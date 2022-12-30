ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

RIPTA to detour 23 routes for Smiley's inauguration. Here's why it's nearly doubled from Elorza's big day

By Amy Russo, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
Mayor-elect Brett Smiley's Jan. 2 inauguration will see 23 bus routes detoured in downtown Providence − nearly double the number diverted for outgoing Mayor Jorge Elorza's swearing-in. The catch? There's more service now, according to the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority.

However, around the time of Elorza's big day in 2019, there were 53 fixed routes whereas today, according to RIPTA spokeswoman Barbara Polichetti, there are about 50. Though she did not have numbers on how many riders the detoured routes serve, Polichetti said no service will be interrupted, and "we're just making a small detour for some buses using Kennedy Plaza."

But RI Transit Riders, a grassroots group focused on better transit, isn't pleased. Though it praised Smiley's support of the state's Transit Master Plan to improve and expand service, the group's co-chair, Amy Joy Glidden, said "bus riders lives are disrupted when the buses are rerouted for special events like the inauguration."

"Brett Smiley has also indicated that he is open to reroute buses out of Kennedy Plaza before the Dorrance Street Transit Center is finished," Glidden added. "We believe riders' everyday commutes, trips to school and medical appointments should not be disrupted, whether for events like the inauguration or while the Dorrance Street Transit Center is being built. We hope Brett Smiley will be open to working with riders moving forward as he has signaled a willingness to do so on other issues."

Smiley's spokeswoman Patricia Socarras said "Washington Street between Greene and Empire streets and the corner of Dorrance and Washington street will be closed to through traffic" from 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. − not long after Smiley is sworn inside the Providence Public Library where he will start his day eating breakfast with local faith leaders. However, the detour will remain in effect until 4 p.m.

After the swearing-in, a procession will move from the library to City Hall where a reception and open house will be held followed by a celebration at the WaterFire Arts Center.

Despite the transit changes, Socarras feels the day will go smoothly, noting that bus riders can be dropped off a block from Kennedy Plaza, and inauguration attendees can be dropped near the library.

Though Smiley's predecessor saw fewer transit shifts, Polichetti emphasized that the Downtown Transit Connector, a high-frequency service launched last year, means there are now "more routes in the area that are impacted by the street closure."

And Smiley's festivities aren't the only cause of large-scale detours in the area. Earlier this month, a holiday 5K saw 19 routes detoured, and in October, a breast cancer walk saw 21 routes detoured. During the city's much-loved PVDFest, all Providence routes were detoured for three days.

On Inauguration Day, routes 1, 3, 4, 6, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 51, 54, 58, 60, 78, 92 and the R-Line will be detoured. Need help planning your ride? Try RIPTA's trip planner.

