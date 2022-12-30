ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchill County, NV

Arrests and Bookings December 12 through 18

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Ashlie Shaw, Fallon PD; New River Justice Court, Canal Township Justice Court. Michael...
FALLON, NV
The Devil is in the Details

During their regular meeting last week, Churchill County Commissioners heard a report from Jeremy Drew, a consultant with Resource Concepts Inc. who has worked with the county for the past six years on several natural resource issues including the modernization of the NAS Fallon Range Training Complex and the requested expansion of the Navy footprint in Churchill County and Northern Nevada.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV

