French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
King Charles III Knights Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis
United Kingdom Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis was appointed Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2023 New Year Honors, according to a statement released Friday by the U.K. cabinet office. Rabbi Mirvis’s predecessor, the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2005....
Life Chronicles
I am a 17-year-old girl. I live at home with my parents and younger siblings, and my zadie also lives with us. He is my father’s father. After Bubby died seven years ago, he lived alone for a while, but three years ago when his health wasn’t so good he came to live with us. I got very close to him, and I love him a lot. He’s the first person I go to when I get home from school, and he has all the time in the world to listen to everything that happened that day.
A Place to Sit
I had been yearning to daven at the Kosel for the entire week. Tourists always think it is amusing when they ask me how often I get to the Kosel and my answer is that I try to go once or twice a month. They are sure I will tell them daily. But life kind of gets in the way. The Kosel is a half-hour drive away and parking is elusive. Public transportation would take over an hour. I make peace with my frequency to our nation’s holiest place in the world.
Assaults on NY Jews: 17% Committed By Muslims
There’s a lot of talk about the high rates of antisemitic hate crimes. The problem is that hate crime reporting tends to condense assaults, vandalism, and verbal abuse. What is much more useful is focusing on actual assaults to see where the danger lies. Dov Hikind and Americans for...
Dementia Diary – Chapter 15
I get it! My life is no longer fascinating in the usual sense of the word. I remember when it was! Hubby and I on missions to Ethiopia, the Soviet Union, and China, taking on risks that now shock even me. Entering communist countries under vicious dictators is best left to the young who do not understand the danger. I do recall when we arrived in Ethiopia after the first airlift of the endangered Jewish villagers, to Israel, being told by the defunct American Embassy staff: “Don’t anger the authorities. If they arrest you, there will be nothing we can do.” And the Pilot, flying us to Ethiopia, who asked: “You do realize you are entering a war zone?” Oops…
A Chanukah Carol
Setting: Our story takes place in December 1954 in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn, New York. It is six years before Rav Sholom Klass founded The Jewish Press. The community is populated almost exclusively by Jewish and Italian immigrants. STAVE ONE. It was a cold, blustery, frosty winter week...
Religious Culture Conflict Comes to Israel
At the root of the convulsions over Israel’s new government lies the secular world’s hatred and terror of religion. Put to one side, for now, the question of whether the hysterical predictions of extremism and the end of Israeli democracy are remotely likely to happen. Park the fact...
Watch What I Do, Not What I Say
A speech by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset yesterday will—but shouldn’t— be ignored by all those who claim to be concerned about the new government’s tolerance of minorities. Supporting Amir Ohana, the legislature’s speaker, against attacks on him because he’s gay, Netanyahu said from...
Easy Aliyah – Marry an Israeli! – Returning Home [audio]
Natalie interviews Bobby Anfang, who made aliyah in 2014 because he fell in love with an Israeli girl! They developed a serious relationship as graduate students in New York. The Israeli girl returned home to Israel, they kept up a long-distance relationship via Skype for 18 months, and then Bobby moved to Israel because that’s what you do when you love someone. They wanted to be together and they made it happen. Bobby had the support of his girlfriend and her entire family for his aliyah, making it easier….MUCH easier, than doing it alone, or even with a partner who is also non-Israeli. (Yes, they eventually got married.) Want to live in Israel and still single? Marry an Israeli.
Ben Gvir Ascends to Temple Mount on Fast of Tevet Commemorating Siege of Jerusalem
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir went up to the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning which also happened to be the day of the Fast of the 10th of Tevet (Fake Out! Ben Gvir Goes Up to Temple Mount). Perhaps unintentionally, Ben Gvir brought a most fitting closure to a cycle of loss and destruction that began on this day 2,611 years ago, in 588 BCE. All these many years ago, Nebuchadnezzar, king of Babylon, laid siege to Jerusalem which ended a year and six months later, on the 17th of Tamuz, when the walls of Jerusalem were breached, and three weeks after that, on the 9th of Av, our first temple was destroyed, the kingdom of Judea capitulated and the Babylonian exile began.
Avot 1:8 and 1:9
Judah ben Tabbai and Shimon ben Shetach received from them. Judah ben Tabbai said: do not [as a judge] play the part of an advocate; and when the litigants are standing before you, look upon them as if they were guilty; and when they leave your presence, look upon them as if they were innocent, when they have accepted the judgement.
Temple Mount Movement Asking Ben Gvir to Hold Passover Sacrifice on April 5
Shortly after National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir descended from Temple Mount on Tuesday morning, he received a letter from the Returning to the Mountain movement, asking him to approve conducting the paschal sacrifice on Wednesday afternoon, April 5, 2023, at the same holy site, the way Jews did until 1,953 years ago when the Romans destroyed our second holy Temple.
Several Little Israelis Claim First Newborn of 2023 Title
Walla documented several claims for the title of the first newborn infant in 2023 in Israel. Perhaps we should keep track of them over the years and see what they’ve achieved by 2053?. At the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera, Tal and Nahum ben Zaken from Hadera had...
