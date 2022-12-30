The Rangers came into Sunrise needing a win to right the ship and a 5-3 with with just about everything from an offensive perspective is what we got. The big story was Kaapo Kakko getting a pair of primary assists on goals by Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. This line from an analytical point of view was one of the better ones at the start of the year, but had horrendous shooting percentage. That shooting is coming around, and the line now has 3 goals in the last 2 games since being reunited after the Washington game.

