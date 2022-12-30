ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

i95 ROCK

When David Lee Roth Scaled the Heights With ‘Just Like Paradise’

David Lee Roth was aware that his second solo album, Skyscraper, would be viewed as a departure from the music his fans liked best. Eat ‘Em and Smile, from 1986 and his first release after his separation from Van Halen, was a crowd-pleaser, but as he prepared for the launch of its follow-up in January 1988, he suspected there could be a backlash.
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Jefferson Airplane

What started as a pioneering psychedelic rock band, Jefferson Airplane defined the sound of the 1960s and informed an entire counterculture in the process. Their death-marching acid rock, tinted with San Francisco fog, was the perfect vehicle for turning on, tuning in, and dropping out. Later, Jefferson Starship—born from the dissolution of the original group—would keep the same headiness alive long after the curtain was called on the decade of peace and love.
TMZ.com

Foo Fighters Moving Forward as Band After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Taylor Hawkins' death has loomed large in the world of the Foo Fighters for much of 2022 -- but as the new year fast approaches, the band says they're moving forward as a unit. A message was posted to FF's socials Saturday, serving as a tribute to their late drummer...
iheart.com

Miley Cyrus Reveals How She Made Dolly Parton 'Clutch Her Pearls'

Miley Cyrus revealed that her godmother Dolly Parton had a shocking reaction when she told her she wanted to change her appearance. During an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, Miley shared Dolly's hilarious response to the pop star wanting to dye her hair. "I've never seen Dolly actually scared," Miley...
FLORIDA STATE
Tyla

Spice Girls 'embarrassed' as unreleased X-rated song surfaced on the internet

The Spice Girls are said to be embarrassed after one of their unreleased tracks was reportedly leaked to the internet for all to hear. The iconic girl band were dropping new tracks left, right and centre throughout the late 90s and early 2000s, so of course fans were none the wiser when one of their songs got cut from the release schedule.
thedigitalfix.com

Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut

The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.

