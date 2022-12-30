Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Cottage Talk Preview: Leicester City vs. Fulham
This is our preview of the upcoming match for Fulham against Leicester City. To help us with the preview, we were joined by Jack from The Final Whitle YouTube Channel. Please do subscribe to his channel, and check out his latest episode which includes Russ From Cottage Talk!. You can...
SB Nation
Everton vs Brighton - Match Preview | Can Toffees begin 2023 with a win?
Everton will look to build on their battling draw against Manchester City when they kick-off 2023 against Brighton at Goodison Park. The Toffees proved the doubters (myself included) wrong with that feisty performance at the Etihad. I won’t lie, I would have considered a narrow defeat as a decent result before the game, so this is definitely considered bonus point in my book. The miserable defeat at home to Wolves had left us fearing the worst, but the players showed they are still willing to fight for their manager.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Everton Preview, Erling + Julian 4Ever, Phillips and Alvarez Updates, and More...
Manchester City are back to winning in the Premier League and looking to keep it going against Everton at the Etihad. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready. Here we go. Manchester City v Everton: Preview, Team News and Prediction - Saul Garcia - Bitter and...
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Improbable Draw Against the Champions Manchester City
Frank Lampard’s Everton side put out a fearless and inspired performance at the home of the Champions, Manchester City, on New Year’s Eve, bouncing back after a nightmare defeat at Goodison to fellow relegation candidates Wolves. Most expected the Toffees to be slaughtered at the Etihad Stadium, but Everton managed to leave East Manchester with an unexpected point after a resolute defensive performance and a Demarai Gray wonder-goal. The draw marked the first time Everton had avoided defeat at the Etihad Stadium since August 2017 when Wayne Rooney scored his second goal after returning to the club.
SB Nation
Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Instant Reaction | A Battling Point
Everton have to pick themselves up after the devastating 95th minute loss to Wolves on Boxing Day. Now only one point above the relegation zone, Everton had to drive the 36 miles down the East Lancs Road to take on the reigning Premier League champions who have a certain striker who has already scored 8 more goals than the entire Everton team.
SB Nation
Manchester City v Everton FC: 3 Questions with Royal Blue Mersey
Manchester City are set to host Everton at the Etihad. A great match lays ahead for us as Frank Lampard and his men vs Pep Guardiola’s should entertain. Today we spoke with our sister site Royal Blue Mersey and their writer Trent Nelson to catch us up on all that’s been happening with the Toffees.
SB Nation
Everton at Manchester City: Predicted Line-Up | Switch to Back Five, Simms to Feature?
I think every man and his dog has written off Everton here. And rightly so. Everton have scored 12 goals in 16 Premier League outings so far this season. Erling Haaland has 20 from 14 alone. Does it even matter how we line-up? No. But let me take a punt...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa: Match Thread and How to Watch
Welcome to 2023 everyone. Tottenham Hotspur are looking to get back on track and keep pace in the top four as they welcome in Aston Villa. Spurs have slipped to fifth place, two points behind Manchester United while Liverpool are just behind them with the same margin. With the January window now open for business, we know Spurs are targeting some help and will attempt to offload players, but before those rumors can truly churn, we’ll see how the new year starts out for our boys from north London.
SB Nation
Ellis Simms’ departure is a blow for Sunderland, but it’s not a season-defining moment
When the news of Ellis Simms’ sudden recall to Everton broke late on Friday night before being officially confirmed on Saturday morning, it was greeted with a mixture of frustration and concern from many Sunderland fans- not least because it meant that he’d be unavailable for tomorrow’s trip to Blackpool.
SB Nation
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will be bidding to make it three Premier League victories in a row when they travel to Molineux on Saturday afternoon to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with a game in hand on the capital club, while Wolves sit 18th, boasting 13 points from 16 matches in 2022-23.
SB Nation
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Reading: Player Ratings
Lumley was pretty much the only reason we weren't two or three down in the first 20 minutes. He made one superb stop in particular from point-blank range. A couple of hairy moments in the second half, but without him we wouldn't have been in the game. Junior Hoilett: 6.
SB Nation
Matchday Musings: Happy or disappointed with a point after Sunderland’s draw at Blackpool?
Given the sheer amount of injury problems we have at the minute (I think I counted eight, but I could be wrong), plus the fact we lost Ellis Simms less than two days before the game, I wasn’t expecting any major changes to the team at Blackpool. News early...
SB Nation
Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Backs to the Wall
Arriving at the Etihad Stadium on New Year’s Eve to face a fearsome Manchester City, Frank Lampard’s Toffees had one reasonable way to play: set up in a low block, soak up the pressure in the hope of frustrating Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions and maybe pinch something on the break, or via a set-piece. They accomplished this mission perfectly. For this game-plan to be successful, the side had to show two things that have not always been apparent this season: organisation and discipline, from (to use old-school terminology) numbers one through eleven.
SB Nation
Transfer Rumor Returns: Matheus Nunes Back On
According to Sam Wallace and John Percy’s exclusive for The Telegraph, Liverpool are “exploring a £44 million deal” to sign the new Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder. You might have heard of Nunes because Liverpool were also linked to him when he was playing for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal last season, but the 24-year-old went to Wolves instead.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Leeds - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points
Less than twelve months ago, Newcastle faced Leeds United away at Elland Road. It was January 22nd and the Magpies were still enduring a tough series of results and not playing to quite excellent extents. The takeover which took place back in October 2021 was still in the early stages...
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Nottingham Forest: Never change a winning team
Chelsea hope to kick off the new year with back-to-back wins in the league, which is something we haven’t done since mid-October. Unsurprisingly, the WAGNH Community do not want to see too many changes from our winning performance against AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday. THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE. Graham Potter...
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 26 - Blackpool v Sunderland
The lads played a blinder yet again at the DW Stadium, with goals from Simms, Stewart, Roberts and an absolute screamer from Amad securing the three points. With Simms now recalled to struggling parent club Everton, the Wigan outing will be his last game in red and white this season. We of course wish him well, as he did a great job in the north east across the past 4-5 months.
SB Nation
Fan Focus: Blackpool fan Matthew would be surprised to see his club sell striker Jerry Yates!
Matthew Crichton: Blackpool are without a win in seven matches, is the pressure starting to mount on Michael Appleton?. Matthew Jones: Without a question. Appleton has history with us and is of course, an ex PNE player - his appointment didn’t go down very well in the first place and the recent form has led to a bit of a battle of words with the fanbase and a degree of (mostly fairly muted) unrest in the stands.
SB Nation
Saturday Premier League open thread
Hi, folks! Well, it sure seems like a hot minute since we posted one of these, huh? I’m still getting back into the swing of things after a World Cup that knocked me fully out of my comfort zone and my comfortable routines. But we have a full day of Premier League football for you to watch, and this is the place where you can talk about those matches.
SB Nation
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Spurs fall at home in another listless display
New year, same old Tottenham. Tottenham Hotspur hosted 12th-place Aston Villa, and put paid to supporter hopes that they might have turned over a new leaf after the end of 2022. Tottenham conceded two goals in the second half to Villa, the tenth straight match in which they’ve conceded first. But this time, they couldn’t engineer a comeback. Spurs didn’t generate much offense of their own, and fell on their collective faces. The final score was 0-2 to the visitors; Emi Buendia and Douglas Luiz scored for Villa.
Comments / 0