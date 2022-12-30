ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Yogurt Recalled Due to Undeclared Nut Allergen

Culture Fresh Foods has recalled its Meijer True Goodness Oat Milk Plain Yogurt Alternative due to the presence of one of the nine major food allergens, almonds. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an undeclared almond-based product is actually present in the 24-ounce yogurt, which is not mentioned on the product label. Consuming the food item might result in a life-threatening allergic reaction for those with almond allergies or sensitivity. It is possible to develop food allergies without warning at any point in one's life. Itching in the mouth or tongue, hives, difficulty swallowing, nasal congestion, runny nose, abdominal pain, cramps, nausea, diarrhea, and shortness of breath are some symptoms associated with allergies to tree nuts like almonds.
12tomatoes.com

New Food Labeling Law May Make Things Harder for People With Allergies

Millions of Americans have food allergies and clearly-labeled packaging is a key aspect of the shopping equation for them. People with allergies have to take the time to carefully scan each label, making sure that they are keeping themselves safe. Shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, and soy are among the most common culprits but there is a wide range of allergens that can cause issues.
dallasexpress.com

Sesame Joining Allergen List

The Food and Drug Administration issued an announcement reminding manufacturers that sesame will be joining the list of major food allergens in 2023. Sesame will join this list as of the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research (FASTER) Act. This act was signed into law in April 2021 to...
Popculture

Coffee Beans Recalled

Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Popculture

Cat Food Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination

Cat owners should take some extra precautions before their feline companion's next meal. TFP Nutrition voluntarily recalled its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food on Friday, Dec. 16 due to salmonella contamination concerns, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Per the...
TEXAS STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Dry cat food recalled over Salmonella concerns; risk of human infections

TFP Nutrition is recalling HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food because of potential Salmonella contamination. The product was manufactured on Nov. 13, 2022, at TFP Nutrition’s Nacogdoches, Texas facility. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Popculture

Pepper Recall Issued

Those hoping to share the gift of spices this holiday season may need to rethink their gifts. A pepper collection gift set sold at World Market stores nationwide has been recalled just days before Christmas. According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Something South African LLC. on Dec. 15 recalled the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set due to possible mold and Ochratoxin A contamination.
Parade

Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

Red 40 food dye in Skittles, Doritos and more trigger bowel diseases: study

Maybe don’t “taste the rainbow.” A new study published in the journal Nature Communications has revealed that a common red dye in food can increase the risk of inflammatory bowel diseases, which affect some three million Americans, according to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. The additive, denoted as Red 40 or Allura red on ingredients label, is the most prevalent dye used in many popular snacks and drinks, including Skittles, Doritos and Pepsi, as well as some cosmetics. While the use of food coloring has increased over the years, studies on its effect in the gut are few thus far. “What we have...
Popculture

Cheese Recall Expanded Amid Listeria Concerns

Even more cheese is being pulled from store shelves amid ongoing listeria concerns. Following an initial recall earlier in December for Igor brand gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese, Jan K. Overweel Limited expanded the recall on Dec. 16 to include Igor brand Gorgonzola Dolce. A notice posted by the Canadian...
studyfinds.org

Restaurant dishwashers leaving soap residue on dishware that could seriously harm gut health

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — When eating out at a restaurant, you assume you’re getting a squeaky-clean plate with your meal. However, your gut may beg to differ. A new study from Swedish immunologists found that commercial dishwashers, common in many restaurants, leave behind a chemical residue that’s toxic to the gastrointestinal tract.
foodsafetynews.com

More sprouts recalled as outbreak investigation continues

SunSprout Enterprises has expanded a recall of raw alfalfa sprouts because of potential contamination with Salmonella. This recall is a result of an investigation by Nebraska and the federal CDC of an outbreak of illness associated with the alfalfa sprouts. Nebraska officials are urging the public to avoid eating alfalfa...
NEBRASKA STATE
Lima News

On Nutrition: More on bone broth

A recent column on the value of bone broth brought two questions. “I have a friend whose daughter fell and has a jaw fracture with the medical advice that she is to have (a) liquid diet for six weeks. Then I just read your article on bone broth!! I will tell my friend, but wonder how long you need to boil the bones? Also do you have recipes for the other high nutrition formulas you mentioned? I would love to give some help to my friend for her daughter. Thank you, Janice M.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Boy, 5, dies eating plant seeds with poison 30 times more toxic than ricin

A five-year-old boy in India has died after consuming the seeds of a highly poisonous plant. After the boy ate the seeds of a plant called rosary pea, scientifically known as Abrus Precatorius, he developed seizures, went into a coma, and died within 24 hours. His seven-year-old brother also ingested the seeds but was saved by doctors at a hospital in New Delhi. “When we received the child, I was surprised to find that he was poisoned by a poison called abrin, which is released by seeds of a plant called Abrus Precatorius, also known as Ratti or Gunchi in...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy