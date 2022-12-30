Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
atozsports.com
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
T.Y. Hilton making big impact for Cowboys: 'If he's in this offense, this offense can go'
Jersey swaps have become a commonplace ritual at the end of every NFL game, players trading souvenirs with opponents to build a collection of game-worn gear that showcases the talented athletes they’ve battled on the gridiron. But when Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb left Nashville’s Nissan Stadium after Thursday...
atozsports.com
Former Titans QB has a bold take on who Tennessee should start at QB vs. Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. They were massively short handed once again due to injuries. That being said, they performed better than expectations against one of the top teams in the NFC. It was a close game for about three and a half...
NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
Tennessee visits Jacksonville on Saturday night in what has shaped up as the AFC South championship game, with the winner
NFL announces when Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars will play for AFC South title
The Tennessee Titans showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars for a playoff spot and an AFC South title officially has a time and date. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jaguars (8-8) with a postseason berth at stake at 7:15 p.m. CT Saturday on ESPN and ABC, per an NFL announcement. The NFL doesn't announce times for any Week 18 games until the days before the games, allowing for games with the biggest playoff implications to receive the largest platforms.
Texans vs. Jags: Part of Coach Lovie Smith Plan to ‘Eventually Take Over’ AFC South
HOUSTON -- In a season filled with mighty struggles, narrow losses and little to lean into beyond the bigger picture of a pivotal offseason, the Texans do have some goals remaining this season. The 2-12-1 Texans, currently headed toward the top overall pick of the draft, own a nine-game winning...
Bleacher Report
Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from LSU After Bowl Game
The chaotic, memorable 2022 season has come to a close for the SEC West-winning LSU Tigers. By mid-October, Brian Kelly's debut year in Baton Rouge seemed destined to follow middling preseason expectations. However, the Tigers ripped off a scorching finish that included wins against Alabama and Ole Miss on the way to a stunning division championship.
Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Regrets Calling 'Philly Special' on 4th Down in Michigan's Loss to TCU
The Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl, putting an end to their national title hopes during the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second consecutive season. While there's plenty for Michigan to examine following the loss, there's one specific play that...
Bleacher Report
NFL Scores Week 17: Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFC
A minimal amount of clarity was provided to the NFL playoff races on Sunday. The New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers booked their spots in the NFC playoff field. But that was all that was clinched. The Philadelphia Eagles failed to lock up the top seed in the NFC and the Miami Dolphins could not hold on to the final AFC wild-card spot.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Position-by-Position Review
One NFL game is in the books for Week 17, and it may have left a few fantasy managers in a hole. Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry both missed Thursday night's game, while Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb went off (11 catches, 100 yards).
Bleacher Report
Ron Rivera Crushed by Twitter for Commanders' 'Disastrous' QB Change to Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders dropped to 7-8-1 on the season with a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at FedEx Field, and head coach Ron Rivera is now being ripped for his decision to start Carson Wentz. Taylor Heinicke had started every game for the Commanders since Week 7,...
Football World Sends Support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing during Monday night’s game against the Bengals.
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey Has Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain, per 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with an ankle injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday the two-time All-Pro is day-to-day with a mild ankle sprain. Shanahan also announced starting left guard Aaron Banks will sit out the regular-season finale after injuring his knee and...
Bleacher Report
Winners and Losers of the College Football Non-Playoff New Year's Six Bowl Games
If you only tuned in to the outstanding College Football Playoff showdowns between TCU-Michigan and Georgia-Ohio State, you missed out. The non-playoff New Year's Six bowl games had a lot of fun storylines, too. Tulane shocked the college football world with an improbable, closing-seconds comeback win over USC in a...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft Order: Updated First-Round Listings After Week 17
Either the Houston Texans or the Chicago Bears will have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. That will be decided during Week 18 of the 2022 season. It's most likely that the Texans will be the first team on the clock on April 27 in Kansas City. They're 2-13-1 and will be locked into the top spot with a loss in their regular-season finale, which is a road contest against the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Colts (4-11-1) have struggled and the AFC South rivals tied in Week 1, so a Houston victory is possible.
Bleacher Report
Week 18 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football
With Week 17 nearly complete, now is the perfect time to look ahead to next week's NFL finales and the fantasy implications. Many season-long leagues have already ended their playoffs, but some deeper leagues will still be running strong in Week 18. Expanded playoff pools and two-week game formats can make Week 18 meaningful—even if it isn't for some NFL teams.
Bleacher Report
Former NFL WR Josh Gordon Drafted in 6th Round by XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons
Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon will return to professional football in 2023 with the XFL. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected him in the sixth round of the league's supplemental draft on Sunday. The 31-year-old made two appearances for the Tennessee Titans earlier this season, logging a total of 24 snaps...
Bleacher Report
Art McNally Dies at Age 97; 1st On-Field Official Inducted into Pro Football HOF
Pro Football Hall of Fame official Art McNally died at the age of 97. In 2022, McNally became the first on-field official to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Per ESPN, McNally's son Tom said his father died of natural causes at a hospital near his longtime home in Newton, Pennsylvania.
