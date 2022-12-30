ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
atozsports.com

Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Tennessean

NFL announces when Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars will play for AFC South title

The Tennessee Titans showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars for a playoff spot and an AFC South title officially has a time and date. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jaguars (8-8) with a postseason berth at stake at 7:15 p.m. CT Saturday on ESPN and ABC, per an NFL announcement. The NFL doesn't announce times for any Week 18 games until the days before the games, allowing for games with the biggest playoff implications to receive the largest platforms.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from LSU After Bowl Game

The chaotic, memorable 2022 season has come to a close for the SEC West-winning LSU Tigers. By mid-October, Brian Kelly's debut year in Baton Rouge seemed destined to follow middling preseason expectations. However, the Tigers ripped off a scorching finish that included wins against Alabama and Ole Miss on the way to a stunning division championship.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

NFL Scores Week 17: Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFC

A minimal amount of clarity was provided to the NFL playoff races on Sunday. The New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers booked their spots in the NFC playoff field. But that was all that was clinched. The Philadelphia Eagles failed to lock up the top seed in the NFC and the Miami Dolphins could not hold on to the final AFC wild-card spot.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Position-by-Position Review

One NFL game is in the books for Week 17, and it may have left a few fantasy managers in a hole. Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry both missed Thursday night's game, while Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb went off (11 catches, 100 yards).
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Has Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain, per 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with an ankle injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday the two-time All-Pro is day-to-day with a mild ankle sprain. Shanahan also announced starting left guard Aaron Banks will sit out the regular-season finale after injuring his knee and...
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft Order: Updated First-Round Listings After Week 17

Either the Houston Texans or the Chicago Bears will have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. That will be decided during Week 18 of the 2022 season. It's most likely that the Texans will be the first team on the clock on April 27 in Kansas City. They're 2-13-1 and will be locked into the top spot with a loss in their regular-season finale, which is a road contest against the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Colts (4-11-1) have struggled and the AFC South rivals tied in Week 1, so a Houston victory is possible.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Week 18 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

With Week 17 nearly complete, now is the perfect time to look ahead to next week's NFL finales and the fantasy implications. Many season-long leagues have already ended their playoffs, but some deeper leagues will still be running strong in Week 18. Expanded playoff pools and two-week game formats can make Week 18 meaningful—even if it isn't for some NFL teams.
FLORIDA STATE
Bleacher Report

Former NFL WR Josh Gordon Drafted in 6th Round by XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons

Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon will return to professional football in 2023 with the XFL. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected him in the sixth round of the league's supplemental draft on Sunday. The 31-year-old made two appearances for the Tennessee Titans earlier this season, logging a total of 24 snaps...
SEATTLE, WA

