Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

UCHealth Memorial Hospital North welcomes first baby of 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth Memorial Hospital North welcomed the hospital’s first baby born in 2023 less than 30 minutes after midnight on Sunday morning. Kai Miles Thorne is the son of Amanda Mahler and Miles Thorne of Colorado Springs. Kai weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches. He joins a big sister, 13-year-old Millie. Kai Miles Thorne was born around 12:29 a.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police presence at south Colorado Springs movie theater Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large police presence at a Colorado Springs movie theater on the south side of the city Sunday. Police said they received a call to Tinseltown USA on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard just before 11:30 on Sunday morning. Police are still investigating the incident, but they said the call was to respond to a self-inflicted injury.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

One dead after fire at apartment complex near E. Fountain Blvd

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex near E Fountain Blvd. Firefighters say they were called out to the scene early Sunday morning around 2 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Antero Apartments on Sandalwood Drive. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire within ten minutes of being on scene.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Southwest offering reimbursements for canceled and delayed flights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southwest Airlines is offering reimbursements for their travelers who have been through cancellations and delays over the last few days. This includes flight refunds, alternative travel arrangements or helping finding your displaced luggage. Airport officials with Colorado Springs Airport say this issue is a combination between flight disruptions they are trying to fix and today’s weather making air travel difficult.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Teenager dead after crash, officials searching for suspect

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for a suspect they say was involved in a crash that left a teenager dead. Colorado State Patrol released information for the crash on Sunday. They say they were notified of a body near the intersection of Fontaine boulevard and Metropolitan street, southeast of Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

