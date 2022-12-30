For more than 100 years 4th Avenue in Tucson has been a center of commercial activity. Twice a year the street is shutdown for a large street art fair. You can’t miss the omnipresent Tiki Man at the corner of 4th and 8th Street. Tiki Man had for decades watched over a putt putt course a few miles away, but when it closed, he was rescued and relocated.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO