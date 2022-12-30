Read full article on original website
2023 01/06 – Darrell L. Stein
Darrell L. Stein, 77, of Salem, Illinois passed away on January 1, 2023, at Salem Township Hospital in Salem. Born February 23, 1945, in Centralia, IL, he was the son of Paul C. and Edna J. (Yancey) Stein. They preceded him in death. Visiting hours will be 5:00 – 7:00...
Photos: Decatur MacArthur tops Quincy to win Collinsville Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Decatur MacArthur boys basketball team defeated Quincy 57-53 on Friday night to repeat as champions of the Collinsville Holiday Classic. MacArthur (14-0) was led by Azarion Richardson and Kris Walker, who scored 19 and 18 points, respectively. Camden Brown ...
Photo gallery: Quincy High School faces Decatur MacArthur for championship at Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Decatur MacArthur denied the Quincy High School boys basketball team its first championship of the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic in a quarter century Friday night when the Generals recovered from a 16-4 first-quarter deficit and earned a 57-53 victory at Vergil Fletcher Gym. Miss Clipping...
Russell guides SE Missouri State over SIU Edwardsville 82-73
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Phillip Russell scored 19 points as Southeast Missouri State beat SIU-Edwardsville 82-73 on Saturday night. Russell had seven assists for the Redhawks (6-9, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Dylan Branson scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Chris Harris recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. The Redhawks snapped an eight-game slide.
2023 01/03 – Larry Reindl Baylis
Larry Reindl Baylis, 80, of Kinmundy, Illinois passed away on December 31, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. He was born January 16, 1942, in Marion County, Illinois the son of Reindl Washington Baylis and Goldie Elizabeth (Leat) Arnold who preceded him in death. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday,...
2023 01/04 – Mary Anita (Huff) Johnson
Mary Anita (Huff) Johnson, age 93, of Miramar Beach, Florida, and formerly of Bluford, Illinois, passed away on December 30, 2022, in Niceville, FL. Born March 22, 1929, in Mount Vernon, Illinois, Mary was the daughter of Hershel R. Huff and Myrla V. Woods. She married Eugene W. (Foxy) Johnson on June 4, 1948. They were blessed with forty-seven years of marriage before he preceded her in death on September 27, 1995.
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
After nearly 50 years, Long John Silver's to close West Frankfort location
WEST FRANKFORT - After five decades, a longtime fast food stop in one Franklin County community will be closing their doors. Long John Silver's, located in West Frankfort, will be closing permanently this Friday, according to employees. The reason for the closure is due to the current building being unsafe,...
Salem and Centralia Water Plants release yearly weather statistics
The Salem Water Plant is reporting just over an inch more precipitation in 2022 compared to 2021. The final yearly precipitation for 2022 is 47.91 inches compared to 46.72 inches in 2021. The wettest month of the year was July with 9.87 inches of rain and the driest month of the year was last January at just 1.4 inches. For December, precipitation was 2.8 inches compared to 3.58 inches in December a year ago.
New construction in Salem in 2022 tops $7.2-million
New construction in Salem during 2022 topped $ 7.2 million dollars led by two multimillion-dollar commercial buildings. Permits were issued for only one new home and to locate three mobile homes during the year as new residential construction remains slow. The two large commercial projects include the construction of the...
Kaskaskia College to Host Spring 2023 Enrollment Day on Saturday, January 7
Kaskaskia College will hold a Special Saturday Enrollment Day at the main campus, and all Education Centers on Saturday, January 7, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, for all new and continuing students needing help with admissions, advising, course registration, and financial aid for the spring semester. Courses for the spring 2023 semester begin on Monday, January 9, 2023.
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese Welcomes First Baby of 2023
The first baby of the New Year has been born at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. Thomas Riley Shelly arrived at 11:53 Sunday morning, weighing 8 pounds 12 ounces and 20 inches long. Thomas’ proud parents are Melissa Paterson and David Shelly of Mulberry Grove. Thomas’ first...
Police beat for Sunday, January 1st, 2023
Centralia Police arrested a 38-year-old Centralia man for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic instrument, and criminal trespass to land. Jeremy Clark of North Elm was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested 41-year-old Jason White of South...
Major Case Squad activated in Madison County
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
Centralia lifts conservation request for Centralia and satellite water customers
Centralia city officials say repairs and conservation have allowed the city’s water system to recover and the conservation request is being lifted for Centralia and satellite water customers.
Police Beat for Friday, December 30th, 2022
A 34-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and criminal damage to property. Brock Linder of South Elm was taken into custody by Centralia Police and transported to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Shane Bell of Brookside Avenue in Centralia was arrested by Centralia...
Schnucks ‘Flexforce’ employment option coming to Cape Girardeau location
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a launch in the St. Louis area, Schnucks announced it will be expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to other locations, including Cape Girardeau. According to a release from Schnucks, employees can log in to a scheduling app to look at and claim...
Police investigate double homicide in Collinsville
Police in Collinsville are investigating a double homicide that took place in the early hours of New Year's Day on Sunday. Authorities say two men were shot and killed following an apparent altercation outside a downtown Collinsville bar. The alleged shooter is in custody. The victims were identified by police...
HSHS St. John’s Welcomes First Baby Of 2023
HSHS St. John’s Hospital has welcomed its first baby of 2023. Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd arrived just after 1:30am on New Year’s Day. He entered the world at six pounds, three ounces, and 19 inches long. Oliver is the son of Kaleb Cloyd and Madison Miller of Litchfield....
