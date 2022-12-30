SBLive Sports Florida 2022 All-Hillsborough County Football Team

OFFENSE

QB — Jayce Nixon, So., Gaither: Nixon had a stellar junior season for the Cowboys, completing 218-of-343 for 3,269 yards and 36 touchdowns.

RB — Joquez Smith, Sr., Jesuit: The Temple signee rushed for 1,410 yards and scored 19 touchdowns for the 9-5 Tigers.

RB — Nashaun Pryor, Sr., Jefferson: Pryor was the workhorse back for the Dragons, rushing for 1,601 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.

RB — Rod Gainey Jr., Sr., Tampa Bay Tech: Gainey did everything on the ground for the Titans, rushing for 1,518 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.

WR — Eugene Wilson III, Sr., Gaither: The senior dynamo scored 11 touchdowns on 40 receptions for 764 yards to finish second on the Cowboys in receiving through just seven games.

WR — TJ Moore, Jr., Tampa Catholic: Moore caught 42 passes for 1,021 yards and 13 touchdowns. The junior also rushed for 155 on the ground.

WR — Demitrius Carter Jr., Sr., Steinbrenner: Carter Jr. was crucial in the passing game for the Warriors, catching 48 passes for 923 yards and 11 touchdowns.

WR — Isaiah Hudson, Jr., Sickles: Hudson had himself a strong season, catching 70 passes for 1,117 yards and scored eight touchdowns.

OL — Wesley Shaw, Sr., Jesuit: Shaw anchored a Jesuit offensive line that paved the way for nearly 2,000 yards rushing.

OL — Eddie Pierre-Louis, Jr., Tampa Catholic: The 6-foot-4, 325-pound linemen led the way on the offensive line for the Crusaders.

OL — Jaylon Key Johnson, Sr., East Bay: The 6-foot-3, 330-pound senior East Bay lineman led the way up front for the Indians' offense that rushed for 3,205 yards.

OL — James Jenkins, Jr., Carrollwood Day: Jenkins had a solid season leading Carrollwood Day’s offensive line, helping pave the way for a ground attack that went over 1,700 yards.

OL — Cayden Fluker, Sr., Jesuit: Fluker was the other senior on Jesuit’s offensive line that had himself a strong season. The senior helped lead the way for 26 touchdowns on the ground.

ATH — Greg Smith III, Jr., Sumner: The Stingrays' starting quarterback threw for 1,423 yards, 14 touchdowns and also added 787 on the ground and 11 scores. Smith compiled 2,210 total yards offensively and 25 touchdowns.

DEFENSE

DL — Solomon Williams, Jr., Carrollwood Day: The Patriots' defensive lineman caused havoc on the line of scrimmage, nabbing 15.5 sacks and 61 tackles, 32 for a loss.

DL — Booker Pickett, Jr., Wharton: The defensive end had 30 sacks, 56 tackles and 16 tackles for loss.

DL — Keon Keeley, Sr., Berkley Prep: The Alabama signee led the Buccaneers with 17 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss.

DL — Antonio Henley, So., Gaither: Henley made 70 tackles, 32 tackles for a loss and 16 sacks.

DL — Peter Pesansky, Jr., Jesuit: The junior defensive lineman had a strong season for the Tigers, notching 91 tackles and 15 sacks.

LB — Lewis Carter, Jr., Tampa Catholic: The Oklahoma signee recorded 108 tackles, four sacks and also rushed for 830 yards on offense.

LB — Devin Andrews, Sr., Plant: The Panthers’ linebacker had 117 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and five sacks.

LB — Cameron Campbell, Sr., Wharton: Was one of the Wildcats' top players on defense with 110 tackles, 12 for loss and eight sacks.

LB — Cyrus Aboud, Jr., Jesuit: Aboud had a solid junior season for the Tigers, racking up 101 tackles, seven for loss and two sacks.

DB — RJ Stroud, Sr., Armwood: The Hawks' top defensive back intercepted four passes and made 35 tackles.

DB — Kaleb Jones, Jr., East Bay: Jones picked off five passes, 23 tackles for the Indians.

DB — Dijon Johnson, Sr., Wharton: Not many teams wanted to throw in the way of the Florida signee as he picked off a pass and defended five.

DB — Javan Williams, Sr., Middleton: The Tigers’ senior made 24 tackles and picked off six passes at defensive back.

ATH — Troy Bowles, Sr., Jesuit: The Georgia signee played a lot more in the secondary for Jesuit than up in the front seven. Bowles racked up 85 tackles and five interceptions.

SPECIALISTS

P — Collin Young, Sr., Steinbrenner: Averaged 35.0 yards per punt (21 punts) and seven landed inside the 20-yard line for the Warriors.

K — Jack Ferreri, Sr., Jesuit: Ferreri connected on 45-of-48 extra points and made 9-of-11 field goal attempts, with a long of 50 yards.

ATH — Jaquez Kindell, Jr., Plant: Kindell totaled 774 yards kick return yards and also had 780 receiving and 237 rushing for the Panthers.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeris McIntyre, Tampa Catholic: When you end a 22-game losing streak to your rival school, that has to speak for something when it comes to this specific season. McIntyre, a Tampa Catholic alum, has taken over the program and finally broke the long losing streak to Jesuit after two-plus decades of losses. Not to mention this Crusaders’ team was pretty good, finishing 9-2 and only losses were to Class 1M state finalist Clearwater Central Catholic and Class 2M state semifinalist Lakewood, whom the Crusaders lost to in a 42-41 heartbreaker in the playoffs.

CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Booker Pickett, Wharton & Jayce Nixon, Gaither: It was a hard time figuring who was exactly the undeniable Player of the Year in Hillsborough County, so we went with two. Booker Pickett at Wharton was one of the most dominant forces in the state when it comes to the defensive line. Pickett racked up 30 sacks, 56 tackles and 16 of loss for the playoff-bound Wildcats. On the offense side of things, Gaither quarterback Jayce Nixon was towards the tops in the Sunshine State when it came to passing totals. Nixon ended the season throwing for 3,269 yards and 36 touchdowns as a sophomore quarterback. It was a tremendous year for both Pickett and Nixon.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.