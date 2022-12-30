ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MA

Portion of Union Road in Holland closed for infrastructure project

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTUz1_0jyfUtH400

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Union Road in Holland will be closed for at least the next week for an infrastructure improvement project.

How long are your holiday gift cards good for?

Holland Police say Union Road will be closed from the intersection of Mashapaug Road to Lake Drive. The closure begins in Friday and will continue through at least the first week of January.

School buses will still have access to the road but all other traffic should seek an alternative route.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Fire, explosions rock landscaping company

WINDSOR — Emergency crews were actively working to stop a fire in a commercial building early Sunday night, where there were reports of multiple explosions. Mayor Donald Trinks said a large, “very active” fire was engulfing the working area of a landscaping company in town located at 125 West St.
WINDSOR, CT
WPRI 12 News

Crews respond to house fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire on Unit Street in Providence late Sunday night. According to the Providence Fire Department, the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. It is currently unclear what caused the fire.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
LOWELL, MA
Journal Inquirer

Police: Enfield man injured after hit by wrong way driver

WINDSOR LOCKS — State police said a Hartford man was arrested Saturday after he injured an Enfield driver in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91. Police said around 5:40 a.m., a vehicle operated by Calvin Ennis, 37, of Hartford was traveling the wrong way “at a high rate of speed” in the center lane of I-91 southbound, prior to Exit 40. Ennis’ vehicle then collided with another car, reported to have been traveling the correct direction in the right lane.
ENFIELD, CT
WWLP

WWLP

38K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy