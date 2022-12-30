Read full article on original website
Dark Chocolate Isn't the Only Food With Heavy Metals. Here's How to Protect Yourself
"There are measurable amounts [of heavy metals] in pretty much all foods."
Popculture
Yogurt Recalled Due to Undeclared Nut Allergen
Culture Fresh Foods has recalled its Meijer True Goodness Oat Milk Plain Yogurt Alternative due to the presence of one of the nine major food allergens, almonds. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an undeclared almond-based product is actually present in the 24-ounce yogurt, which is not mentioned on the product label. Consuming the food item might result in a life-threatening allergic reaction for those with almond allergies or sensitivity. It is possible to develop food allergies without warning at any point in one's life. Itching in the mouth or tongue, hives, difficulty swallowing, nasal congestion, runny nose, abdominal pain, cramps, nausea, diarrhea, and shortness of breath are some symptoms associated with allergies to tree nuts like almonds.
12tomatoes.com
New Food Labeling Law May Make Things Harder for People With Allergies
Millions of Americans have food allergies and clearly-labeled packaging is a key aspect of the shopping equation for them. People with allergies have to take the time to carefully scan each label, making sure that they are keeping themselves safe. Shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, and soy are among the most common culprits but there is a wide range of allergens that can cause issues.
dallasexpress.com
Sesame Joining Allergen List
The Food and Drug Administration issued an announcement reminding manufacturers that sesame will be joining the list of major food allergens in 2023. Sesame will join this list as of the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research (FASTER) Act. This act was signed into law in April 2021 to...
Laundry detergent recalled due to bacteria exposure risk
Art of Green laundry detergent products are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain pseudomonas aeruginosa, a potentially harmful bacteria.
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
Popculture
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Popculture
Cat Food Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination
Cat owners should take some extra precautions before their feline companion's next meal. TFP Nutrition voluntarily recalled its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food on Friday, Dec. 16 due to salmonella contamination concerns, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Per the...
foodsafetynews.com
Dry cat food recalled over Salmonella concerns; risk of human infections
TFP Nutrition is recalling HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food because of potential Salmonella contamination. The product was manufactured on Nov. 13, 2022, at TFP Nutrition’s Nacogdoches, Texas facility. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet...
Avocado is not a popular fruit, but it is a powerful cure for many diseases
Avocado is a delicious fruit rich in many health benefits. Despite that, many of us do not like its taste, but in this article, we will show you some of the health benefits of eating it.
Popculture
Pepper Recall Issued
Those hoping to share the gift of spices this holiday season may need to rethink their gifts. A pepper collection gift set sold at World Market stores nationwide has been recalled just days before Christmas. According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Something South African LLC. on Dec. 15 recalled the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set due to possible mold and Ochratoxin A contamination.
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
Red 40 food dye in Skittles, Doritos and more trigger bowel diseases: study
Maybe don’t “taste the rainbow.” A new study published in the journal Nature Communications has revealed that a common red dye in food can increase the risk of inflammatory bowel diseases, which affect some three million Americans, according to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. The additive, denoted as Red 40 or Allura red on ingredients label, is the most prevalent dye used in many popular snacks and drinks, including Skittles, Doritos and Pepsi, as well as some cosmetics. While the use of food coloring has increased over the years, studies on its effect in the gut are few thus far. “What we have...
Popculture
Cheese Recall Expanded Amid Listeria Concerns
Even more cheese is being pulled from store shelves amid ongoing listeria concerns. Following an initial recall earlier in December for Igor brand gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese, Jan K. Overweel Limited expanded the recall on Dec. 16 to include Igor brand Gorgonzola Dolce. A notice posted by the Canadian...
studyfinds.org
Restaurant dishwashers leaving soap residue on dishware that could seriously harm gut health
ZÜRICH, Switzerland — When eating out at a restaurant, you assume you’re getting a squeaky-clean plate with your meal. However, your gut may beg to differ. A new study from Swedish immunologists found that commercial dishwashers, common in many restaurants, leave behind a chemical residue that’s toxic to the gastrointestinal tract.
Wegmans recalls three items for salmonella
The East Coast supermarket chain Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of several products due to potential contamination with Salmonella.
A vegan man whose arms went numb and who had trouble speaking had vitamin B12 levels so low they were 'undetectable'
For months the man had trouble finding words, felt confused, and had intermittently blurry vision, according to his doctors.
foodsafetynews.com
More sprouts recalled as outbreak investigation continues
SunSprout Enterprises has expanded a recall of raw alfalfa sprouts because of potential contamination with Salmonella. This recall is a result of an investigation by Nebraska and the federal CDC of an outbreak of illness associated with the alfalfa sprouts. Nebraska officials are urging the public to avoid eating alfalfa...
Lima News
On Nutrition: More on bone broth
A recent column on the value of bone broth brought two questions. “I have a friend whose daughter fell and has a jaw fracture with the medical advice that she is to have (a) liquid diet for six weeks. Then I just read your article on bone broth!! I will tell my friend, but wonder how long you need to boil the bones? Also do you have recipes for the other high nutrition formulas you mentioned? I would love to give some help to my friend for her daughter. Thank you, Janice M.”
Boy, 5, dies eating plant seeds with poison 30 times more toxic than ricin
A five-year-old boy in India has died after consuming the seeds of a highly poisonous plant. After the boy ate the seeds of a plant called rosary pea, scientifically known as Abrus Precatorius, he developed seizures, went into a coma, and died within 24 hours. His seven-year-old brother also ingested the seeds but was saved by doctors at a hospital in New Delhi. “When we received the child, I was surprised to find that he was poisoned by a poison called abrin, which is released by seeds of a plant called Abrus Precatorius, also known as Ratti or Gunchi in...
