ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Caleb Williams said he wasn’t limited by a hamstring injury that plenty of people thought would keep the Heisman Trophy winner out of the Cotton Bowl. To that point, the Southern California quarterback said he should have run with an open field in front of him on a play where he threw an interception. The pick gave Tulane an early spark in the Green Wave’s 46-45 victory Monday. A late safety from an offense that didn’t punt gave No. 14 Tulane the opening to finish a frantic rally, and the same defense that gave up an 87-yard touchdown pass right after Williams’ pick couldn’t get the final stop. It was the second time this season Williams watched the decisive score from the sideline, with little or no time to do anything about it.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 30 MINUTES AGO