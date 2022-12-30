ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NC parents scramble for childcare after daycare closes on short notice

By Daryl Matthews
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6dlr_0jyfVJpd00

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of parents are scrambling to find childcare after one of the biggest daycares closed its doors.

On Wednesday, the former owners notified parents of the temporary closure just days before some of them were set to drop their children off at the daycare.

Cooper reviews TikTok use on employee devices

Harley McPherson has been taking her son to Harmony Place for three years and loves the staff and teacher. She said she’s sad the daycare closed but has found temporary help from a friend to babysit her son while she works.

“It was very chaotic. I definitely feel more at peace now. But for a while, it was very chaotic. But it’s been resolved for us for now…and we’re thankful for that. But we’re definitely keeping all the parents and teachers in prayer and hoping they can find a solution soon,” McPherson said.

Harmony Place staff management told FOX8 they are in the middle of transitioning owners and waiting for the new owner to get a state license, name and tax ID.

Parents told FOX8 they pay nearly $1,000 a month for childcare and didn’t get enough notification to switch gears. They also said most of the daycare centers in the area are on a waitlist.

Harmony Place Daycare opened in August 2017 with a capacity of 137 children and is also rated five stars by the state.

The facility released the following statement:

The business is changing ownership as I am retiring after more than 25 years in the field of early childhood. I’ve enjoyed my career in the field serving families and now look forward to full retirement. With new ownership, the center will be reopened very soon!

We are working diligently to make sure this transition is smooth and expedient. That is our first priority.

Warm regards,

Harmony Staff Management

Management did not say when the facility will reopen but told FOX8 the new owner is working on all the necessary requirements and will reopen as soon as possible.

