Either the Houston Texans or the Chicago Bears will have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. That will be decided during Week 18 of the 2022 season. It's most likely that the Texans will be the first team on the clock on April 27 in Kansas City. They're 2-13-1 and will be locked into the top spot with a loss in their regular-season finale, which is a road contest against the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Colts (4-11-1) have struggled and the AFC South rivals tied in Week 1, so a Houston victory is possible.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO