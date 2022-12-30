Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
New Restaurant Coming to Popular Shopping CenterGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersTucson, AZ
Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FTucson, AZ
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
Higher unemployment rate in Pima County affecting businesses in Tucson
Both Feast and Charro Steak and Del Rey in Tucson dealt with having a low amount of applicants in 2022. While they said they’re getting more employees, they’re not as experienced.
Tucson rings in the new year at annual Taco Drop
The Taco Drop featured various bands, food trucks, and a silent disco. People were ready to ring in the new year by counting down.
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Lovitt & Touché, Sundt, Arizona Commission on the Arts
Lovitt & Touché boosts hiring to meet growing demand. Spurred by increased demand for its insurance and benefits services, Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company, has rapidly expanded its Tempe and Tucson offices in recent months, expanding its footprint and competitive position in the Arizona market.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – December 2022 – 4th Avenue Art Fair
For more than 100 years 4th Avenue in Tucson has been a center of commercial activity. Twice a year the street is shutdown for a large street art fair. You can’t miss the omnipresent Tiki Man at the corner of 4th and 8th Street. Tiki Man had for decades watched over a putt putt course a few miles away, but when it closed, he was rescued and relocated.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Real estate transactions
SRS Real Estate Partners completed the $22 million sale of Silverbell Plaza, a 97,540-square-foot retail center located at 2480-2500 N. Silverbell Road and 2106-2180 W. Grant Road in Tucson. John Redfield, a senior vice president with SRS’ Investment Properties Group in Newport Beach, California, and SRS Senior Vice President Alan...
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: January 2023
6 p.m. at the Thompson Event Center, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the twinkle lights are done just yet. This drive-through event features over one million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. Guests can see life-sized candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees while savoring the holiday spirit in the New Year. Tickets start at $40 per vehicle.
realestatedaily-news.com
Lee Plaza in Tucson Sells for $3.8 Million
Lee Plaza was developed, owned and managed by the Lee family for over 40 years. The center is home to a variety of long-term retail and service-based tenants such as Stereo Pad and FastSigns. The property has been upgraded and remodeled several times over the years and is fully leased.
azbigmedia.com
Dr. Kelly’s responds to N. Phoenix demand for affordable pet care
Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, a convenient veterinary clinic that offers specialized pet care at a fraction of the price of traditional vets, will open a new brick-and-mortar location in North Phoenix in January 2023 to expand their footprint to six locations offering affordable pet care. Currently, the business provides services all over the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, focusing on low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
ABC 15 News
Northbound Interstate-19 in Tucson closed for 'law enforcement incident' Saturday
TUCSON, Ariz. — A "law enforcement incident" closed the northbound lanes of I-19 in south Tucson Saturday. Officials have not yet shared what led up to the incident. Visuals from the scene show multiple DPS and police vehicles, along with several other vehicles, on the highway. Interstate 19 is...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball notebook: On scheduling, how to watch the game against No. 2 Stanford, and what to expect
No. 18 Arizona gets its first crack at No. 2 Stanford early Monday afternoon. This notebook talks about some of the challenges of this weekend both on and off the court. We also have viewing information and rankings. On the Pac-12’s past scheduling decisions. When Rhonda Lundin Bennett was...
KGUN 9
Arizona Wildcats stand pat at No. 5 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats remained No. 5 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. Purdue (13-0) retained the top spot, followed by Houston (14-1), Kansas (12-1) and UConn (13-1). UCLA (13-2) was 10th. Xavier (12-3), coached by former Arizona coach Sean Miller, moved from...
Police: 2 shot Sunday near Speedway, Swan
Police say the incident happened near Speedway and Swan. Both victims were treated with non-life threatening injuries.
Eastern Progress
Stats show where Arizona Wildcats stand on 'D'
Only twice this season has the most efficient offense in Division I been held under 42% shooting from the field. The first time didn’t work out so well for Arizona. On Nov. 30 in Salt Lake City, the Wildcats — who lead the nation with 119.7 points scored per 100 possessions — shot just 35.2% and scored just 66 points in a 15-point loss to Utah.
thisistucson.com
Tania's 33 and 13 other places to find bomb menudo in Tucson
Editor's note: This story was originally published in January 2022. The back of Tania’s 33 is like if what lurked behind the Wizard of Oz’s green curtain was actually amazing. Past the plastic flaps that separate the front and back of house, behind the horseshoe-shaped grill, steam table and fry bay that produce most of the items on their prodigious menu, you’ll find a narrow hallway lined with stock pot stoves.
KOLD-TV
Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
kawc.org
Arizona taxpayers to foot the bill to remove shipping containers at the border
PHOENIX -- Arizona taxpayers are going to spend another $76 million to take down the shipping containers along the border including in Yuma County that Gov. Doug Ducey used state dollars to put there in the first place. Copies of new contracts show the Department of Administration has agreed to...
Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County
The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Charges Against 13 Alleged Members of a Tucson-Area Drug Trafficking Organization
A federal grand jury in Tucson, Arizona, returned a 19-count indictment on November 10, 2022, against 10 current or former southern Arizona residents, including:. Alberto Gabriel Aranda-Ramon, 31, of Tucson, Arizona. Michele Oller, 54, of Tucson, Arizona. Larry William Nelson, Jr., 51, of Arizona. Ashley Yvonne Maxwell, 35, of Tucson,...
