Polk Jail report – Friday, December 30, 2022

Piedmont, AL – On December 31, 2022, at approximately 11:11 pm the Piedmont Police Department, Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to the area of 4000 Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy in response to a report of a shooting and a potential gunshot victim. Upon arrival the Piedmont Police Department located a 13-year-old juvenile (the family has requested that the victim’s name not be publicly released at this time) with a gunshot wound. After securing the scene medics and EMS entered the area and determined that the juvenile had succumbed to his injuries. During the course of the investigation detectives were able to learn that a physical altercation had taken place and ultimately a firearm was produced and discharged, striking the juvenile victim.

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO