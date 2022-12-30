Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Arapahoe Sheriff’s deputies arrest delivery driver on suspicion of vehicular homicideHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
First Day Hike at Cheyenne Mountain State Park on January 1stColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
AdAmAn Alley in Downtown Colorado Springs Is Worth a VisitColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KKTV
UCHealth Memorial Hospital North welcomes first baby of 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth Memorial Hospital North welcomed the hospital’s first baby born in 2023 less than 30 minutes after midnight on Sunday morning. Kai Miles Thorne is the son of Amanda Mahler and Miles Thorne of Colorado Springs. Kai weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches. He joins a big sister, 13-year-old Millie. Kai Miles Thorne was born around 12:29 a.m.
KKTV
Police presence at south Colorado Springs movie theater Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large police presence at a Colorado Springs movie theater on the south side of the city Sunday. Police said they received a call to Tinseltown USA on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard just before 11:30 on Sunday morning. Police are still investigating the incident, but they said the call was to respond to a self-inflicted injury.
KKTV
One dead after fire at apartment complex near E. Fountain Blvd
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex near E Fountain Blvd. Firefighters say they were called out to the scene early Sunday morning around 2 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Antero Apartments on Sandalwood Drive. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire within ten minutes of being on scene.
KKTV
1 woman shot and several detained in Colorado Springs shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call around 11 PM on Sunday night following a shooting near the 3900 block of E. Bijou St. Police say a woman driver slid off the road earlier in the night. A passerby was helping her when...
KKTV
Southwest offering reimbursements for canceled and delayed flights
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southwest Airlines is offering reimbursements for their travelers who have been through cancellations and delays over the last few days. This includes flight refunds, alternative travel arrangements or helping finding your displaced luggage. Airport officials with Colorado Springs Airport say this issue is a combination between flight disruptions they are trying to fix and today’s weather making air travel difficult.
KKTV
Six injured in single-vehicle crash along Highway 24 near Waldo Canyon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Six juveniles are injured after crashing on Highway 24 near Waldo Canyon this morning. Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News they first got the call around 4:58am. As they arrived on scene, they found the vehicle with the juveniles off road. They were traveling in a Honda SUV.
KKTV
Teenager dead after crash, officials searching for suspect
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for a suspect they say was involved in a crash that left a teenager dead. Colorado State Patrol released information for the crash on Sunday. They say they were notified of a body near the intersection of Fontaine boulevard and Metropolitan street, southeast of Colorado Springs.
Comments / 0