The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. To ease travel for the Christmas and New Year holiday weekends, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, Dec. 30 until noon Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter at and on VDOT’s website. Culpeper County (NEW) U.S. 229 (Rixeyville Road) – On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Virginia Department of Transportation...

CULPEPER COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO