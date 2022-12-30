The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 4:15pm, in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center (230 Main Street). The regular meeting will be preceded, in the same room, by a public hearing of the tree removals at Pliny Park at 3:30pm followed by the first public input, if any, concerning the Shade Tree Ordinance at 4:15pm. All Board members are encouraged to attend these hearings. The regular Board meeting will immediately follow the completion of public input on the Shade Tree Ordinance.

