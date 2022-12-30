ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

Derek Carr is making his feelings toward the Las Vegas Raiders very clear in the aftermath of his benching. A number of fans noticed that the veteran quarterback had unfollowed the Raiders on social media this week, getting rid of them on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Derek Carr has unfollowed the Raiders 👀😳... The post Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
What they’re saying about Patriots win over Dolphins

The New England Patriots weren’t perfect, but they were good enough to come back and win against a Miami Dolphins team to keep their playoff hopes alive. Here’s what they’re saying across the NFL after the Patriots improved to 8-8 with a chance to make the playoffs next week -- if they can beat the Buffalo Bills on the road.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Patriots may catch major break thanks to NFL schedule maker flexing Chiefs to Saturday

A bizarre scheduling change could wind up being a major break for the Patriots. The NFL flexed Week 18′s Chiefs vs. Raiders matchup to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. As the Bills are neck-and-neck with Kansas City for the AFC’s No. 1 seed, they’ll know where they stand by the time they kick off with the Patriots on Sunday at Orchard Park and may have the option to rest their starters.
TENNESSEE STATE
Patriots teammates say Kyle Dugger deserves the Pro Bowl and lots of money

FOXBOROUGH – There are certain players in the NFL that are so special that they even ‘wow’ their teammates. In New England, that player has turned into Kyle Dugger. The third-year safety has developed into a special talent and his Patriots teammates have taken notice. This season, Dugger has scored an NFL-leading three defensive touchdowns. He has 72 tackles, three interceptions, two returned for scores, to go with a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Bill Belichick dodges question on Robert Kraft’s reported unhappiness with Patriots offense

Shortly before kickoff of Sunday’s pivotal game against the Dolphins game, Albert Breer dropped a new report about the future of the Patriots offense. On NBC Sports Boston’s pregame show, the NFL insider said owner Robert Kraft has begun to tell people inside the facility at Gillette Stadium that he’s unhappy with the offensive coaching staff that’s been spearheaded by Matt Patricia this season, and that significant changes could be made on that side of the ball.
Springfield, MA
