Kim Kardashian & Chicago West, 4, Twin With Goofy Smiles In Cute Selfies

By James Crowley
 3 days ago
Image Credit: FZS / MEGA

Kim Kardashian bonded with her daughter Chicago and son Saint in a series of selfies, that she posted on Instagram on Thursday, December 29. The reality star, 42, got silly with her two kids, and she seemed like she was having a great time posing with Chicago, 4, and Saint, 7. Kim was clearly very happy to bond with both of her children. “My bb’s,” she captioned the post.

Chicago had her arms wrapped around Kim in the photos, while Saint posed next to them in the first and third shots. The family made funny faces throughout the photo set. The first photo featured Kim and her children making kissy faces. For the second, Kim and Chicago showed their teeth for a large smile. The last photo featured them all smiling, but it was a little blurry, so it seemed like they were moving around.

Kim’s been having a great time with her children during the holiday season, and it seems like she’s been spending a lot of time bonding with them during the week between Christmas and New Year’s. She brought Chicago and Saint, as well as her older daughter North, 9, and younger son Psalm, 3, to Universal Studios in Hollywood, where they all met Puss in Boots.

Kim carries Chicago after getting out of a car. (FZS / MEGA)

Besides spending some well-deserved quality time with her family, the reality star opened up about how difficult it has been to co-parent with her ex-husband Kanye West during an emotional interview on the Angie Martinez Podcast. She spoke about protecting her children from the harsh, antisemitic remarks that Kanye has made. “I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids,” she said. “I could be going through something, but if we’re riding to school, and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what we’re going through, I have to put that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids. I have to act like nothing is wrong.”

Kim has shared plenty of other cute photos with Chicago throughout December. Right before Christmas, she posted a black-and-white selfie of the two of them making kissing faces while they were both wearing bathing suits.

