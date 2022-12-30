FOXBOROUGH – There are certain players in the NFL that are so special that they even ‘wow’ their teammates. In New England, that player has turned into Kyle Dugger. The third-year safety has developed into a special talent and his Patriots teammates have taken notice. This season, Dugger has scored an NFL-leading three defensive touchdowns. He has 72 tackles, three interceptions, two returned for scores, to go with a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO