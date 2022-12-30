Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
NBC Sports
Pastrnak unveils awesome Fenway-themed Winter Classic stick, skates
The 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston will be a picturesque scene at one of sports' most iconic venues, and Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak will contribute to that setting with some special equipment. The 26-year-old right wing has unveiled a special Fenway and Red Sox-themed stick and...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-1 Loss vs Kraken
The New York Islanders were looking to start the New Year and their four-game road trip on the right foot. Instead, they were outplayed by the Seattle Kraken from the opening puck drop, losing 4-1. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak but, more importantly, dropped them to sixth place in the Metropolitan Division.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Can Upgrade Their Goaltending with Mackenzie Blackwood
The Buffalo Sabres are currently riding a five-game win streak, and are sitting just outside of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As their season has progressed, they have struggled to find true stability at the goaltending position and it is time they start exploring outside options. They currently have three goalies on the roster in Eric Comrie, Craig Anderson, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (UPL) but each of them have issues that are hindering the Sabres’ playoff chances; Comrie has not shown that he can be consistent as a starter, UPL has not proven that he can cut it as an NHL goalie yet, and Anderson has Father Time closely watching him.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Must Find Consistency in the Second Half
Considering how inconsistent they’ve been in the first half of this season, the Buffalo Sabres should consider themselves lucky that they’re currently still in playoff contention. The race in the East is remarkably tight as the 2022-23 campaign approaches its halfway point, with the Sabres and five other teams within 10 points of a playoff spot.
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers’ Top 5 Prospects for 2023
Dylan Holloway, Philip Broberg, Markus Niemelainen, and Stuart Skinner can’t be considered prospects anymore since they are now officially rookies in the NHL and have all played at least 30 NHL games. That moves the needle to the next batch of talent: a couple have graduated, one is still dominating, and one is representing Canada at the 2023 World Juniors.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From USA’s 6-2 Win Over Finland
Team USA defeated Team Finland by a score of 6-2 on Dec. 31, winning first place in Group B at the 2023 World Juniors. While the game was relatively even in momentum, Team USA was able to rely on their goaltending and offense to keep the game controlled and get the win.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Blue Jackets’ Gavrikov
Trade deadline season is upon us. That means lots of time for fun and speculation about “who goes where” heading into another playoff push. Teams are always trying to get better and there are always lots of pieces up for grabs. This season’s flat salary cap situation is going to make trades a lot more difficult, but that doesn’t mean moves won’t happen, just that general managers will have to get a little creative to make things work.
The Hockey Writers
Expectations for Canadiens Must Be Tempered in 2023
At least things can’t really get worse for the Montreal Canadiens before they get better, as the calendar flips to 2023. The Habs obviously struggled to end 2022, losing five straight by a combined score of 26-8, falling further out of the playoff race. They are 15-19-3 to start 2023, 11 points outs of the last wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Scoring Depth Could Get Boost With Duclair
The New Jersey Devils have been in a shooting slump for close to a month now. They can only shoot 6.6 percent for so long before their shooting luck turns, and there are some signs that may be happening. Still, adding a scorer to the roster is something general manager Tom Fitzgerald will likely consider ahead of the trade deadline in two months.
The Hockey Writers
Emergence of Klim Kostin Makes Puljujarvi Trade Easier for Oilers
When the Edmonton Oilers traded for Klim Kostin, they may have inadvertently (or intentionally) found a replacement for Jesse Puljujarvi. A big winger with a high ceiling, the Oilers have been rumored to have placed Puljujarvi on the trade block, but the forward hasn’t fetched much interest from around the NHL. Meanwhile, Kostin was a player who didn’t pan out in St. Louis and since landing with the Oilers has been a pleasant surprise.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022 Offseason Free Agent Signings – Graded
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas had himself a… decorated offseason, to say the least. With starting goaltender Jack Campbell and forward Ilya Mikheyev taking long-term deals with the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks, respectively, there were some holes to fill. The Maple Leafs did that, both through free agency and trades.
Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon
The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs 2022 in Review: Top-5 Players Over 7 Categories
The calendar year 2022 has come to a close. The NHL season is such that it encompasses two calendar years. As a result, the Toronto Maple Leafs played 52 games of the 2021-22 season in 2022 amassing a record of 34-13-5 in that period. They then played 37 games of the 2022-23 season in 2022, finishing up with a record of 23-8-6.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
The Hockey Writers
Blues News & Rumors: Krug, Tarasenko, World Juniors & More
Welcome to St. Louis Blues News & Rumors, a weekly article covering all things Blues. The calendar has flipped to 2023, and with 2022 now in the rearview mirror, the team will need to put their work boots on for the rest of the season to push themselves into a playoff position. The Blues have maintained their .500 record entering January with a 17-17-3 record, good enough for 10th in the Western Conference, and 21st in the NHL.
Injuries No Excuse for Raptors as Nearly Healthy Group Opens New Year with Loss to Pacers
The Toronto Raptors were at nearly full strength but defensive issues and missed shots from Fred VanVleet meant a tough loss to the Indiana Pacers
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers Who Need to Elevate Their Play in 2023
The Edmonton Oilers head into the new year with a 20-16-2 record and they’ve leaned heavily on players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, and Stuart Skinner. In a season where they were considered Stanley Cup contenders, they’re currently battling it out for a wild card spot. That said, they may only be a couple of pieces away from getting back on track to being one of the favourites in the NHL to raise Lord Stanley.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Rosen’s Streak, Tarasenko, O’Reilly, & More
The St. Louis Blues showed their inconsistencies again last week. They had three home games following their long road trip and didn’t capitalize on them. The 2022-23 Blues still haven’t found any consistency and it’s going to lead them down a destructive path as a franchise. They need to pick a direction, but the inconsistent play is making it difficult.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Bytes on Adversity: Stalock, Johnson, Kane, More
Welcome to the New Year’s edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Murray, Bunting, Engvall & Brodie
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs woke up from a nap in Phoenix and laid a beating on the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche by a score of 6-2. The Maple Leafs won because they were simply better on the night than the Avalanche. With the win, they ended the month of December with an 8-3-1 record. No doubt there was a New Year’s toast or two after the victory.
Comments / 0