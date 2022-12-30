Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
atozsports.com
Cowboys did something in Week 17 that they haven’t done in nearly 30 years
It wasn’t smooth sailing for the Dallas Cowboys under Mike McCarthy in his first season in 2020. The team dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and a plethora of injuries, resulting in a disappointing 6-10 campaign. The table has turned for the Cowboys over the last two seasons. With their...
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
NFL World Is Furious With Packers Punishment Ruling
Despite showcasing the play as a highlight last week, the NFL decided to fine Packers WR Allen Lazard over $10,000 for "taunting" Dolphins players after his block that sprang Aaron Jones free on Christmas Day. Looking back at the play, Green Bay fans are extremely frustrated with the league. And...
Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Makes Decision On Football Future
As the wider football world debates whether or not Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should continue playing football amid all of the concussions he's suffered, only Tua himself can decide whether he'll play when symptoms go away. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Tua has already made that decision....
The Raiders Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday
The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from their practice squad. The team announced this move on Saturday, just one day before their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Garbers will now serve as the Raiders' primary backup behind Week 17 starter...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
Look: Controversial Tom Brady Pool Photos Going Viral
Tom Brady and his son, Benjamin, enjoyed some time by the pool on Friday. Unfortunately, given the state of the internet, even Brady's loving poolside photos of his son have sparked some controversy on social media. Photos of Brady embracing his son have gone viral on social media this weekend.
Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are getting ready for kickoff in the College Football Playoff. Michigan, the No. 2 overall seed, is taking on No. 3 seed TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Harbaugh's friends and family members...
Mike McCarthy Asked About Resting Cowboys Starters Next Weekend
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is waiting to see how results shake out in Week 17 before he makes any decisions about the regular-season finale. The Cowboys need the Eagles to lose out in order to have a chance to win the division. If the Eagles beat the Saints this weekend, Dallas can finish no higher or no lower than their current No. 5 seed.
Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback
NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Look: Football World Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend
J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend is having her Katherine Webb moment at the College Football Playoff. Saturday night, ESPN's camera operators appear to be fixated on the girlfriend of the Michigan Wolverines quarterback. She's been going viral on social media all evening. J.J. McCarthy is dating Katya Kuropas. The high school sweethearts...
Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Questionable Decision
Ohio State just made a brutal mistake on a 4th and short, as a Buckeyes player was not set before the snap, forcing a punt back to Georgia. But while the penalty was frustrating, the play call was questionable, too. Why not just line C.J. Stroud up under center, with...
Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today
The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State
Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
The Kickoff Time For Monday Night Football Has Changed
Monday Night Football typically kicks off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. That won't be the case this week, though. ESPN's primetime matchup featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will be delayed this week. The Rose Bowl is set to be played on Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. E.T. Because...
Robert Griffin III Sprints Off Mid-Broadcast After Wife Went Into Labor
The former Heisman Trophy winner caused a bit of commotion during an alternate telecast of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.
NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Announcement
For the second time this season, the NFL and NFL Players Association launched an investigation into the Miami Dolphins' handling of head injuries for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tua was placed under concussion protocol earlier this week after suffering a head injury during last Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?
Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m. Despite...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
706K+
Followers
89K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0