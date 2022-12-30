ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Video: Homeless Man Charged With Robbing Victim At Gunpoint In Yonkers, Police Say

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44hg9Y_0jyfXwSW00
David Melendez, age 44, allegedly robbed a victim in Yonkers on New Main Street. Photo Credit: Facebook/Yonkers Police

A homeless man is charged in connection with two robberies that happened in Westchester County, police said.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old David Melendez, was allegedly involved in two robbery incidents in Yonkers on both New Main Street and Elliott Avenue, according to Yonkers Police.

In security footage released by police showing the incident that happened on New Main Street, a man who police say is Melendez is shown pointing a gun at a victim.

Melendez was found and apprehended in less than three days. He is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.

"Everybody deserves to be safe when they go home at night, especially right after Christmas, but unfortunately there are criminals like David Melendez, 44-years-old and homeless, who prey on our neighbors," Yonkers Police said in a post from Thursday, Dec. 29.

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

Comments / 3

Jennifer Zilempe
3d ago

this is exactly what I was going to say homeless but he had money for a gun he's not homeless he's a drug addict that nobody wants him to live in their house or he prefers to live in the street and do his drugs instead of working and paying for rent like everybody else that works hard well at least to have three meals and a cot thanks to the taxpayers and maybe he'll be drug-free hope he does better when he gets out

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Boy, 12, dragged by hood, robbed of cellphone in Brooklyn: police

SOUTH SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the crook who robbed a 12-year-old boy of his cellphone on a South Slope street in mid-December, releasing a photo of a suspect late Sunday. The victim was standing on Fourth Avenue near 17th Street around 3 p.m. Dec. 15 when the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

45-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Wyandanch Home

Detectives are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who was fatally shot in a Long Island home. Officers responded to a report that a person was shot in a residence located at 89 South 29th St. in Wyandanch at about 12:10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
WYANDANCH, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Second Person Shot Overnight

#Bridgeport News: On January 1, 2023, at approximately 3:00 am Bridgeport Police Officers responded to Federal Street on a report of a party shot in the leg. The incident allegedly began inside Club Azul (922 Madison Avenue) and ended with the assault taking place outside the club on Federal Street. Further information indicated the victim was transported by private vehicle to the hospital. A short time later the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is a 19-year-old Bridgeport man.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Hackensack PD: Officers Nab Out-Of-State Burglar In The Act

A business burglar caught in the act by Hackensack police before dawn is suspected in a number of other area break-ins, as well, authorities said. Adebayo Adedoyin, 26, of Staten Island was seized on the premises of the Myer Street business by Officers Michael Scangarella, Aaron Rios, Ben Farhi, and Michael Koenig around 5 a.m. New Year’s Eve, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Found Shot Dead On New Haven Roadway

A 23-year-old man was found shot dead on a roadway after police in Connecticut responded to a Shotspotter alert.The incident took place in New Haven around 3:15 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, on Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue.Officers responding to the area located Dontae Myers…
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Mom Loses 2nd Son To Street Violence

New Haven’s first homicide victim of 2023 was the brother of New Haven’s first homicide victim of 2020 — killed less than two months after his mother pleaded with a room full of potential shooters to stop the cycle of deadly violence. The latest homicide occurred on...
NEW HAVEN, CT
PIX11

Thief stole 60 pairs of jeans from Old Navy store on LI: police

COMMACK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a thief who swiped 60 pairs of jeans from an Old Navy store on Long Island, releasing a photo of the suspect early Monday. On Nov. 1, 2022, the man grabbed five dozen pairs of jeans at the store on Jericho Turnpike near […]
COMMACK, NY
PIX11

Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed to death, woman wounded in Bronx attack: police

CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed and a woman wounded in an attack early Sunday on a Claremont street, according to authorities. Police were called after the man, 63, and woman, 38, arrived at an area emergency room by private means shortly before 3:55 a.m., each with stab wounds, officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Crooks rob Brooklyn jewelry store of over $100K in goods: police

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two crooks swiped over $100,000 in valuables from a Prospect Lefferts Gardens jewelry store on Friday, according to authorities. The duo walked into the store on Flatbush Avenue near Parkside Avenue around 5:30 p.m., confronted a 79-year-old man, forcibly snatched assorted jewelry cumulatively valued at six-figures, and fled, police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Connecticut

Police Searching for Missing Stamford Man

Stamford police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing since Saturday and said they consider his disappearance suspicious. Police said family members last saw Errol Whyte, 63, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Bridgeport and he was on his way home to Stamford but did not arrive.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

STABBED TO DEATH: Clifton Man Charged With Killing Cousin

A 25-year-old Clifton man is charged with stabbing his 22-year-old cousin to death on New Year’s Eve. Motasem Ramadan fought with police who arrested him following the fatal stabbing at a home across the street from a city elementary school around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. Officers responding to...
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
442K+
Followers
63K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy