower to dissipate around bodies of water. Otherwise, today will be spring-like,...
A couple strong/heavy storms possible Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fog will be the biggest weather issue Monday. Areas of dense fog will stick around through a large chunk of the morning. The fog will slowly start to lift by late morning. Be sure to use fog-related safety tips if you plan to be out...
mississippicir.org
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
WLOX
Helicopter located in Gulf after oil rig crash; new details surrounding Louisiana-based aircraft company, other passengers
LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - Four days after the helicopter crash that killed four men in the Gulf of Mexico, family confirms the helicopter has been located. Three oil rig workers and a pilot were on board when the Bell 407 helicopter crashed Thursday morning as it was departing an oil platform. Now, the next steps are raising the aircraft and recovering the men, though family isn’t yet sure when this process officially begins or how soon their loved ones will come home.
wbrz.com
Officials investigating multiple overnight fires across the Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire officials are looking into multiple separate fires that sprung up across the Baton Rouge area overnight. The first fire happened around 10:30 Saturday night at a home on Shelby Drive, off Florida Boulevard. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house.
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Early Morning Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer. Jackson, Louisiana – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana when the driver of an SUV collided with the rear side of an 18-wheeler trailer. Louisiana State Police reported that...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades 2023: Dates, times and routes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 2023 Mardi Gras season in Baton Rouge kicks off in early February. The first Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parade in 1941 was sponsored by two African American clubs, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Library blog post written by archivist Emily Ward. But a second Mardi Gras parade in the city that has been confused for being the first happened in 1949, Ward wrote. The parade’s theme was “Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes” and rolled with 33 floats.
1 person hurt in shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a shooting on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Toulon Drive near Stanley Aubin Lane in Baton Rouge. A victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials. They added the person appears stable. This...
Homicides expected to top fatal injuries to children in NWLA
Homicide is set to become the leading cause of death caused by fatal injury among children in Louisiana, overtaking car crashes and drownings, according to the latest data set to be released by the Louisiana Department of Health.
KTRE
Recovery efforts to resume for 4 missing in Gulf of Mexico helicopter crash
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - After the Coast Guard suspended their search Thursday night, recovery efforts are expected to resume Friday morning for potential survivors of a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico. Around 6 p.m. Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search and rescue mission...
theadvocate.com
As traditional public schools in Baton Rouge shrink, charters, suburban schools grow
Mirroring the state as a whole, public schools in East Baton Rouge Parish are continuing to shed students despite the receding of the coronavirus pandemic. Ascension and Livingston parish schools, however, have rebounded and are growing again. Almost 128,000 students were enrolled in public K-12 schools in the capitol region...
wbrz.com
Louisiana lets the good times roll in the Rose Parade in California Monday
PASADENA, Calif. - The famous Rose Parade sets off in Pasadena on Monday, and Louisiana is showing up in a huge way with its float and ambassadors participating this year. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talked with 2une In Monday morning about the hype surrounding the parade and how Louisiana is stepping up its parade game on the west coast.
wbrz.com
Police chase through Baton Rouge ends on I-10 Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Police pursued a fleeing driver through parts the city around downtown Saturday, with the chase appearing to come to an end and a person in custody on I-10 East at Dalrymple. Police briefly closed the interstate as a handful of officers gathered at the exit and across...
wbrz.com
Officials identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 East early New Year's Day
BATON ROUGE - Officials identified a person struck and killed on I-10 east early New Year's Day. Authorities said a pedestrian, later identified as 42-year-old Oscar Ruiz, was hit by a vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. on I-10 eastbound near the Perkins Road exit. Ruiz's vehicle was reportedly disabled on the Interstate, and DOTD was able to help him move it into the shoulder.
brproud.com
Acadian EMT dies in New Year’s I-10 crash: ‘We are heartbroken at this loss’
SLIDELL, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are sending messages of condolence and support following a fatal crash on New Year’s Day that claimed the life of a 36-year-old EMT. John Crow, 36, of Pascagoula, Mississippi, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop L.
KPLC TV
Bail bonds during holidays
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather,...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Office of Tourism float wins in Pasadena, California
Louisiana Office of Tourism, under leadership of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, is the recipient of the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment. The float – Celebration Riverboat – will be featured in today’s 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Riding the float are...
KPLC TV
Jacob's Law
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
wbrz.com
'I can't get to work': Repeated flooding in Baton Rouge neighborhood leaves residents frustrated
BATON ROUGE - Street flooding in one Baton Rouge neighborhood seems to be repetitive. Water filled Iberia Street again Friday morning and continued to creep up driveways. "It comes to your knees. If you go out there and walk right now, it comes to your knees," resident Patricia Lundy said.
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting
An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning.
Comments / 0