Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases , long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Where is Nancy Begg-Shoupp?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.

Begg-Shoupp was last seen on April 28, 1990, and she has not be heard from since.

The sheriff’s office said that Begg-Shoupp was supposed to pick up her children from her husband. She was separated from him and had filed for divorce.

Begg-Shoupp allegedly never arrived to pick up her children.

The sheriff’s office said Begg-Shoupp’s mother tried to reach her but was not successful. She also learned her daughter didn’t show up at work.

“According to Nancy’s employer, it was extremely unusual for Nancy not to call in if she was going to be late or miss work; because of this, the authorities were notified,” the sheriff’s office said.

During the investigation, Begg-Shoupp’s car was found at her home in Littleton, but she was not there.

The sheriff’s office said foul play is suspected in Begg-Shoupp’s disappearance.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at 303-795-4711.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.

