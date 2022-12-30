ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Packers Punishment Ruling

Despite showcasing the play as a highlight last week, the NFL decided to fine Packers WR Allen Lazard over $10,000 for "taunting" Dolphins players after his block that sprang Aaron Jones free on Christmas Day. Looking back at the play, Green Bay fans are extremely frustrated with the league. And...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Makes Decision On Football Future

As the wider football world debates whether or not Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should continue playing football amid all of the concussions he's suffered, only Tua himself can decide whether he'll play when symptoms go away. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Tua has already made that decision....
The Spun

The Raiders Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday

The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from their practice squad. The team announced this move on Saturday, just one day before their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Garbers will now serve as the Raiders' primary backup behind Week 17 starter...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Controversial Tom Brady Pool Photos Going Viral

Tom Brady and his son, Benjamin, enjoyed some time by the pool on Friday. Unfortunately, given the state of the internet, even Brady's loving poolside photos of his son have sparked some controversy on social media. Photos of Brady embracing his son have gone viral on social media this weekend.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are getting ready for kickoff in the College Football Playoff. Michigan, the No. 2 overall seed, is taking on No. 3 seed TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Harbaugh's friends and family members...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Asked About Resting Cowboys Starters Next Weekend

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is waiting to see how results shake out in Week 17 before he makes any decisions about the regular-season finale. The Cowboys need the Eagles to lose out in order to have a chance to win the division. If the Eagles beat the Saints this weekend, Dallas can finish no higher or no lower than their current No. 5 seed.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback

NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend

J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend is having her Katherine Webb moment at the College Football Playoff. Saturday night, ESPN's camera operators appear to be fixated on the girlfriend of the Michigan Wolverines quarterback. She's been going viral on social media all evening. J.J. McCarthy is dating Katya Kuropas. The high school sweethearts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today

The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State

Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

The Kickoff Time For Monday Night Football Has Changed

Monday Night Football typically kicks off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. That won't be the case this week, though. ESPN's primetime matchup featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will be delayed this week. The Rose Bowl is set to be played on Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. E.T. Because...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Announcement

For the second time this season, the NFL and NFL Players Association launched an investigation into the Miami Dolphins' handling of head injuries for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tua was placed under concussion protocol earlier this week after suffering a head injury during last Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Yardbarker

Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?

Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m. Despite...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
706K+
Followers
89K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy