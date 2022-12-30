As part of the City of Tucson’s Homeless Protocol initiative, the Community Safety, Health & Wellness (CSHW) program recently increased outreach to unsheltered individuals. The weather is getting colder and the number one request from the campers encountered is socks. The CSHW program is reaching out to the community for donations during its Winter Sock Drive, now through Jan. 30. CSHW is hoping to collect unused socks in all sizes. You can donate them at the collection box at your local ward office. If you would like to host a collection box, email Kristin.Woodall@tucsonaz.gov.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO