Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee Meeting – Shade Tree Ordinance
The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 4:15pm, in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center (230 Main Street). The regular meeting will be preceded, in the same room, by a public hearing of the tree removals at Pliny Park at 3:30pm followed by the first public input, if any, concerning the Shade Tree Ordinance at 4:15pm. All Board members are encouraged to attend these hearings. The regular Board meeting will immediately follow the completion of public input on the Shade Tree Ordinance.
Noticed Around Brattleboro – Winter 2023
Another edition of “Noticed” where you can make note of little things you’ve seen in and around Brattleboro. Retreat Meadows had ice before xmas, but it has warmed up and skaters are being warned to stay off. Theory Wellness opened up. Goodwill opened up. Add your observations...
Brattleboro Dog and Wolf-Hybrid Licenses Available
Brattleboro dog and wolf-hybrid licenses are available for the 2023 licensing period. Vermont dogs and wolf-hybrids 6 months of age and older must be licensed on or before April 1. Renewal licenses may be obtained in person at the Town Clerk’s office, by using the drop box in the Municipal...
How manufactured housing communities are grappling with flood risk
From Vermont to Montana, efforts are underway to protect residents in the most flood-vulnerable locations, without sacrificing affordability. Read the story on VTDigger here: How manufactured housing communities are grappling with flood risk.
Brattleboro and VT COVID-19 Regional Dashboard Summary – January 2023
Here’s the January 2023 dashboard summary. We continue semi-regular COVID-19 dashboard numbers from the Vermont Department of Health, and MA and NH counties that surround Brattleboro, as long as they continue providing them. Scroll down the new comments for the latest. Vermont and MA have very limited looks at...
Family welcomes first reported New Hampshire baby born in 2023
KEENE, N.H. — The new year promptly brought a new baby for the Thibault family. Chelsie and Jeffery Thibault welcomed the first reported New Hampshire baby of 2023. The Jaffrey couple introduced Cayson Thibault at 12:36 Sunday morning, weighing in at 8 pounds and 10 ounces out of Cheshire Medical Center.
Truck removed from lake in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.
Cheshire Medical President and CEO to retire
KEENE, NH – The President and CEO of Cheshire Medical Center is set to retire this spring. In a letter to patients Dr. Don Caruso, MD, MPH said he plans to retire in May 2023. He has served in various roles in the organization for the last three decades, including as President and CEO of the hospital for the last seven years.
Gas main physically disconnected at Merrimack outlets; no timeline for fix
MERRIMACK, N.H. — There's still no timeline for a full return to normalcy at the Merrimack Premium Outlets after fire officials said a rockslide near the stores led to a reported gas leak Wednesday morning. Merrimack fire officials said the rockslide at the rear of one of the buildings...
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires happen in January
AUBURN, Mass. — Almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires occur after the New Year and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding you just how fast a dry tree can burn. Within 25 seconds, all branches can be engulfed and within another 10 seconds, the fire can spread...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
Hiker rescued in Dublin
DUBLIN — A hiker was rescued in Dublin today. Authorities were notified of a hiker in distress at around 7:00 p.m. Kateri Demartino, of Gardner, MA, had been hiking the Pumpelly Trail when she lost her way and found herself off the marked trail. Demartino had lost feeling in...
Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash
MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
New Hampshire pastor reacts to Pope Benedict XVI's death
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Catholic community in New Hampshire is mourning the loss of former Pope Benedict XVI's death. The former pope died Saturday at the age of 95. The former pontiff stepped down as pope in 2013. "He was looking forward so much to eternal life and seeing...
74-year-old man incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility dies
Henry Butson received emergency care before he died Sunday at Springfield Hospital, according to the Department of Corrections and the Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: 74-year-old man incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility dies.
Newport, New Hampshire woman charged as “drug enterprise leader”
NEWPORT — A 39-year-old woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation in Newport, New Hampshire that concluded last week. In November and December, authorities say they conducted a joint investigation into the distribution of controlled substances in the town and surrounding Sullivan County area. The investigation culminated in...
Convicted murderer from St. Johnsbury dies at Springfield Hospital
SPRINGFIELD — A 74-year-old man who was incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield has died. Henry Butson, originally from St. Johnsbury, was brought by ambulance from the facility to Springfield Hospital at about 6:00 a.m. Sunday. Police say Butson experienced difficulty breathing and other medical problems. He...
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
