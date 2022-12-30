ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat upgraded for Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dense fog is our main issue once again this morning, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through Noon. Most areas should see improvement in visibility by mid-morning, but the fog may be slower to dissipate around bodies of water. Otherwise, today will be spring-like,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

A couple strong/heavy storms possible Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fog will be the biggest weather issue Monday. Areas of dense fog will stick around through a large chunk of the morning. The fog will slowly start to lift by late morning. Be sure to use fog-related safety tips if you plan to be out...
BATON ROUGE, LA
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
WLOX

Helicopter located in Gulf after oil rig crash; new details surrounding Louisiana-based aircraft company, other passengers

LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - Four days after the helicopter crash that killed four men in the Gulf of Mexico, family confirms the helicopter has been located. Three oil rig workers and a pilot were on board when the Bell 407 helicopter crashed Thursday morning as it was departing an oil platform. Now, the next steps are raising the aircraft and recovering the men, though family isn’t yet sure when this process officially begins or how soon their loved ones will come home.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades 2023: Dates, times and routes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 2023 Mardi Gras season in Baton Rouge kicks off in early February. The first Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parade in 1941 was sponsored by two African American clubs, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Library blog post written by archivist Emily Ward. But a second Mardi Gras parade in the city that has been confused for being the first happened in 1949, Ward wrote. The parade’s theme was “Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes” and rolled with 33 floats.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 person hurt in shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a shooting on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Toulon Drive near Stanley Aubin Lane in Baton Rouge. A victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials. They added the person appears stable. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Louisiana lets the good times roll in the Rose Parade in California Monday

PASADENA, Calif. - The famous Rose Parade sets off in Pasadena on Monday, and Louisiana is showing up in a huge way with its float and ambassadors participating this year. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talked with 2une In Monday morning about the hype surrounding the parade and how Louisiana is stepping up its parade game on the west coast.
PASADENA, CA
wbrz.com

Police chase through Baton Rouge ends on I-10 Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Police pursued a fleeing driver through parts the city around downtown Saturday, with the chase appearing to come to an end and a person in custody on I-10 East at Dalrymple. Police briefly closed the interstate as a handful of officers gathered at the exit and across...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Officials identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 East early New Year's Day

BATON ROUGE - Officials identified a person struck and killed on I-10 east early New Year's Day. Authorities said a pedestrian, later identified as 42-year-old Oscar Ruiz, was hit by a vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. on I-10 eastbound near the Perkins Road exit. Ruiz's vehicle was reportedly disabled on the Interstate, and DOTD was able to help him move it into the shoulder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Bail bonds during holidays

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather,...
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

Louisiana Office of Tourism float wins in Pasadena, California

Louisiana Office of Tourism, under leadership of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, is the recipient of the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment. The float – Celebration Riverboat – will be featured in today’s 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Riding the float are...
PASADENA, CA
KPLC TV

Jacob's Law

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy