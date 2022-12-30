Read full article on original website
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
New Restaurant Coming to Popular Shopping CenterGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersTucson, AZ
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
Part of Speedway/ Kolb intersection reopens
Southbound Kolb Road is now open at the intersection of Speedway Boulevard, according to the Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility.
ADOT: I-19 southbound reopens in Tucson
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the southbound lane of Interstate 19 has been reopened.
Higher unemployment rate in Pima County affecting businesses in Tucson
Both Feast and Charro Steak and Del Rey in Tucson dealt with having a low amount of applicants in 2022. While they said they’re getting more employees, they’re not as experienced.
Section 8 housing waitlist to re-open for the first time in more than 5 years
The Section 8 housing waitlist for the city of Tucson is re-opening on Tuesday. Applicants will be selected in February using a lottery system.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Real estate transactions
SRS Real Estate Partners completed the $22 million sale of Silverbell Plaza, a 97,540-square-foot retail center located at 2480-2500 N. Silverbell Road and 2106-2180 W. Grant Road in Tucson. John Redfield, a senior vice president with SRS’ Investment Properties Group in Newport Beach, California, and SRS Senior Vice President Alan...
SignalsAZ
Tucson Winter Sock Drive Underway
As part of the City of Tucson’s Homeless Protocol initiative, the Community Safety, Health & Wellness (CSHW) program recently increased outreach to unsheltered individuals. The weather is getting colder and the number one request from the campers encountered is socks. The CSHW program is reaching out to the community for donations during its Winter Sock Drive, now through Jan. 30. CSHW is hoping to collect unused socks in all sizes. You can donate them at the collection box at your local ward office. If you would like to host a collection box, email Kristin.Woodall@tucsonaz.gov.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – December 2022 – 4th Avenue Art Fair
For more than 100 years 4th Avenue in Tucson has been a center of commercial activity. Twice a year the street is shutdown for a large street art fair. You can’t miss the omnipresent Tiki Man at the corner of 4th and 8th Street. Tiki Man had for decades watched over a putt putt course a few miles away, but when it closed, he was rescued and relocated.
Road to Mt. Lemmon closed New Year's Day
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has announced the closure of the road leading up to Mount Lemmon.
realestatedaily-news.com
Lee Plaza in Tucson Sells for $3.8 Million
Lee Plaza was developed, owned and managed by the Lee family for over 40 years. The center is home to a variety of long-term retail and service-based tenants such as Stereo Pad and FastSigns. The property has been upgraded and remodeled several times over the years and is fully leased.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
KOLD-TV
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday morning, the Tucson Police Department said they received a report about a fight involving weapons at 1805 E. River Road. TPD said a man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers searched the area for the suspect but so far,...
Downtown Tucson bypass almost ready
There’s a major change coming in how you can get on I-10. KGUN9 On Your Side has an update on the project called Downtown Links.
New Year’s “celebration” sends bullet into house
New Year’s Eve is one of those times people are driven to do dumb, irresponsible things, like ringing in the new year by cracking off some gunshots.
Small business weighs in on minimum wage increase
The minimum wage is increasing in January. Small business OK Feed and Pet Supply shares how that would impact them.
azbigmedia.com
Dr. Kelly’s responds to N. Phoenix demand for affordable pet care
Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, a convenient veterinary clinic that offers specialized pet care at a fraction of the price of traditional vets, will open a new brick-and-mortar location in North Phoenix in January 2023 to expand their footprint to six locations offering affordable pet care. Currently, the business provides services all over the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, focusing on low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
kawc.org
Arizona taxpayers to foot the bill to remove shipping containers at the border
PHOENIX -- Arizona taxpayers are going to spend another $76 million to take down the shipping containers along the border including in Yuma County that Gov. Doug Ducey used state dollars to put there in the first place. Copies of new contracts show the Department of Administration has agreed to...
Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County
The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
thisistucson.com
Tania's 33 and 13 other places to find bomb menudo in Tucson
Editor's note: This story was originally published in January 2022. The back of Tania’s 33 is like if what lurked behind the Wizard of Oz’s green curtain was actually amazing. Past the plastic flaps that separate the front and back of house, behind the horseshoe-shaped grill, steam table and fry bay that produce most of the items on their prodigious menu, you’ll find a narrow hallway lined with stock pot stoves.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Charges Against 13 Alleged Members of a Tucson-Area Drug Trafficking Organization
A federal grand jury in Tucson, Arizona, returned a 19-count indictment on November 10, 2022, against 10 current or former southern Arizona residents, including:. Alberto Gabriel Aranda-Ramon, 31, of Tucson, Arizona. Michele Oller, 54, of Tucson, Arizona. Larry William Nelson, Jr., 51, of Arizona. Ashley Yvonne Maxwell, 35, of Tucson,...
Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022
Several popular Tucson restaurants were forced to close in 2022.Photo byJose Fontano/UnsplashonUnsplash. With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 right around the corner, it’s the perfect opportunity to look back at some of the favorite restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and food stalls we had to stay goodbye to here in Tucson over the past 12 months. There were longtime favorites and some we barely had enough time to get to know. While nowhere a complete list, these are some of the restaurants that faded into the sunset in 2022 (as well as the articles detailing the closures).
