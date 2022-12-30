Portion of Union Road in Holland closed for infrastructure project

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Union Road in Holland will be closed for at least the next week for an infrastructure improvement project.

Holland Police say Union Road will be closed from the intersection of Mashapaug Road to Lake Drive. The closure begins in Friday and will continue through at least the first week of January.

School buses will still have access to the road but all other traffic should seek an alternative route.

