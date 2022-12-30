ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

What to do with your Christmas tree? Here are three options for Craven County residents

By Todd Wetherington, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IfIAt_0jyfWsJv00

It’s that time of year again. The lights have come down, the wrapping paper is put away and one burning question remains — how to get rid of the Christmas tree?

Luckily for Craven County residents, there are a number of options for post-holidays tree removal this year.

New Bern High School Band fundraiser

For those still in a charitable Christmas spirit, the New Bern High School Band is offering tree pick up as part of their Christmas Tree Fundraiser. Band members will collect natural trees for a donation of $20 and deliver them for use in the Fort Macon sand dune restoration effort.

Proceeds will go towards new band instruments and future competitions and events.

Fort Macon State Park repurposes old Christmas trees to help repair local beaches, which have suffered damage from hurricanes. over the last decade. The trees are placed on the beach to trap sand and rebuild the dunes.

To sign up for the NBHS Band tree pickup, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf-PkG_LQOk5iwOHEF9PbDPY3XneLVwxO5eaqVnvEvu48Tbyw/viewform

Trees can also be delivered directly to the Fort Macon Visitors Center parking lot from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The trees should be dropped off by Jan. 30,

City of New Bern

City customers can have their discarded organic and artificial Christmas trees picked up by the city’s bulk waste crews. Residents should place the trees curbside, not on the street or sidewalk, and away from power and utility sources.

All décor and lights should be removed from the trees.

Artificial trees will be disposed of, while organic trees will be recycled at the city’s leaf and limb yard and broken down into mulch. The mulch is used for beautification projects throughout New Bern’s streets and parks, though it cannot be used in area playgrounds.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Kari Warren, the mulch can be spotted around the beds under City of New Bern signs throughout the city.

Craven County

Real and artificial trees can be taken to any of Craven County's seven convenience centers, located at various sites throughout the county. They are open from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Residents making drop-offs should be off of the site no later than 6:20 p.m.

Craven County’s convenience center locations are:

•101 Convenience Center, 3405 NC Highway 101, Havelock,

•Bridgeton, 605 NC Highway 55 East, New Bern

•Fort Barnwell, 205 Belltown Road, Dover

•Croatan, 7240 Highway 70 East, New Bern

•Monette's, 4001 Old Cherry Point Road, New Bern

•Sanders Lane, 121 Sanders Lane, New Bern

•Vanceboro, 246 Bailey Lane, Vanceboro

Reporter Todd Wetherington can be reached by email at wwetherington@gannett.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Nearly 20,000 without power at one point in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An issue with a Duke Energy transmission line had nearly 20,000 without power at one point in parts of Carteret County Saturday night. In a post on the Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op Facebook page, officials said the transmission line impacted was along Bogue Banks. Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op, which serves 52,938, had […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news

Editor’s note: WNCT will share out its top stories of 2022 in several categories over the next few days. The top stories were determined by overall page views from analytical numbers Google has put together. ===== GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One aspect of covering the news is you run into a lot of bad news. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 29, 30 & 31

Michael Gerard Decker, 66, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, presided by Reverend Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment, with military honors, will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Car catches fire in front of WITN’s Greenville studio

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The news showed up in front of WITN’s Greenville studio as a vehicle caught fire Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on Arlington Boulevard. The driver of the car said that he was on his way to pay his phone bill when the engine caught fire and quickly spread.
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Two hospitalized after large house fire in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. — Two people were hospitalized Monday after a house fire in Lenoir County. Around 3 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-story home on Hillcrest Road in Kinston. Officials said two people inside the home were able to escape before firefighters arrived. One person was taken to ECU...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

New Year brings first new ENC babies to the world 💓

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina welcomed at least two New Year’s Day babies who just couldn’t wait to get a jump on 2023. The newest member of the Braddy family really couldn’t wait to get 2023 started. Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington welcomed Owen to the world at ECU Health Medical Center. […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

All-way stops coming to Duplin County in 2023

TEACHEY, N.C. – Several all-way stops will help ring in the new year across Duplin County. The following are the dates and locations of the new all-way stops: These intersections were reviewed, and based on their crash patterns, were identified as benefiting from the addition of stop signs and pavement markings. An all-way stop is […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Food Assistance Available to Help Older Adults

According to the Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) website, the following is provided to inform eligible seniors of food assistance program:. The ECCAAA is providing assistance to address the nutritional needs of people aged 60 years of age and older by providing a food reimbursement assistance program.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville Police are asking for help in finding coin thief

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A coin dealer comes back to find his car trunk had broken into and multiple items inside were stolen. A coin dealer was followed from a local coin show to a business located in the 200 block of W. 9th Street, in Greenville, NC and December 18th.
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Neuse News year in review: December

Neuse News delivers hyper-local news to the inbox of our readers every morning at 7:00 AM. Here is a look back on December’s most memorable articles. Sylvia Ipock White was released from prison on December 2, 2022 after serving 29 years for the death of her husband, Billy White Sr. and his four-year-old son, Billy C. White II. White will remain on parole until 12/01/2027.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC

Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
WASHINGTON, NC
Sun Journal

Sun Journal

3K+
Followers
726
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bern, NC from New Bern Sun Journal.

 http://newbernsj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy