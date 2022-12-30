Natalie interviews Bobby Anfang, who made aliyah in 2014 because he fell in love with an Israeli girl! They developed a serious relationship as graduate students in New York. The Israeli girl returned home to Israel, they kept up a long-distance relationship via Skype for 18 months, and then Bobby moved to Israel because that’s what you do when you love someone. They wanted to be together and they made it happen. Bobby had the support of his girlfriend and her entire family for his aliyah, making it easier….MUCH easier, than doing it alone, or even with a partner who is also non-Israeli. (Yes, they eventually got married.) Want to live in Israel and still single? Marry an Israeli.

