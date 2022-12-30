Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady will be a Raider, John Henry will sell Red Sox - 2023 predictions | Matt Vautour
Exciting news to ponder as you read by annual picks column for 2023. You can put your money where my mouth is now that sports betting will be legal in Massachusetts. I’ve got a good feeling about these picks. This is my year. The other years have simply been leading up to this collection of obviously flawless predictions.
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
Derek Carr is making his feelings toward the Las Vegas Raiders very clear in the aftermath of his benching. A number of fans noticed that the veteran quarterback had unfollowed the Raiders on social media this week, getting rid of them on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Derek Carr has unfollowed the Raiders 👀😳... The post Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What they’re saying about Patriots win over Dolphins
The New England Patriots weren’t perfect, but they were good enough to come back and win against a Miami Dolphins team to keep their playoff hopes alive. Here’s what they’re saying across the NFL after the Patriots improved to 8-8 with a chance to make the playoffs next week -- if they can beat the Buffalo Bills on the road.
Patriots may catch major break thanks to NFL schedule maker flexing Chiefs to Saturday
A bizarre scheduling change could wind up being a major break for the Patriots. The NFL flexed Week 18′s Chiefs vs. Raiders matchup to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. As the Bills are neck-and-neck with Kansas City for the AFC’s No. 1 seed, they’ll know where they stand by the time they kick off with the Patriots on Sunday at Orchard Park and may have the option to rest their starters.
Everything Bill Belichick said after the Patriots win over Miami Dolphins
FOXBOROUGH – It’s not always easy, but Bill Belichick was grateful to be standing at the podium on Sunday following a Patriots win. The Patriots coach had plenty to say after his defense dominated two different Miami Dolphins quarterbacks. Despite his offense struggling in spurts, the Patriots came away with a much-needed 23-21 win to improve to 8-8.
Springfield native Christian Wilkins ‘takes pride’ in representing WMass. vs. Patriots
FOXBOROUGH — Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins marked the fourth time Christian Wilkins has played in his home state since his rookie year in 2019. The Springfield native’s homecoming this year didn’t go as planned, with the Dolphins losing to the Patriots, 23-21....
Patriots teammates say Kyle Dugger deserves the Pro Bowl and lots of money
FOXBOROUGH – There are certain players in the NFL that are so special that they even ‘wow’ their teammates. In New England, that player has turned into Kyle Dugger. The third-year safety has developed into a special talent and his Patriots teammates have taken notice. This season, Dugger has scored an NFL-leading three defensive touchdowns. He has 72 tackles, three interceptions, two returned for scores, to go with a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.
Matthew Judon on Dolphins copying his celebration: ‘Imitation is just flattery’
Matthew Judon’s signature sack celebration was on display Sunday at Gillette Stadium. However, the New England Patriots linebacker wasn’t the one performing it. Instead, it was Miami Dolphins lineman (and Springfield native) Christian Wilkins pulling it off. Wilkins was spotted performing Judon’s go-to celebration after a first-half sack...
Rex Ryan: This ‘100%’ may be Bill Belichick’s best coaching year due to ‘JV’ Patriots roster
While Bill Belichick’s offense has taken quite a bit of criticism this season, an old foe is not only backing him, but gushing about the coaching job he’s done this season. With the Patriots sitting 8-8 and in control their own playoff destiny, Rex Ryan was asked if...
Everything Mac Jones said after Patriots beat Dolphins to keep control of playoff destiny
FOXBOROUGH — With some help from the defense, the Patriots kept control of their playoff destiny with a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. For the seventh time this season, the defense scored a touchdown — it was Kyle Dugger’s third — and...
Bill Belichick dodges question on Robert Kraft’s reported unhappiness with Patriots offense
Shortly before kickoff of Sunday’s pivotal game against the Dolphins game, Albert Breer dropped a new report about the future of the Patriots offense. On NBC Sports Boston’s pregame show, the NFL insider said owner Robert Kraft has begun to tell people inside the facility at Gillette Stadium that he’s unhappy with the offensive coaching staff that’s been spearheaded by Matt Patricia this season, and that significant changes could be made on that side of the ball.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0