There's no telling where you'll find true love and the best example of that was found in a recent post on Reddit. Someone asked on Reddit, "Garbagemen of Reddit, what's the most memorable thing you've found in the trash?" And this man had the sweetest story to share. A man wrote, "Not a garbage man, but my dad was before I was born. He's found old fishing lures, a Bulova watch, but most importantly...My dad was the driver who had this one girl's garbage route, and every time the girl would hear the truck she'd get all the last-minute garbage from the house and take it out so she could get a good look at all the garbage men. And she was interested in my dad."

3 DAYS AGO