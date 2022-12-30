ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Rangers Game 38: Rangers at Florida

Don’t look now, but the Rangers are 1-2-1 since their 7 game win streak and falling back in the standings yet again. They are now tied for 4th in the Metro with Pittsburgh and the Islanders, but are third in that tiebreaker. The Penguins have a game in hand and the Isles have more wins. Suffice it to say they need wins, and their schedule isn’t helping them at all.
Rangers Recap: Panthers turn to kittens as Rangers get hard earned 5-3 victory

The Rangers came into Sunrise needing a win to right the ship and a 5-3 with with just about everything from an offensive perspective is what we got. The big story was Kaapo Kakko getting a pair of primary assists on goals by Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. This line from an analytical point of view was one of the better ones at the start of the year, but had horrendous shooting percentage. That shooting is coming around, and the line now has 3 goals in the last 2 games since being reunited after the Washington game.
Blue Seat Bookie: 12.31.22 – Boston Covers, Avalanche Win, Under in Edmonton

Happy New Years Eve! Hope your 2022 has been one for the memory book. The start of this weekly betting article was one of those things I grasped with this past year and I started in hopes of just having fun making props and hoping to help you make money when it came to NHL sports betting. 2023 will hopefully be more of the same of that. With that, we have quite a slate on this New Years Eve, here are 3 matchups and props that look enticing!
