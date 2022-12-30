ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

New Year's Day events around metro Detroit: What to know

By Chandra Fleming and Nour Rahal, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Catch the Lions game, continue partying at brunch or relax with some yoga following your New Year's Eve celebrations.

With this list of metro Detroit New Year's Day events — kick off 2023 however you see fit.

More: 2023 New Year's Eve events in metro Detroit: What to know

Detroit Lions Eastern Market Tailgating - Detroit

Detroit Lions tailgating at Eastern Market is a beloved tradition. With music, parking and local vendors, tailgating fans can gather and enjoy one another's company on Jan. 1.

The Eastern Market also partnered up with Bullseye Event Group to put on a Lion's VIP Tailgate in Shed 5 — featuring DJ Don Mecca, an all-you-can-eat premium buffet, three open bars, pregame HD TV coverage, Xbox gaming stations and more.

  • Location: Eastern Market 2934 Russell St., Detroit, sheds 2, 3 and 5
  • Time: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; VIP event starts at 10 a.m.
  • Tickets: One parking space $60; VIP tickets $99

Foolish at Bert's Comedy Warehouse - Detroit

Detroit comedian and writer, Foolish, is performing live with Dre Murray, Martin Harris, and Bobo Lamb at Bert's Warehouse Theater.

  • Location: 2739 Russell St., Detroit
  • Time: 6-8 p.m.
  • Tickets : $36

New Year's Day Hangover Brunch − Firebird Foods in Belleville

Attend brunch in your onesie to celebrate the new year at Firebird Foods. Appetizers, entrees, desserts and beverages are included with each ticket.

  • Location: 149 South St., Belleville
  • Time: 1-4 p.m.
  • Tickets : $25

New Year's Day Buffet − Madam at Daxton Hotel in Birmingham

For a luxurious experience, reserve a table at Madam in Daxton Hotel and enjoy a buffet with a made-to-order fresh egg station, house bacon, chicken sausage, creme brulé French toast, roasted vegetable strata, sweat potato buckwheat waffles, signature Quiche Madam, orange blossom creme fraiche, a bagel assortment, made-to-order pancakes, a pastry display and more.

  • Location: 298 S. Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham
  • Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Buffet costs $95 per person. Reserve a table here .

More: 2 ways to get a ride home on New Year's Eve

Sip and Bowl New Year's Day Event − Warren

An evening for adults who enjoy bowling and want to bring in the new year with a couple of strikes! There is a full bar and dance area where if bowling is not your thing, you can boogie down to some tunes. The event is for 21 and up and at the moment if partygoers would like a VIP party bowling lane, that includes five tickets, shoes and unlimited bowling they need to make reservations.

  • Location: Bonanza Lanes, 24600 Hoover Road Warren
  • Time: 8 p.m. - midnight
  • Tickets : $10

New Year's Day Yoga − Royal Oak

Yoga to bring in the new year! The event is beginner friendly and lasts 90 minutes.

  • Location: Center For Iyengar Yoga, 1204 E. 11 Mile Road, Royal Oak
  • Time: 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m.
  • Tickets : Free (must reserve a spot)

Contact Chandra Fleming: cafleming@freepress.com

Contact Nour Rahal: nrahal@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: New Year's Day events around metro Detroit: What to know

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MetroTimes

Detroit rings in New Year’s Eve 2023 at the Resolution Ball [PHOTOS]

Held at the Masonic Temple, the Resolution Ball is largest and most exclusive New Year's Eve party in Detroit and the Midwest. Featuring two large dance floors, the Resolution Ball had DJs playing with dancers and performers on stage. The crowd went into a frenzy for the midnight ball drop and kept the good vibes going until well into the morning.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

The Isley Brothers share their love for Detroit

Detroit hosts some of the biggest names in the music business every year. The Isley Brothers, who are known for songs like “It’s Your Thing” and “Foot Steps in the Dark,” recently performed a concert in Detroit. Ron and Ernie Isley spoke with Tati Amare...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Stay Active and Engaged Locally This Holiday Season and Beyond

Despite noble attempts to stay fit earlier this year, a fifth of adults have already put exercising on the back burner during the winter season, Yahoo News reports. For some that reason is because of Seasonal Affective Disorder – described as a form of depression – or potentially a lack of motivation to work out during colder months that can be an uphill battle for many.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Home of the Champs – Kronk Boxing Gym (before demolition): Detroit, Michigan

The Kronk Boxing Gym was named after Detroit City Councilman John Kronk. Beginning in the 1970s, it was the training home to a good many boxing champs – including Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns, Hector “Macho” Camacho, and Evander Holyfield. Others who won titles were Jesse Benavides, Wilfred Benitez, Julio Cesar Chavez, Hilmer Kenty (the first Kronk Gym champ), Lennox Lewis, Milton McCrory, Michael Moorer, Emanuel Steward, and Jermaine Taylor, Duane Thomas. Hearns became the first boxer to win world champ titles in five weight classes.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman who vanished from Last Chance Bar in Detroit was last seen 41 years ago

DETROIT – This year marks 41 years since Suzanne Pry was last seen. She was last seen at the Last Chance Bar on 8 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit sometime in 1982. According to reports, her car was found abandoned at the bar, packed with her belongings, including her purse. The exact date she disappeared is unclear.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MI Martial Arts scene growing, drawing talent worldwide

(CBS DETROIT) - Santiago Linares has quite the resume for a 13-year-old.A 2nd degree blackbelt, martial arts world titles, and nearly his entire life dedicated to his craft."The training is very hard. I train with my sensei and I train in Guatemala," Linares said. He and his sensai, Luis Celis, who is also his uncle, have been training together for nearly 7 years in the field of martial arts."Kids at that age don't like to be like training all the time and making sacrifices. But he is. His mentality is different because he's always trying to improve," Celis said about...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Violent crime in Detroit down, property crime up in 2022

Detroit — Violent crime in Detroit in 2022 dropped 11% over the previous year as of Friday, while property crime increased by nearly a quarter, fueled by a 41% jump in vehicle thefts, according to the latest Detroit police statistics. As of Friday, there had been 307 criminal homicides...
DETROIT, MI
UPMATTERS

America’s ‘neediest’ cities ranked, from poverty to adequate plumbing

(The Hill) – Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub. The report ranked 182 cities on 28 economic indicators, including child poverty, food insecurity and inadequate kitchens. Detroit ranked...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dramatic Coast Guard rescue saves pooch from icy peril

On the last day of 2022, a Coast Guard operation near Belle Isle in Detroit turned out to be anything but routine. Normally, the Detroit sector of the Coast Guard sends out a five-man team in a truck to patrol the shoreline and check ice conditions to make sure people aren't in harm's way. But on this day, just after noon, the victim was a small white dog with a distinctive black eye patch who had fallen...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy