Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart confirms change to 200 stores from two January dates – it’ll hit every shopper with an extra charge
WALMART shoppers in more states face being hit with extra charges from January as the retailer scraps single-use bags. The changes affect both plastic and paper bags in Walmart's Colorado and New York stores. They'll come into effect on January 1 in Colorado and on January 18 in New York,...
Big Changes Coming for Family Dollar Prices
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 0