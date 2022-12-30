ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cottage Talk Preview: Leicester City vs. Fulham

This is our preview of the upcoming match for Fulham against Leicester City. To help us with the preview, we were joined by Jack from The Final Whitle YouTube Channel. Please do subscribe to his channel, and check out his latest episode which includes Russ From Cottage Talk!. You can...
Everton vs Brighton - Match Preview | Can Toffees begin 2023 with a win?

Everton will look to build on their battling draw against Manchester City when they kick-off 2023 against Brighton at Goodison Park. The Toffees proved the doubters (myself included) wrong with that feisty performance at the Etihad. I won’t lie, I would have considered a narrow defeat as a decent result before the game, so this is definitely considered bonus point in my book. The miserable defeat at home to Wolves had left us fearing the worst, but the players showed they are still willing to fight for their manager.
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Improbable Draw Against the Champions Manchester City

Frank Lampard’s Everton side put out a fearless and inspired performance at the home of the Champions, Manchester City, on New Year’s Eve, bouncing back after a nightmare defeat at Goodison to fellow relegation candidates Wolves. Most expected the Toffees to be slaughtered at the Etihad Stadium, but Everton managed to leave East Manchester with an unexpected point after a resolute defensive performance and a Demarai Gray wonder-goal. The draw marked the first time Everton had avoided defeat at the Etihad Stadium since August 2017 when Wayne Rooney scored his second goal after returning to the club.
Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Instant Reaction | A Battling Point

Everton have to pick themselves up after the devastating 95th minute loss to Wolves on Boxing Day. Now only one point above the relegation zone, Everton had to drive the 36 miles down the East Lancs Road to take on the reigning Premier League champions who have a certain striker who has already scored 8 more goals than the entire Everton team.
Manchester City v Everton FC: 3 Questions with Royal Blue Mersey

Manchester City are set to host Everton at the Etihad. A great match lays ahead for us as Frank Lampard and his men vs Pep Guardiola’s should entertain. Today we spoke with our sister site Royal Blue Mersey and their writer Trent Nelson to catch us up on all that’s been happening with the Toffees.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa: Match Thread and How to Watch

Welcome to 2023 everyone. Tottenham Hotspur are looking to get back on track and keep pace in the top four as they welcome in Aston Villa. Spurs have slipped to fifth place, two points behind Manchester United while Liverpool are just behind them with the same margin. With the January window now open for business, we know Spurs are targeting some help and will attempt to offload players, but before those rumors can truly churn, we’ll see how the new year starts out for our boys from north London.
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United will be bidding to make it three Premier League victories in a row when they travel to Molineux on Saturday afternoon to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with a game in hand on the capital club, while Wolves sit 18th, boasting 13 points from 16 matches in 2022-23.
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Reading: Player Ratings

Lumley was pretty much the only reason we weren't two or three down in the first 20 minutes. He made one superb stop in particular from point-blank range. A couple of hairy moments in the second half, but without him we wouldn't have been in the game. Junior Hoilett: 6.
Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Backs to the Wall

Arriving at the Etihad Stadium on New Year’s Eve to face a fearsome Manchester City, Frank Lampard’s Toffees had one reasonable way to play: set up in a low block, soak up the pressure in the hope of frustrating Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions and maybe pinch something on the break, or via a set-piece. They accomplished this mission perfectly. For this game-plan to be successful, the side had to show two things that have not always been apparent this season: organisation and discipline, from (to use old-school terminology) numbers one through eleven.
Transfer Rumor Returns: Matheus Nunes Back On

According to Sam Wallace and John Percy’s exclusive for The Telegraph, Liverpool are “exploring a £44 million deal” to sign the new Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder. You might have heard of Nunes because Liverpool were also linked to him when he was playing for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal last season, but the 24-year-old went to Wolves instead.
Newcastle vs. Leeds - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points

Less than twelve months ago, Newcastle faced Leeds United away at Elland Road. It was January 22nd and the Magpies were still enduring a tough series of results and not playing to quite excellent extents. The takeover which took place back in October 2021 was still in the early stages...
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 26 - Blackpool v Sunderland

The lads played a blinder yet again at the DW Stadium, with goals from Simms, Stewart, Roberts and an absolute screamer from Amad securing the three points. With Simms now recalled to struggling parent club Everton, the Wigan outing will be his last game in red and white this season. We of course wish him well, as he did a great job in the north east across the past 4-5 months.
Fan Focus: Blackpool fan Matthew would be surprised to see his club sell striker Jerry Yates!

Matthew Crichton: Blackpool are without a win in seven matches, is the pressure starting to mount on Michael Appleton?. Matthew Jones: Without a question. Appleton has history with us and is of course, an ex PNE player - his appointment didn’t go down very well in the first place and the recent form has led to a bit of a battle of words with the fanbase and a degree of (mostly fairly muted) unrest in the stands.
Saturday Premier League open thread

Hi, folks! Well, it sure seems like a hot minute since we posted one of these, huh? I’m still getting back into the swing of things after a World Cup that knocked me fully out of my comfort zone and my comfortable routines. But we have a full day of Premier League football for you to watch, and this is the place where you can talk about those matches.
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Spurs fall at home in another listless display

New year, same old Tottenham. Tottenham Hotspur hosted 12th-place Aston Villa, and put paid to supporter hopes that they might have turned over a new leaf after the end of 2022. Tottenham conceded two goals in the second half to Villa, the tenth straight match in which they’ve conceded first. But this time, they couldn’t engineer a comeback. Spurs didn’t generate much offense of their own, and fell on their collective faces. The final score was 0-2 to the visitors; Emi Buendia and Douglas Luiz scored for Villa.

