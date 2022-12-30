ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azbigmedia.com

AZ Big Spotlight: Lovitt & Touché, Sundt, Arizona Commission on the Arts

Lovitt & Touché boosts hiring to meet growing demand. Spurred by increased demand for its insurance and benefits services, Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company, has rapidly expanded its Tempe and Tucson offices in recent months, expanding its footprint and competitive position in the Arizona market.
ARIZONA STATE
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – December 2022 – 4th Avenue Art Fair

For more than 100 years 4th Avenue in Tucson has been a center of commercial activity. Twice a year the street is shutdown for a large street art fair. You can’t miss the omnipresent Tiki Man at the corner of 4th and 8th Street. Tiki Man had for decades watched over a putt putt course a few miles away, but when it closed, he was rescued and relocated.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Real estate transactions

SRS Real Estate Partners completed the $22 million sale of Silverbell Plaza, a 97,540-square-foot retail center located at 2480-2500 N. Silverbell Road and 2106-2180 W. Grant Road in Tucson. John Redfield, a senior vice president with SRS’ Investment Properties Group in Newport Beach, California, and SRS Senior Vice President Alan...
TUCSON, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: January 2023

6 p.m. at the Thompson Event Center, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the twinkle lights are done just yet. This drive-through event features over one million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. Guests can see life-sized candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees while savoring the holiday spirit in the New Year. Tickets start at $40 per vehicle.
MESA, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Lee Plaza in Tucson Sells for $3.8 Million

Lee Plaza was developed, owned and managed by the Lee family for over 40 years. The center is home to a variety of long-term retail and service-based tenants such as Stereo Pad and FastSigns. The property has been upgraded and remodeled several times over the years and is fully leased.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Dr. Kelly’s responds to N. Phoenix demand for affordable pet care

Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, a convenient veterinary clinic that offers specialized pet care at a fraction of the price of traditional vets, will open a new brick-and-mortar location in North Phoenix in January 2023 to expand their footprint to six locations offering affordable pet care. Currently, the business provides services all over the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, focusing on low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Arizona Wildcats stand pat at No. 5 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats remained No. 5 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. Purdue (13-0) retained the top spot, followed by Houston (14-1), Kansas (12-1) and UConn (13-1). UCLA (13-2) was 10th. Xavier (12-3), coached by former Arizona coach Sean Miller, moved from...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Stats show where Arizona Wildcats stand on 'D'

Only twice this season has the most efficient offense in Division I been held under 42% shooting from the field. The first time didn’t work out so well for Arizona. On Nov. 30 in Salt Lake City, the Wildcats — who lead the nation with 119.7 points scored per 100 possessions — shot just 35.2% and scored just 66 points in a 15-point loss to Utah.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Tania's 33 and 13 other places to find bomb menudo in Tucson

Editor's note: This story was originally published in January 2022. The back of Tania’s 33 is like if what lurked behind the Wizard of Oz’s green curtain was actually amazing. Past the plastic flaps that separate the front and back of house, behind the horseshoe-shaped grill, steam table and fry bay that produce most of the items on their prodigious menu, you’ll find a narrow hallway lined with stock pot stoves.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County

The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Charges Against 13 Alleged Members of a Tucson-Area Drug Trafficking Organization

A federal grand jury in Tucson, Arizona, returned a 19-count indictment on November 10, 2022, against 10 current or former southern Arizona residents, including:. Alberto Gabriel Aranda-Ramon, 31, of Tucson, Arizona. Michele Oller, 54, of Tucson, Arizona. Larry William Nelson, Jr., 51, of Arizona. Ashley Yvonne Maxwell, 35, of Tucson,...
TUCSON, AZ

