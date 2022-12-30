Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Sobriety Social Powwow for all on New Year’s Eve in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony holds its New Year’s Eve Sobriety Social Powwow Saturday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the RSIC Reno Gym at 34 Reservation Road. It is an alcohol-free family-oriented gathering free to both native and non-native populations. This social powwow began more...
2news.com
Heavy Snow in Reno on New Year's Eve!
Here's the first sunrise of 2023 showing all the snow that fell during our New Year's Eve storm that put down 6 to 12" or more around our valleys. Sunday morning view from the South Meadows in Reno. A beautiful soundtrack by Michelle Garthe, check out her Sound Cloud page here: https://soundcloud.com/michellegarthe Happy 2023! 💖
mynews4.com
Casinos offering discounted rooms to northern Nevadans without power
Thousands of Nevadans have been stuck without power for more than a day after a huge winter storm. Several hotels in the Reno-Sparks area are offering discounts to those still without power. Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Rates will be $45 for north and west wing rooms, $65 for tower rooms...
KOLO TV Reno
Events happening around Reno this NYE
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just a few more days left until the new year. It’s going to be a messy weekend for those who plan to party downtown. With the weather, it might be tough to be outside for long periods of time, but there are plenty of indoor events coming your way on New Year’s Eve night.
KOLO TV Reno
Warming center opens at Reno-Sparks Convention center for people without power
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Emergency Management is opening a County-managed and Red Cross-supported warming center at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center located at 4590 S Virginia St. in Reno for residents without power, as the region faces a continued period of cold temperatures. While NV Energy hopes to have a large number of customers’ power restored by the end of today, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3.
mynews4.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center welcomes first baby of the year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northern Nevada's newest hospital welcomed its first baby of the year shortly before 5 a.m. The mother, Bayli, gave birth to a little girl, Emery, at Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center’s Family Birth Center at 4:52 a.m. on Jan. 1. The newborn weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces and is welcomed by her mom Bayli, her dad Trey and a big brother.
2news.com
Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak in Reno Closing
Tons of customers lined up on Friday for one last bite of the Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak here in Reno. The restaurant tells us they actually ran out of bread and meat from the high demand. The restaurant is officially closing Saturday. The owner tells us he had a major heart...
news3lv.com
Winter storm knocks out power for tens of thousands in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) -- As heavy snow continues to blanket most of the region, nearly 48,000 NV Energy are without power across northern Nevada. As of 9 p.m., more than 19,000 customers are in Washoe County, over 9,300 are in Lyon County, more than 9,400 are in Douglas County and more than 4,500 are in Carson City, per NV Energy's outage site.
2news.com
NV Energy Discusses Mass Power Outage In Northern Nevada
Some NV Energy customers could be without power for days. The warming center will open tonight at 6 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. While the company hopes to have a large number of customers restored by the end of Sunday, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3.
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
2news.com
City of Reno Preps for Weekend Storm, Flood Watch
The City will have emergency crews on call all weekend. There's sandbags all throughout Washoe County and some neighboring areas. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with snow showers possible and slick valley roads for your New Year's Eve plans.
2news.com
Records Broken and Snow Totals
Multiple records were set in Reno this month. Nine inches of snow fell at the Reno Airport on Saturday, December 31st, breaking the daily record for snowfall. The snow was heavy in nature with a lot of water content. Roads will be very icy Monday morning because of frozen puddles. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 30’s with some melting during the middle portion of the day before a much weaker system moves through Monday afternoon and evening. Several more inches of snow will fall in the Sierra and less than an inch in the valley.
mynews4.com
Some customers to be without power overnight on New Year's Eve, NV Energy says
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy said in a statement on social media some of its customers will be without power overnight into Sunday. As of 7:30 p.m. more than 42,000 customers were without power across northern Nevada including more than 17,000 in Washoe County. To check estimated restoration in your area, check NV Energy's outage center here.
2news.com
Some Major Roads And Highways Reopen After Winter Storm
Even though the roads are clear, black ice remains a possible issue for drivers. While the company hopes to have a large number of customers restored by the end of Sunday, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3. Many roads in and around Reno are staying closed due to...
2news.com
Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm
With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada
“The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said.
nnbw.com
More than 300 apartments approved for Lompa Ranch area in Carson City
Floodplain concerns didn’t stop Carson City planning commissioners from approving a permit for a 306-unit apartment complex in the Lompa Ranch North Specific Plan Area. On Tuesday, planning commissioners voted unanimously to approve a special use permit for Tanamera Construction to allow multifamily housing on a roughly 24-acre site, which lies west of Airport Road, east of Intestate 580 and south of Menlo Drive. The parcel has two zoning categories within the specific plan area: multifamily apartment and single family 6,000 (minimum parcel size in square feet). The permit extends the multifamily use to the whole site.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area. While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.
2news.com
NV Energy crews working around the clock, hope to have all power restored by Tuesday
NV Energy is working around the clock to restore power to northern Nevada customers who remain without electric service after a severe winter storm caused more than 1,000 outages on December 31, 2022 in the Reno, Tahoe, Carson City and Minden/Gardnerville areas. The company says it is bringing in additional...
KOLO TV Reno
Flood watch put in place for Reno, surrounding areas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for the Reno area, as well as for surrounding communities. The effect will be in place starting Friday morning and will last until Saturday night. The following areas will also be included in the flood watch:
