Jenna Ortega Reveals the Line on "Wednesday" She Refused to Say: "I Was Blown Away"

Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix's "Wednesday," expertly embodying the character in all her gothic glory. The show has been a massive success by all accounts, becoming Netflix's second-most-streamed debut show after "Stranger Things" season four, largely thanks to Ortega's performance. But according to Ortega, some of Wednesday's lines weren't originally up to her standards.
The List

The 13 Best Women's Fiction Books Of 2022

We really are living in the golden age of content, and it is more clear than ever in the books that were published in 2022. From phenomenal debut novels to highly-anticipated follow-ups from renowned authors, readers of women's fiction, in particular, have experienced an incredible year of literature. It can...
Marie Claire

‘Spare’ Lashes Out at Kate Middleton, Source Alleges

Though at one point the two were so close, a source with knowledge of Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, Spare, says the Princess of Wales will come under fire in her brother-in-law’s book, due out January 10. The source says Kate will “get a bit of a broadside,” according to The Sunday Times (opens in new tab), which will no doubt add to the hurt and betrayal Marie Claire reported she felt after the release of Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries last month.
Upworthy

Garbagemen asked the most precious thing they found and man shares brilliant story of finding love

There's no telling where you'll find true love and the best example of that was found in a recent post on Reddit. Someone asked on Reddit, "Garbagemen of Reddit, what's the most memorable thing you've found in the trash?" And this man had the sweetest story to share. A man wrote, "Not a garbage man, but my dad was before I was born. He's found old fishing lures, a Bulova watch, but most importantly...My dad was the driver who had this one girl's garbage route, and every time the girl would hear the truck she'd get all the last-minute garbage from the house and take it out so she could get a good look at all the garbage men. And she was interested in my dad."
POPSUGAR

Watch North West Sing a Duet With Sia at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party

North West had a very merry Christmas, partially thanks to singer Sia. North shared lots of videos on TikTok from the famous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, including clips of her, her mom Kim Kardashian, and her sister Chicago getting ready for the event. But in one clip, North, 9, sings at the star-studded bash alongside Sia! The pair turn Sia's song "Snowman" into a duet. Sia is standing in a clear box, and North snuggles up to her side to sing along with her.
Marry Evens

Mortician reveals ‘deadly’ snacks she never feeds her kids

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Lauren Eliza, a mortician, and mother, has seen it all when it comes to causes of death. However, the TikTokker from the United States claims that seeing the children who died cause of avoidable situations has left her "scarred."
The Guardian

Melissa Lucashenko: ‘Hiding from an assassin concentrates the mind wonderfully’

Three years ago my partner dropped me at Southern Cross uni in Lismore, agreeing to text in a couple of hours. My latest novel had just won Australia’s biggest literary prize, and the Bundjalung mob on campus had invited me down to give a talk. Reader, as I headed into the Indigenous Centre that September afternoon, I was walking on air. Even when our preliminary cuppas were interrupted by the misfunctioning emergency siren, my mood didn’t falter. Everyone groaned, then laughed. We waited for technicians to stop the damn thing. Conversation was impossible, drowned out every 60 seconds by a screeching siren, followed in turn by: Attention! Attention! An emergency situation has been declared!
New York Post

Fox TV host Harris Faulkner on the importance of prayer in her life

Fox TV host Harris Faulkner has a new book out, “Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer” (Fox News Books), and it’s already a New York Times list bestseller. Faulkner chatted with The Post about the inspiration for the book. Can you talk a bit about the importance that prayer has played in your own life? Throughout life’s darkest moments and lowest emotional points, the power of prayer sustains me. From the excruciating pain of losing my Dad on Christmas Day in 2020 and previously, being at my Mom’s side as she was passing away...
otakuusamagazine.com

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Is a Humorous Slice-of-Life Story

Komura is a fourteen-year-old boy who has a crush on Mie, the girl who sits next to him. But she has this issue of forgetting to bring her glasses, and then she’s as blind as a bat. For instance, she’ll think Komura’s shoes are hers, even though they don’t come close to fitting. Komura sees an opportunity to help her out, and to also catch her attention and be a good guy. He’ll share his school book with her, or guide her along by holding her hand. She squints whenever she doesn’t have her glasses, and he thinks even her squinting is too cute.
MEDIALINKERS NEWS

Woman shares hack for checking notes during video interview: ‘This is actually crazy’

A woman has offered a "fool-proof" way for acing any job interview, and it only requires asking one question. Job interviews may be stressful, but employers generally look for people who are curious and have interesting questions regarding the work at hand. It's easy to freeze up and not ask anything, but one question, in particular, seems to earn you the job every time.
TheDailyBeast

Queen Margrethe of Denmark Owns Up to Causing Drama in Royal Family

Queen Margrethe of Denmark expressed regret Saturday for the drama she caused in the royal family by stripping four of her grandchildren of their titles. In a televised address, she said it hurt that her relationship with the children’s father, Prince Joachim, “had run into difficulties.”. “Difficulties and...
