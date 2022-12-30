Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Kellyanne Conway Reveals Only Person Donald Trump 'Reserves Fear For'
Conway said she contacted Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, to have her husband quell the growing mob — because Melania was the only person Trump feared.
Trump's New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago: Who was there (and who wasn't)?
PALM BEACH — Former President Donald Trump rang in the New Year on Saturday night with hundreds of Mar-a-Lago members and a few political cronies. In past years, Hollywood celebrities have attended Trump's annual A-list New Year's Eve party at the Palm Beach club. But this year, the most notable, high-profile figures attending the opulent black tie-and-long gown gala were from the former president's political orbit, including pollster Dick Morris, legal adviser Rudy Giuliani and pillow maker Mike Lindell. All walked the red carpet but did not comment about Trump or their expectations for 2023.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
US Virgin Islands fires attorney general in Epstein cases
The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands has fired the attorney general of the U.S. territory who pursued various cases against disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, including a lengthy legal fight that resulted in a $105 million settlement.
Crenshaw says hardline McCarthy opponents ‘are enemies now’
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) said the hardline opponents to House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) becoming the next Speaker “are enemies now.” Crenshaw told CNN’s Manu Raju on Tuesday ahead of the Speakership vote that those dug in against the former House minority leader will “obviously” not get the committee assignments they want over their […]
Rep. Andy Ogles opposes McCarthy's speakership bid joining other hardline conservatives
In an early move to forge alliances with the far-right in Congress, Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Columbia, joined eight other Republicans in opposing Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Hardline conservatives are expected to make Tuesday's vote for speaker on Tuesday contentious. McCarthy was still scrambling in...
As COVID turns 3, experts worry where the next pandemic will come from – and if we'll be ready
For years, public health experts warned of the possibility of an illness spreading across the globe killing millions. After all, it had happened before. Measures were in place around the world to spot early signs of a never-before-seen bug with dangerous potential. That's why on Dec. 31, 2019, China notified...
