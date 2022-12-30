Read full article on original website
US Life Expectancy Declining to Lowest Levels in 25 Years
What a great way to look into the new year. Life expectancy in the United States has fallen to the lowest levels seen in 26 years. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics found the death rate increased by 5.3% from 835.4 per 100,000 to 879.7 per 100,000 in 2021.
