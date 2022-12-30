ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

The MadRapp Recorder

VDOT This Week: Starting 2023 with construction projects

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. To ease travel for the Christmas and New Year holiday weekends, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, Dec. 30 until noon Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter at  and on VDOT’s website. Culpeper County (NEW) U.S. 229 (Rixeyville Road) – On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Virginia Department of Transportation...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Chick-fil-A at the Dulles Town Center closed for good

Surprising news out of the Dulles Town Center shopping mall, where the longtime food court tenant Chick-fil-A has closed. The Chick-fil-A has been a part of the food court for more than two decades. So many shoppers were surprised when a sign was posted on the unit saying that Saturday — December 31, 2022 — was its last day open.
DULLES, VA
Daily Voice

Too Charged Up: North Beach Public Works Garage Damaged By Electric Vehicle 'Explosion'

An electric vehicle stored in the North Beach Public Works building in Calvert County led to an explosion and large fire that broke out late on Thursday afternoon. First responders from the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department were alerted shortly before 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 by Calvert County Communications of an explosion at the building on 11th Street, according to officials with the agency.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Fire destroys home on Yates Ford Road; one firefighter injured

Fire destroyed a home on Yates Ford Road near Manassas on New Year's Day, displacing four adults and three children. Authorities initially reported the possibility of occupants trapped inside the burning home in the 5900 block of Yates Ford Road, but all were accounted for and uninjured. One firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital, Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.
MANASSAS, VA
abc27.com

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Franklin County

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County during the evening hours of Saturday, Dec. 31. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of the crosswalk at West Main Street and Mulberry Street around 7:45 p.m. Police say a 61-year-old woman was struck and fatally injured.
WAYNESBORO, PA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Shady Grove Metro station

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at the Shady Grove Metro station early yesterday morning. The assault was reported in the parking area of the station at 2:50 AM Sunday morning. Metro trains were scheduled to run until 2:00 AM Sunday morning for New Year's Eve celebrants.
fox5dc.com

DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
WASHINGTON, DC
theburn.com

New in NoVa: Clean Eatz cafe opening in Centreville

(As part of our reporting on news in Loudoun County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across new restaurant brands and other businesses entering the wider Northern Virginia market. While they may not be in our immediate area, we thought some readers might find this kind of news interesting. With that, we are starting these occasional “New in NoVa” reports.)
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Shooting at Summit Hills Apartment Complex; 1 Injured

Montgomery County Police say that one person was injured in a shooting Sunday evening at the Summit Hills apartment complex in downtown Silver Spring. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Summit Hills in the 8500 block of 16th St. near East-West Hwy. at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday. An adult male victim was found inside the complex and has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WGAL

DC News Now

Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash

ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
ANNANDALE, VA
Inside Nova

Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam

Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
RICHMOND, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.

Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
LORTON, VA
wfmd.com

Man Arrested After Driving Tractor Through Frederick

Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man was taken into custody Saturday after driving through Frederick on a John Deere track loader and refusing to stop. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they assisted Frederick Police with shutting down roadways...
FREDERICK, MD

