Las Vegas, NV

49ers vs. Raiders: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
With a record of 6-9, the Raiders are still technically in playoff contention. But with Derek Carr now benched for the final two games of the season, it’s pretty clear that the Raiders won’t be making the playoffs this year.

However, they still have two games left in the season and this will be a valuable time for a few of their young players. With this team so much in flux, this will be a time to evaluate all of the talent on the roster against one of the best teams in the league in the 49ers.

To get you prepared for this game, here is everything you need to know about how to watch this game, streaming options and all of the latest odds via Tipico:

What: San Francisco 49ers (11-4) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (6-9)

When: Sunday, January 1 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Radio: 95.7

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Referee Crew: Clay Martin

Odds: Raiders +9.5

Point Total: 42.5

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

TV: FOX

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

