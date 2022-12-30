ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, VT

ibrattleboro.com

Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee Meeting – Shade Tree Ordinance

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 4:15pm, in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center (230 Main Street). The regular meeting will be preceded, in the same room, by a public hearing of the tree removals at Pliny Park at 3:30pm followed by the first public input, if any, concerning the Shade Tree Ordinance at 4:15pm. All Board members are encouraged to attend these hearings. The regular Board meeting will immediately follow the completion of public input on the Shade Tree Ordinance.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
ibrattleboro.com

Noticed Around Brattleboro – Winter 2023

Another edition of “Noticed” where you can make note of little things you’ve seen in and around Brattleboro. Retreat Meadows had ice before xmas, but it has warmed up and skaters are being warned to stay off. Theory Wellness opened up. Goodwill opened up. Add your observations...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
ibrattleboro.com

Brattleboro Dog and Wolf-Hybrid Licenses Available

Brattleboro dog and wolf-hybrid licenses are available for the 2023 licensing period. Vermont dogs and wolf-hybrids 6 months of age and older must be licensed on or before April 1. Renewal licenses may be obtained in person at the Town Clerk’s office, by using the drop box in the Municipal...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
ibrattleboro.com

Brattleboro and VT COVID-19 Regional Dashboard Summary – January 2023

Here’s the January 2023 dashboard summary. We continue semi-regular COVID-19 dashboard numbers from the Vermont Department of Health, and MA and NH counties that surround Brattleboro, as long as they continue providing them. Scroll down the new comments for the latest. Vermont and MA have very limited looks at...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WMUR.com

Family welcomes first reported New Hampshire baby born in 2023

KEENE, N.H. — The new year promptly brought a new baby for the Thibault family. Chelsie and Jeffery Thibault welcomed the first reported New Hampshire baby of 2023. The Jaffrey couple introduced Cayson Thibault at 12:36 Sunday morning, weighing in at 8 pounds and 10 ounces out of Cheshire Medical Center.
JAFFREY, NH
ezfavorites.com

Cheshire Medical President and CEO to retire

KEENE, NH – The President and CEO of Cheshire Medical Center is set to retire this spring. In a letter to patients Dr. Don Caruso, MD, MPH said he plans to retire in May 2023. He has served in various roles in the organization for the last three decades, including as President and CEO of the hospital for the last seven years.
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
newportdispatch.com

Hiker rescued in Dublin

DUBLIN — A hiker was rescued in Dublin today. Authorities were notified of a hiker in distress at around 7:00 p.m. Kateri Demartino, of Gardner, MA, had been hiking the Pumpelly Trail when she lost her way and found herself off the marked trail. Demartino had lost feeling in...
DUBLIN, NH
newportdispatch.com

Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash

MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire pastor reacts to Pope Benedict XVI's death

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Catholic community in New Hampshire is mourning the loss of former Pope Benedict XVI's death. The former pope died Saturday at the age of 95. The former pontiff stepped down as pope in 2013. "He was looking forward so much to eternal life and seeing...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Newport, New Hampshire woman charged as “drug enterprise leader”

NEWPORT — A 39-year-old woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation in Newport, New Hampshire that concluded last week. In November and December, authorities say they conducted a joint investigation into the distribution of controlled substances in the town and surrounding Sullivan County area. The investigation culminated in...
NEWPORT, NH
newportdispatch.com

Convicted murderer from St. Johnsbury dies at Springfield Hospital

SPRINGFIELD — A 74-year-old man who was incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield has died. Henry Butson, originally from St. Johnsbury, was brought by ambulance from the facility to Springfield Hospital at about 6:00 a.m. Sunday. Police say Butson experienced difficulty breathing and other medical problems. He...
SPRINGFIELD, VT

