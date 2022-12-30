ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marconews.com

Trump's New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago: Who was there (and who wasn't)?

PALM BEACH — Former President Donald Trump rang in the New Year on Saturday night with hundreds of Mar-a-Lago members and a few political cronies. In past years, Hollywood celebrities have attended Trump's annual A-list New Year's Eve party at the Palm Beach club. But this year, the most notable, high-profile figures attending the opulent black tie-and-long gown gala were from the former president's political orbit, including pollster Dick Morris, legal adviser Rudy Giuliani and pillow maker Mike Lindell. All walked the red carpet but did not comment about Trump or their expectations for 2023.
PALM BEACH, FL
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Crenshaw says hardline McCarthy opponents ‘are enemies now’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) said the hardline opponents to House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) becoming the next Speaker “are enemies now.”  Crenshaw told CNN’s Manu Raju on Tuesday ahead of the Speakership vote that those dug in against the former House minority leader will “obviously” not get the committee assignments they want over their […]
The Tennessean

Rep. Andy Ogles opposes McCarthy's speakership bid joining other hardline conservatives

In an early move to forge alliances with the far-right in Congress, Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Columbia, joined eight other Republicans in opposing Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Hardline conservatives are expected to make Tuesday's vote for speaker on Tuesday contentious. McCarthy was still scrambling in...
GEORGIA STATE

