ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Singer Lana Del Rey has 1 billboard to promote her new album — in Tulsa

By Caitlin Huggins
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2meh56_0jyfUGI500

Singer Lana Del Rey is no stranger to Tulsa.

She's been spotted here shopping and exploring going back to when she dated former Tulsa police officer Sean "Sticks" Larkin. She even featured Tulsa in a song on her 2021 album "Chemtrails over the Country Club." Larkin gained national attention on the show "LIVE P.D." They split in March 2020.

Larkin talked about the relationship and breakup in a profile in the New York Times . He's since remarried and retired. 2 News Oklahoma talked to him when he left TPD.

Tulsa Police Lt. Sean Larkin retires

Lana Del Rey is now releasing a new album, "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd." The album is coming out March 10. Promotion for the album began with interviews and pre-orders. There is also one billboard in the United States promoting the album. That billboard is in Tulsa.

In a post on her Instagram , she wrote "There's only one and it in Tulsa." It was followed up with a comment "Its. Personal." The post featured a photo of the singer in a car with the billboard behind her.

2 News Oklahoma found the billboard at 41st & Mingo.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2022: A year in review for Tulsa, Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been another memorable year in Oklahoma, and as we get ready to ring in 2023, we're looking back at some of the big stories that made headlines here in Green Country and across the state this year. JANUARY. In 2023, prosecutors will start the...
TULSA, OK
sillyamerica.com

Sleep at a Roadside Attraction at Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma

This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. Our stay at this hotel was sponsored. All opinions are our own. If you have been following our adventures you know how much we here at Silly America love roadside attractions. Our motto is the bigger the better, the weirder the more wonderful. The only thing we love as much as visiting roadside attractions is finding the best quirky hotels to spend the night at on our road trips. Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma fits that bill perfectly with its convenient location and eclectic decor. Plus, you might even get to sleep under a roadside attraction.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
TULSA, OK
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Tulsa King Free Online

Best sites to watch Tulsa King - Last updated on Dec 30, 2022. Best sites to stream: Paramount Plus ,Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Tulsa King online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Tulsa King on this page.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy