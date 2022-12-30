READ: Trump’s personal taxes released by House Ways and Means
The House Ways and Means Committee on Friday released six years’ worth of former President Trump’s tax returns, totaling more than 45 documents with hundreds of pages.
The reveal comes after a years-long battle to release the information.
Here is a look at Trump’s personal taxes from 2015 to 2020.Form-1040-2015-1-1 Download Form-1040-2015-2 Form-1040-2015-3 Download Form-1040-2016-1 Download Form-1040-2016-2 Download Form-1040-2017-1 Download Form-1040-2017-2 Download Form-1040-2017-3 Download Form-1040-2018-1 Download Form-1040-2018-2 Download Form-1040-2019-1 Download Form-1040-2019-2 Download Form-1040-2019-3 Download Form-1040-2020-1 Download Form-1040-2020-2 Download Form-1040-2020-3 Download
