In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
New Restaurant Coming to Popular Shopping CenterGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersTucson, AZ
Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FTucson, AZ
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
Related
realestatedaily-news.com
Lee Plaza in Tucson Sells for $3.8 Million
Lee Plaza was developed, owned and managed by the Lee family for over 40 years. The center is home to a variety of long-term retail and service-based tenants such as Stereo Pad and FastSigns. The property has been upgraded and remodeled several times over the years and is fully leased.
allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: It’s better to do good than well
This is the 31st installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. “I want you to carry my...
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Lovitt & Touché, Sundt, Arizona Commission on the Arts
Lovitt & Touché boosts hiring to meet growing demand. Spurred by increased demand for its insurance and benefits services, Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company, has rapidly expanded its Tempe and Tucson offices in recent months, expanding its footprint and competitive position in the Arizona market.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Real estate transactions
SRS Real Estate Partners completed the $22 million sale of Silverbell Plaza, a 97,540-square-foot retail center located at 2480-2500 N. Silverbell Road and 2106-2180 W. Grant Road in Tucson. John Redfield, a senior vice president with SRS’ Investment Properties Group in Newport Beach, California, and SRS Senior Vice President Alan...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – December 2022 – 4th Avenue Art Fair
For more than 100 years 4th Avenue in Tucson has been a center of commercial activity. Twice a year the street is shutdown for a large street art fair. You can’t miss the omnipresent Tiki Man at the corner of 4th and 8th Street. Tiki Man had for decades watched over a putt putt course a few miles away, but when it closed, he was rescued and relocated.
New Year’s “celebration” sends bullet into house
New Year’s Eve is one of those times people are driven to do dumb, irresponsible things, like ringing in the new year by cracking off some gunshots.
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: January 2023
6 p.m. at the Thompson Event Center, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the twinkle lights are done just yet. This drive-through event features over one million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. Guests can see life-sized candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees while savoring the holiday spirit in the New Year. Tickets start at $40 per vehicle.
biztucson.com
African American History on Display
Interactive Museum at UArizona Highlights Tradition and Heritage. Tucson’s newest museum, and the only one of its kind in the state, is set to open in January to put visitors in touch with the tradition, culture and heritage of African Americans in Southern Arizona. The African American Museum of...
Higher unemployment rate in Pima County affecting businesses in Tucson
Both Feast and Charro Steak and Del Rey in Tucson dealt with having a low amount of applicants in 2022. While they said they’re getting more employees, they’re not as experienced.
thisistucson.com
Tania's 33 and 13 other places to find bomb menudo in Tucson
Editor's note: This story was originally published in January 2022. The back of Tania’s 33 is like if what lurked behind the Wizard of Oz’s green curtain was actually amazing. Past the plastic flaps that separate the front and back of house, behind the horseshoe-shaped grill, steam table and fry bay that produce most of the items on their prodigious menu, you’ll find a narrow hallway lined with stock pot stoves.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
Tucson rings in the new year at annual Taco Drop
The Taco Drop featured various bands, food trucks, and a silent disco. People were ready to ring in the new year by counting down.
biztucson.com
The Gregory School Prepares Future Leaders
Private School has Provided a Robust Curriculum, Talented Faculty Since 1980. For more than 40 years, students at The Gregory School have actively experienced their own education − pursuing passions, building relationships with teachers, learning to self-advocate and participating in the community. The peaceful campus sits on 35 sprawling...
arizonasuntimes.com
Hobbs’ Pick for Top Doctor Hints at Shift from Ducey’s Management of COVID Pandemic
Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs’ selection of Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen to lead the Arizona Department of Health Services marks another likely point in policy changes in contrast to outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey’s administration. Cullen promoted strict coronavirus measures in the county, which includes Tucson, when it...
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?
7-year-old Karen Rosalba Grajeda lived in Tucson, Arizona with her mother and her little sister. She was in the first grade at Elvira Elementary and she loved to ride her bike and go roller skating.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Charges Against 13 Alleged Members of a Tucson-Area Drug Trafficking Organization
A federal grand jury in Tucson, Arizona, returned a 19-count indictment on November 10, 2022, against 10 current or former southern Arizona residents, including:. Alberto Gabriel Aranda-Ramon, 31, of Tucson, Arizona. Michele Oller, 54, of Tucson, Arizona. Larry William Nelson, Jr., 51, of Arizona. Ashley Yvonne Maxwell, 35, of Tucson,...
azbigmedia.com
Dr. Kelly’s responds to N. Phoenix demand for affordable pet care
Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, a convenient veterinary clinic that offers specialized pet care at a fraction of the price of traditional vets, will open a new brick-and-mortar location in North Phoenix in January 2023 to expand their footprint to six locations offering affordable pet care. Currently, the business provides services all over the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, focusing on low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
La Encantada shopping center boosts tenant list
Tecovas, Levi’s and Psycho Bunny and True Food Kitchen will soon find a home in La Encantada. Next year, True Food Kitchen will begin serving its seasonally inspired dishes and natural beverages on the second level. The restaurant was founded in Phoenix in 2008 by Dr. Andrew Weil, a...
Section 8 housing waitlist to re-open for the first time in more than 5 years
The Section 8 housing waitlist for the city of Tucson is re-opening on Tuesday. Applicants will be selected in February using a lottery system.
Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022
Several popular Tucson restaurants were forced to close in 2022.Photo byJose Fontano/UnsplashonUnsplash. With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 right around the corner, it’s the perfect opportunity to look back at some of the favorite restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and food stalls we had to stay goodbye to here in Tucson over the past 12 months. There were longtime favorites and some we barely had enough time to get to know. While nowhere a complete list, these are some of the restaurants that faded into the sunset in 2022 (as well as the articles detailing the closures).
