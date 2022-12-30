ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergreen: saving Sydney's struggling bowlos

The Leichhardt Bowling Club now hosts live bands after a makeover that members say saved the local institution. Photograph: Jessica Hromas/The Guardian

When Sebastian Compton walked in the door of the Leichhardt Bowlo to discuss taking a job as secretary and manager of the struggling club, a team of bowlers in the middle of an event eyed him up and down.

“I had no idea who they were, but they knew who I was,” says Compton, who is affectionally known as Baz. “I remember one old bloke walked up and shook my hand, saying ‘I hope you’re up for a challenge’.”

The 33-year-old former publican was walking into a club in crisis. The bowlo’s two greens and sprawling clubhouse had seen better days. Worse, the club, in Sydney’s inner west, had squandered opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ryf7_0jyfX7y400
Leichhardt Bowling Clubs’s manager Sebastian Compton. Photograph: Jessica Hromas/The Guardian

One of those was embracing diversity. Compton points to the neighbourhood’s working class Italian community whose game of choice, bocce, was a variant on bowls. “We never welcomed them and they never came,” Compton says.

“How much have we missed out on? Why are we now almost extinct when the answers were right there in front of us the whole time?”

It was a low moment for a club with a proud legacy. It was founded in 1923, whenlocals and returned serviceman bought a block of cheap land and built a shed to play bowls. In 1928 the club was among the first to introduce women’s bowls. The club claims one of Australia’s most celebrated women’s bowlers, Dorothy “Tupp” Honeybone as one of their own.

By 1972 the club’s fortunes had grown with the sport’s popularity and a clubhouse was built. Today the light fittings leak when it rains, but in its prime the striking building had chandeliers in the foyer and wooden floorboards in the ballroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDs2s_0jyfX7y400
Photos on the wall pay tribute to Leichhardt Bowling Club’s history. Photograph: Jessica Hromas/The Guardian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQxq1_0jyfX7y400
The lucky dip barrel remains.

The club was also among the first in New South Wales to install poker machines. Compton aligns the club’s decline with when pubs began to put in their own pokies and the “free money” dried up.

“A lot of clubs like ours got lost and blinded by … pokies over the decades,” he says.

This made them slow to respond to change. A drop in patronage meant by 2018 Leichhardt Bowling Club looked like it might not survive.

‘You lose an institution’

Leichhardt is not the only club to struggle. A recent study by the University of NSW found the number of bowls clubs across Sydney has fallen from 210 in 1980 to 128 in 2022, with 51 clubs closing in the last decade alone.

Louis Heath, an urban planner and lead author of the study, says every club is different. The reasons why they may be struggling are complex but “broadly, it was all financial difficulties”.

“The risk is, if you lose them … or if they redevelop into these big commercial tower-like developments, you lose an important institution to the local community,” he says.

“It’s not just about the bowls. I think in so many establishments around Sydney right now, you have to dress up to go visit. But at the bowlo you can rock up in your boardies, grab a cheap beer and sit in the sun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfpbd_0jyfX7y400
The greens at Leichhardt Bowling Club. Photograph: Jessica Hromas/The Guardian

Not all agree with Heath’s pessimism. Chris Wallace from Bowls Australia says there are 1,820 bowling clubs nationwide, with 290 retirement villages now sporting bowling greens.

“If you compare that to McDonald’s restaurants, there’s 1,000 of those and there’s only 1,200 Subways,” Wallace says. “As a national body, we’re not worried about the state of bowls.”

Wallace says there are 495 clubs across New South Wales, with 120 still in the greater Sydney area.

But Wallace does agree that some clubs are coming under pressure because of a range of issues, including ageing members, regulatory quirks, cost of living issues, maintenance and a keen interest from property developers.

‘Shoestring’ revamp saves club

Confronted with crisis, the Leichhardt bowling club membership refused to close down the operation. They weren’t willing to sell the second bowling green to a developer, so Compton and the board settled on a new plan to save the club: opening an outdoor bar.

The pandemic, he says, gave them the pause they needed to “run a top-to-toe Bunnings job” on the renovations.

“Everything’s homemade,” Compton says. “We did it on a shoestring budget, with volunteer labour, and if you look closely it shows – but it works.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzxza_0jyfX7y400
Ron Court says the makeover of Leichhardt Bowling Club is helping to attract new members. Photograph: Jessica Hromas/The Guardian

Ron Court, 75, has been a regular at Leichhardt since 1984 and is there most days from 4pm. On the wall there is a photo of Court from 1989, when he was on the team that made state runners up.

“The before and after’s not real good,” he jokes. “I looked better then than I do now.”

Court says the 80s were a golden decade, where an egalitarian ethos dominated the club. Now, after a “lull”, he sees a revival, with young families bringing their kids along for a fun, affordable time in the sun.

“The outdoor bar was an instant success. It was the saviour of the club,” he says. “The old school might think it’s a bowling club – you can’t change it. But it had to be done. And it’s working well.”

Bowling for 100

The bar wasn’t the only change. The dress code has been removed, and the club has partnered with local booking legend John Gallagher to bring back live music to the ballroom.

There is a playground for children, and the club has been opened to weddings, graduations, Bengali cultural nights, TV shows, barefoot bowls and school sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmEyI_0jyfX7y400
The outdoor bar at Leichhardt Bowling Club. Photograph: Jessica Hromas/The Guardian

Although Leichhardt bowlo still has struggles, particularly around zoning issues, Compton says things are looking up for the club as it approaches its 100th anniversary in April.

“I’ve got little old ladies patting me on the back, saying, I hope you can save this joint, you’re doing a great job,” he says.

“A hundred years ago a bunch of local blokes thought it was good to have a place for recreation. The irony is that what we have going now is closer to what the boys in the 20s were looking for.”

