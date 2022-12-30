LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - Four days after the helicopter crash that killed four men in the Gulf of Mexico, family confirms the helicopter has been located. Three oil rig workers and a pilot were on board when the Bell 407 helicopter crashed Thursday morning as it was departing an oil platform. Now, the next steps are raising the aircraft and recovering the men, though family isn’t yet sure when this process officially begins or how soon their loved ones will come home.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO